Six Nations

L'art du coup de pied, par Finn Russell

Par RugbyPass
Le demi d'ouverture Finn Russell s'apprêtant à tenter un coup de pied (Photo Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Finn Russell, passé du Racing 92 à Bath cette saison, reste le maître à jouer de l’Ecosse. Et démontre sur ce Tournoi des Six Nations qu’il est un buteur précieux, quel que soit l’endroit d’où il botte.

Le graphique Opta RugbyHub ci-dessous montre qu’il a tenté 15 coups de pied depuis le tee. Pour autant de réussites, et 38 points inscrits dans la besace.

Aucun joueur écossais n’a jamais terminé meilleur réalisateur d’un Six-Nations. Pas même Chris Paterson, le meilleur buteur historique de l’Ecosse. Mais Russell mène la danse sur l’édition 2024, quatre petits points devant l’Anglais George Ford.

Paterson détient toujours le record de coups de pied réussis consécutivement sur le Tournoi (35), et délivre son expertise depuis 12 ans auprès de la fédération écossaise de rugby (Scottish Rugby Union), dont sept au chevet de l’équipe nationale.

Russell s’en approche, bien que l’écart demeure important : l’ouvreur reste sur une série de 19 coups de pieds convertis, en ajoutant aux 15 de cette année les quatre derniers du Tournoi 2023.

Finn Russell kicking graphic Scotland
Carte des coups de pied tentés par Finn Russell durant le Tournoi des Six Nations 2024.

The Finn Russell Guinness Six Nations place-kicking map with Scotland (Opta RugbyHub)

« Je pense que mes tentatives étaient plus abordables. je n’ai pris que les plus faciles, évidemment », rappelle Paterson à RugbyPass, tout en modestie. « C’est une partie importante du jeu, c’est une grande responsabilité. Je serais absolument ravi qu’il dépasse ce record. »

La réussite actuelle de Russell avec l’Ecosse contraste fortement avec ses performances sous le maillot de Bath. Le joueur a abordé lui-même le sujet au micro de la BBC, après avoir signé un 100% lors du succès face à l’Angleterre (30-21).

Recrue phare de l’été, Russell ne tourne qu’à 64% de réussite en club (championnat et coupe d’Europe confondus). Loin de son rendement phénoménal au niveau international, malgré une pression décuplée.

Le fait d’être passé du terrain couvert du Racing 92 aux rives humides et féroces de l’Avon, la rivière qui jouxte le Recreation Ground, n’est peut-être pas étranger à cela. Pas suffisant, toutefois, pour justifier cette baisse de régime. « (Mon jeu au pied) a été plutôt bon durant ce Tournoi », tranche Russell.

Coups de pied

34
Total coups de pied
31
1:2.9
Ratio coups de pied/passes
1:4.8

« Je ne sais pas ce que le propriétaire de Bath va dire s’il me voit sur le terrain ici et passer tous mes coups de pied. Mais là-bas, je me démène pour tourner à environ 60 % ».

Paterson connaît mieux que quiconque Russell, pour avoir travaillé avec lui depuis son plus jeune âge. Selon lui, les records et les éléments extérieurs, tels que ses performances contrastées en club et en sélection, n’affecteront pas le buteur lorsqu’il posera le ballon sur le tee contre l’Italie, le 9 mars.

« C’est un peu cliché de dire ça, mais chaque coup de pied est unique. Que vous ayez 10 points d’avance ou 20 points de retard, que le sort du match soit en jeu, qu’il s’agisse du premier ou du dernier coup de pied, il y a tellement de choses auxquelles vous devez penser. Si vous commencez à penser à ce genre de choses, vous vous déconcentrez », explique Paterson.

« J’avais un processus bien défini – trois ou quatre éléments clés sur lesquels je me concentrais, de sorte que je n’avais pas la capacité mentale d’ajouter d’autres ingrédients à la sauce. »

Et l’ancien arrière de dévoiler sa routine de préparation en quatre étapes, qui lui a permis d’engranger 809 points en onze années pour l’Ecosse, un record.

« Plus le détail est petit, mieux c’est »

« Je cherchais à ralentir mon rythme cardiaque. Alors parfois, je marchais lentement, délibérément, pour atteindre le ballon. Ou si quelqu’un courait vers moi pour me donner le ballon, je le posais au sol et je m’éloignais pour me changer les idées et ralentir mon rythme cardiaque. Ensuite, je préparais mon coup de pied.

« Les gens disent qu’il faut baisser la tête et regarder le ballon… Mais qu’est-ce que ça veut dire ? Pour moi, l’élément clé de l’étape suivante du processus, c’était de regarder l’endroit du ballon que j’allais frapper.

