Le déblayage dans les rucks est-il menacé ? C’est ce que l’on pourrait se demander à la lecture des dernières recommandations formulées par les experts du rugby à l’occasion du forum Shape of the Game qui s’est tenu cette semaine à Londres, à l’initiative de World Rugby.

Shape of the Game a rassemblé des spécialistes du rugby, de l’entraînement, de l’arbitrage, des compétitions et des supporters constituant cinq commissions spécialisées : haute performance masculine et féminine, rugby professionnel, ligues professionnelles et rugby amateur.

L’objectif de ce forum était, selon le communiqué final, « d’envisager des perspectives ambitieuses, d’adopter une vision à long terme » en prenant en considération « le rugby du point de vue des supporters ».

Le rugby, vu par les supporters

Les discussions ont ainsi été orientées par une analyse approfondie des dernières tendances observées en matière de rugby, d’arbitrage et de santé, touchant à la fois les hommes, les femmes et le secteur amateur, ainsi que par les contributions d’experts en technologie, en audience et de supporters.

Ainsi, les personnes présentes se sont penchées sur les défis liés à l’engagement des supporters, notamment les temps morts, les interruptions dans le cours du jeu, l’impact de la technologie, la terminologie et les stratégies marketing dans le sport dans son ensemble.

Parmi les recommandations formulées, celle concernant « la santé et le bien-être des joueurs » retient l’attention. Il est en effet question de « centrer l’approche sur les joueurs pour améliorer la santé, ce qui inclut la suppression du « croc roll » (déblayage) et une réflexion sur le ruck ».

« Le déblayage, est une cause majeure des blessures dans le rugby », rappelle l’ancien international gallois Sam Warburton. Il n’y a qu’à se rappeler que c’est suite à un déblayage dangereux que Julien Marchand avait dû renoncer à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023, que le talonneur des Springboks Bongi Mbonambi a manqué plusieurs mois de compétition pour s’être vrillé genou pendant la finale, même peine pour le troisième-ligne toulousain Alban Placines après le match contre Clermont le 25 février.

Plus de recours à l’horloge ?

Autres points d’attention, la simplification des sanctions disciplinaires censée apporter plus de cohérence d’une décision à l’autre, d’un arbitre à l’autre et la promotion des actions qui suscitent de l’intérêt auprès des supporters.

Concernant la vitesse du jeu, le groupe de réflexion recommande de « mettre l’accent sur les éléments garantissant la fluidité du jeu, tels qu’un usage plus rapide de l’appel ‘use it’ par les arbitres lors des rucks, la suppression des options de mêlées répétées, l’extension du recours au compte à rebours des tirs au but, une révision de la règle du hors-jeu concernant les coups de pied, et explorer les moyens de fournir plus d’espace et de protection au demi de mêlée à la base de la mêlée, des rucks et des mauls. »

World Rugby devra trancher

« Le rugby évolue dans une économie de l’attention. L’attrait du produit dans toutes ses variantes, associé à l’excitation de l’expérience événementielle, au contenu que nous générons et aux récits que nous partageons, est essentiel à la croissance du sport dans son ensemble », assure le Directeur général de World Rugby, Alan Gilpin.

« Nous n’aborderons pas les actions ou les ajustements de règles de manière isolée, mais nous envisagerons plutôt les changements nécessaires pour véritablement transformer le jeu, le rendant plus pertinent, attirant de nouveaux adeptes, approfondissant l’engagement avec les fans existants, et simplifiant le sport pour le rendre plus accessible. »

Ces réflexions devraient fournir de la matière à un plan détaillé et travaillé plus en profondeur qui sera remis au Comité Exécutif de World Rugby pour examen.