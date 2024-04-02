Le succès de Rees-Zammit en NFL, un danger pour le rugby ?

La transition en cours de Louis Rees-Zammit du rugby à XV au football américain, dans les rangs des Kansas City Chiefs, pourrait amener son ancien sport à se poser plusieurs questions embarrassantes.

Bien que Rees-Zammit n’ait pas encore joué un seul match de compétition en NFL, les conséquences d’un passage réussi d’un sport à l’autre pourraient être au mieux problématiques, au pire représenter une menace sérieuse pour le rugby sur le long terme.

Son aventure dans le football américain, un sport très différent en termes de technique, de culture, et à l’échelle commerciale, constitue un cas captivant d’adaptabilité athlétique et de mobilité mondiale des talents sportifs. Si la grande majorité des fans de rugby suivront avec excitation la possible intégration du Gallois au sein de l’équipe des Chiefs cet été – ce qui serait déjà un exploit en soi -, le gommage des frontières entre le rugby et le football américain est à l’avantage quasi exclusif du dernier cité.

Dans le cas où Rees-Zammit parvenait à se faire une place de receveur ou de running back en NFL, ses revenus potentiels pourraient bien faire pâlir d’envie le mieux payé des rugbymen en Europe. À ces postes, les salaires généralement proposés tournent entre 2,5 et 5 millions de dollars par an. Les 750 000 dollars offerts à LRZ par une franchise japonaise font presque figure d’argent de poche à côté de ça. Il est convenu que les Chiefs le rétribuent à cette hauteur dans le cadre du contrat de trois ans signé vendredi dernier. Et cela ne pourrait être qu’un début. S’il connait le succès, le Gallois pourrait théoriquement obtenir au moins dix fois plus que les plus hauts salaires dans le rugby, où le million d’euros annuel est un cap rarement atteint et encore moins dépassé.

Pendant ce temps, le running back le mieux payé de NFL, le joueur des San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey, touche environ 16 millions de dollars par an, tandis que le receveur Tyreek Hill a signé un contrat de 120 millions de dollars sur quatre ans, soit 30 millions la saison.

Des chiffres qui donnent le tournis, même pour les stars de rugby les mieux considérées.

Il n’est pas exagéré de prétendre que la NFL, avec sa puissance financière colossale, pourrait représenter un attrait de plus en plus irrésistible pour les talents du rugby en quête de nouveaux défis. Rees-Zammit aujourd’hui, des joueurs comme Christian Wade, Daniel Adongo, Christian Scotland-Williamson, Hayden Smith et Lawrence Okoye avant lui : tous sont tous des cobayes modernes et si l’un d’eux devait éclater à un poste technique, cela pourrait changer à jamais la façon dont les joueurs de rugby sont perçus.

Cela vous parait alarmiste ? Prenez le cas de Jordan Mailata – l’ancien joueur des South Sydney Rabbitohs chez les U20. L’ex-treiziste a percé et gagne aujourd’hui 16 millions de dollars par an après être passé par le programme IPP (International player pathway).

En réalité, son gabarit, qui lui a ouvert les portes de la NFL, lui a fermé celle du rugby à XIII. Avec son double mètre et ses 140 kg (à l’époque), il était simplement trop grand, trop lourd, pour faire carrière en NRL : il était incapable de tenir le rythme effréné du meilleur championnat à XIII au monde. « Le rugby à XIII demande un mélange d’aérobie et d’anaérobie », rappelait Michael Maguire, l’ancien entraîneur de Mailata, dans une interview donnée en 2018 à Player’s Voice. « Attaquer, défendre, reculer de 10 mètres, etc. La fréquence des courses n’est pas évidente quand on a un tel physique. »

Sa réussite, comme celle de l’Australien Jarryd Hayne dans une certaine mesure, n’a certes pas créé d’appel d’air en NFL de la part des joueurs de NRL. Car le rugby offre quelque chose que la NFL n’a pas : un rayonnement mondial.

Dans son podcast, l’ancien punter devenu consultant Pat McAfee a livré un aperçu déroutant de la façon dont est perçue cette manne potentielle pour le football américain : « Si on réussit à transformer de joueurs de rugby en joueurs de foot US, cela pourrait bien booster le développement mondial de ce sport, car apparemment le rugby est partout. Si ce gars (Louis Rees-Zammit, ndlr) brille, les fans de rugby verront ses highlights. D’autres voudront le copier. S’il a du succès, on va voir 30 autres joueurs débarquer. »

Cette nouvelle conception, où le rugby à XV pourrait malgré lui servir de réservoir de talents pour le football américain, est une menace à long terme pour le rugby. Le succès potentiel de Rees-Zammit en NFL pourrait créer un précédent, encourageant d’autres franchises à exploiter le rugby à XV pour trouver des pépites, créant ainsi une fuite soudaine des talents d’un sport où les superstars ne sont déjà pas légion.

Et que se passe-t-il quand les joueurs de rugby les plus connus vont tenter leur chance dans le football américain ? Le regard du fan de rugby suit inévitablement leur trajectoire.

S’il est un groupe de supporteurs que la NFL pourrait conquérir, c’est bien ceux du rugby (à XV comme à XIII). Les similitudes sont évidentes. Il s’agit dans les deux cas de sports de contact pratiqués par des athlètes costauds et explosifs. La dimension plus globale du rugby offre toutefois à la NFL un marchepied vers l’expansion. Une expansion qui a jusqu’à présent échappé au sport américain en dépit de son énorme pouvoir financier.

Alors que beaucoup de fans de football américain n’ont qu’une vague idée de ce qu’est le rugby, la NFL pourrait être perçue comme le summum à atteindre pour toute une génération de joueurs et de fans de rugby en herbe. Dans combien de temps les jeunes supporteurs voudront davantage ressemble à Patrick Mahomes qu’à Antoine Dupont ?

Les plus pessimistes diront que le processus est d’ores et déjà en marche. La crainte, c’est que la réussite de Rees-Zammit n’accélère le phénomène.

Évidemment, d’un point de vue humain, on a tous envie de voir LRZ réaliser son rêve. Au-delà de ses capacités athlétiques, c’est un jeune homme tout à fait charmant, en quête d’objectifs sportifs en dépit des obstacles.

C’est aussi une question d’ego sportif collectif. C’est l’un des joueurs les plus excitants à regarder évoluer, et on souhaite qu’il montre au monde entier qu’on peut réussir dans la ligue sportive la plus lucrative de la planète en venant du rugby.

Mais sommes-nous prêts à payer le prix de sa réussite ?