« Il peut s’agir d’un point sur la couture de la balle, ou de l’endroit où la partie bleue et la partie blanche se rencontrent… Plus le détail est petit, mieux c’est. Ensuite, je me concentre sur ce point.

« Ensuite, ma course d’élan, lente. Parfois, vous commencez une course lentement, mais au moment où vous arrivez au niveau du ballon, vous accélérez beaucoup et votre timing ne sera pas bon. Je touchais mon oreille de la main gauche, ce qui semblait un peu bizarre, mais c’était un autre déclencheur physique qui signifiait que je savais que le côté gauche de mon corps était engagé dans le coup de pied et dans la bonne position.

Chris Paterson est le recordman de points marqués sous le maillot écossais.
Chris Paterson est le recordman de points marqués sous le maillot écossais.

« Une fois le coup de pied donnée, mes hanches devaient s’aligner sur les poteaux. Essayez d’imaginer : les os de mes hanches perpendiculaires aux deux poteaux. C’est à ça que je devais penser.

« En m’en tenant strictement à cela, je laissais l’émotion du coup de pied de côté. Je me suis rendu compte que plus ma routine était précise, plus j’étais concentré et plus j’avais de chances de comprendre ce qui n’allait pas.

« Ainsi, si je ne voyais pas la partie du ballon que je voulais frapper, si mon bras n’effleurait pas mon oreille, si mes hanches étaient à gauche ou à droite des poteaux une fois que j’avais botté le ballon, j’avais un point de référence pour y remédier”.

Dans le cas de Russell, il semble que son coup de pied de but, comme le reste de son jeu en général, relève davantage de l’instinct que d’un simple processus. Chaque botteur est différent dans son approche, souligne Paterson, mais le résultat final peut être tout aussi bon quelle que soit la méthode.

Ce qui fait de Russell un buteur de classe mondiale, ajoute-t-il, c’est sa capacité à juger immédiatement sa performance quand il enfile le maillot de son pays. « Cela signifie deux choses. Premièrement, il travaille très, très dur, ce que tout le monde fait. Ensuite, il est également très bon au moment d’analyser ce qu’il a bien ou mal fait. Pour moi, cela caractérise les meilleurs botteurs.

« C’est important de savoir évaluer les raisons d’un échec face aux perches, et ce qu’il faut changer. Si vous ratez un coup de pied et que vous ne savez pas pourquoi, le suivant sera plus difficile, car vous risquez de vous demander ce que j’ai fait ».

Sous le maillot de Bath, Russell a raté 14 des 32 transformations qu’il a tentées. Un ratio faible que Paterson tente d’expliquer par la géographie de certaines tentatives.

L’ailier anglais Will Muir a pris l’habitude de marquer en coin, tandis que les ballons portés font partie de l’arsenal de Bath, les essais sur maul arrivant souvent proches de la ligne de touche.

« J’utilise un schéma mental avec un arc intérieur et un arc extérieur. L’arc intérieur va de la ligne des 15 mètres jusqu’à la ligne des 40 mètres ; c’est là qu’il faut vraiment être performant. On vise les 90 % », a-t-il expliqué.

« A l’extérieur de cet arc, les attentes sont moindres – environ 60-65 % au minimum – et cela inclut les pénalités longue distance. Lorsque l’on regarde les coups de pied de Bath, on s’aperçoit qu’un grand nombre d’entre eux sont plus éloignés.

« Durant les deux premiers matchs du Tournoi, la plupart de ses coups de pied (pour l’Écosse) se situaient dans ce fameux arc intérieur, alors que le week-end dernier (contre l’Angleterre), trois ou quatre d’entre eux se situaient dans l’arc extérieur.

La confiance est souvent considérée comme un aspect clé de la réussite du buteur. Parfois, un visage crispé, une simple attitude dans l’approche du ballon suffit à trahir un manque de confiance. De la même manière, on serait prêt à jouer notre vie sur un joueur « dans la zone ».

Russell, en ce moment, fait partie de cette catégorie. Démarrer la compétition sous le toit du Principality Stadium, début février, a dû se rappeler le contexte familier de la Paris La Défense Arena, où il a passé quatre saisons.

Il a ajouté deux unités à son sans-faute la journée suivante, à Murrayfield, un pré dont il connait sans doute chaque brin d’herbe. « Il se trouve dans une bonne période  en ce moment », savoure Paterson.

« La confiance accumulée est une bonne chose, bien sûr. Mais en fait, elle vous permet juste de comprendre que ce que vous faites fonctionne. (Finn) est un bon buteur depuis longtemps et il a l’occasion de le montrer au plus haut niveau. Pourvu que ça dure ! ».

