Le XV de France a du mal à se remettre en selle

Le XV de France a du mal à retrouver le sourire, c’est une évidence. Après un début de Tournoi des Six Nations plus que raté – une défaite (Irlande), une victoire opportuniste (Ecosse) et un nul (Italie) – l’équipe de France a sans doute hâte d’arriver au bout de son pire Tournoi de l’ère Galthié.

En 2020, une édition amputée par le Covid, la France comptait trois victoires en quatre matchs. L’année suivante, elle en avait arraché trois avant le Grand Chelem en 2022. En 2023, pré-Coupe du Monde de Rugby, les Français avaient une fois de plus réalisé un sans-faute.

Mais cette année, tout s’accumule : les fautes, le manque d’engagement, de connexion, les blessures, les cartons, les congés… 2024 restera dans les mémoires comme un Tournoi où il n’y avait rien qui allait – à moins que la fin nous donne tort !

Six Nations P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Ireland 3 3 0 0 15 2 Scotland 3 2 1 0 9 3 England 3 2 1 0 8 4 France 3 1 1 1 6 5 Wales 3 0 3 0 3 6 Italy 3 0 2 1 3

« On ne devient pas une mauvaise personne du jour au lendemain », a néanmoins nuancé William Servat, entraîneur en charge des avants, qui assure que le staff ne regrette pas ses choix de sélection depuis le début.

« Des personnes qui étaient de très belles personnes depuis quatre ans ne sont pas devenues de mauvaises personnes sur un match. On le pense vraiment. Mais de temps en temps, la performance, les petites scories qui a pu y avoir sur le match, bien évidemment il faut les débriefer, il faut les dire parce que se dire les choses, c’est pour se regarder dans les yeux, construire ensemble pour pouvoir avancer ensemble, regarder dans la même direction. »

Se faire violence pour se remotiver

A en croire les joueurs, il faut se faire violence pour se remotiver, comme si ça ne coulait pas de source en ce moment.

« Je suis convaincu qu’à très court terme on sera redoutables et très durs à gagner ; en tout cas, j’en suis convaincu. Je sais qu’il y a du talent, je sais qu’il y a des joueurs compétents, un staff compétent et qu’on va réussir à relever la tête », affirme le vieux grognard Gaël Fickou qui en a vu d’autres dans sa carrière (88 sélections depuis 2012).

Il a connu les lendemains difficiles de Coupe du Monde, l’ère Saint-André, celle encore moins réjouissante de Jacques Brunel. Avec Galthié sélectionneur, il sait qu’il a les moyens de relever la tête.

Face à face 5 dernières réunions 0 Victoires 0 Nuls 5 Victoires Moyenne de points marqués 22 30 Le premier essai gagne 20% L'équipe recevante gagne 60%

« Le sport, ça tient à rien. Si on avait marqué un ou deux essais en plus, c’était plus la même équipe d’Italie qu’on a jouée en fin de match », rappelle-t-il comme une évidence.

« Du moment où on est en difficulté, du moment où il y a des petites choses qui font qu’on n’est pas dans le match – comme des cartons, des pénalités bêtes, des fautes où on doit marquer et on se retrouve avec une pénalité – c’est une somme de détails qui font que ça ne tourne pas en notre faveur. Ce sont des détails qu’il faut régler. Je suis convaincu qu’à court terme on va regagner des matchs et avec une belle manière.

« En tout cas il ne faut rien lâcher et il faut se battre. Il faut que tous on élève notre niveau de jeu, que tous on se remette en question pour être meilleurs et aller dans le sens du staff. Car si on écoute ce qu’ils nous disent, on gagnera des matchs. »

« Un peu moins souriant »

Le staff, changé en majorité, a du mal à retrouver la nouvelle formule de la gagne. Avec deux matchs encore à jouer, on sent que la tension est palpable, moins légère que les discours ampoulés de Galthié voulaient le faire croire au début.

« Sur le début de semaine, peut-être que c’est un peu moins souriant sur la journée, mais une fois que les choses sont dites, que le match est débriefé, que les attitudes individuelles sont débriefées, on redevient des hommes et on mange ensemble », révèle William Servat.

« Vous dire qu’il y avait de grands éclats de rire sur ce début de semaine, je ne peux pas forcément vous le dire, ce serait mentir. Mais aujourd’hui, que les joueurs reprennent du plaisir à travailler de leur passion, le rugby, oui : nos joueurs ont pris du plaisir sur le terrain. Les sourires reprennent un peu. »

La soupe à la grimace pourrait être encore au menu pendant quelques temps, à moins que la France revienne triomphante de Cardiff dimanche et termine sa campagne par une victoire toujours appétissante dans le Crunch de fin de Tournoi.