L'art du coup de pied, par Finn Russell
Finn Russell, passé du Racing 92 à Bath cette saison, reste le maître à jouer de l’Ecosse. Et démontre sur ce Tournoi des Six Nations qu’il est un buteur précieux, quel que soit l’endroit d’où il botte.
Le graphique Opta RugbyHub ci-dessous montre qu’il a tenté 15 coups de pied depuis le tee. Pour autant de réussites, et 38 points inscrits dans la besace.
Aucun joueur écossais n’a jamais terminé meilleur réalisateur d’un Six-Nations. Pas même Chris Paterson, le meilleur buteur historique de l’Ecosse. Mais Russell mène la danse sur l’édition 2024, quatre petits points devant l’Anglais George Ford.
Paterson détient toujours le record de coups de pied réussis consécutivement sur le Tournoi (35), et délivre son expertise depuis 12 ans auprès de la fédération écossaise de rugby (Scottish Rugby Union), dont sept au chevet de l’équipe nationale.
Russell s’en approche, bien que l’écart demeure important : l’ouvreur reste sur une série de 19 coups de pieds convertis, en ajoutant aux 15 de cette année les quatre derniers du Tournoi 2023.
The Finn Russell Guinness Six Nations place-kicking map with Scotland (Opta RugbyHub)
« Je pense que mes tentatives étaient plus abordables. je n’ai pris que les plus faciles, évidemment », rappelle Paterson à RugbyPass, tout en modestie. « C’est une partie importante du jeu, c’est une grande responsabilité. Je serais absolument ravi qu’il dépasse ce record. »
La réussite actuelle de Russell avec l’Ecosse contraste fortement avec ses performances sous le maillot de Bath. Le joueur a abordé lui-même le sujet au micro de la BBC, après avoir signé un 100% lors du succès face à l’Angleterre (30-21).
Recrue phare de l’été, Russell ne tourne qu’à 64% de réussite en club (championnat et coupe d’Europe confondus). Loin de son rendement phénoménal au niveau international, malgré une pression décuplée.
Le fait d’être passé du terrain couvert du Racing 92 aux rives humides et féroces de l’Avon, la rivière qui jouxte le Recreation Ground, n’est peut-être pas étranger à cela. Pas suffisant, toutefois, pour justifier cette baisse de régime. « (Mon jeu au pied) a été plutôt bon durant ce Tournoi », tranche Russell.
« Je ne sais pas ce que le propriétaire de Bath va dire s’il me voit sur le terrain ici et passer tous mes coups de pied. Mais là-bas, je me démène pour tourner à environ 60 % ».
Paterson connaît mieux que quiconque Russell, pour avoir travaillé avec lui depuis son plus jeune âge. Selon lui, les records et les éléments extérieurs, tels que ses performances contrastées en club et en sélection, n’affecteront pas le buteur lorsqu’il posera le ballon sur le tee contre l’Italie, le 9 mars.
« C’est un peu cliché de dire ça, mais chaque coup de pied est unique. Que vous ayez 10 points d’avance ou 20 points de retard, que le sort du match soit en jeu, qu’il s’agisse du premier ou du dernier coup de pied, il y a tellement de choses auxquelles vous devez penser. Si vous commencez à penser à ce genre de choses, vous vous déconcentrez », explique Paterson.
« J’avais un processus bien défini – trois ou quatre éléments clés sur lesquels je me concentrais, de sorte que je n’avais pas la capacité mentale d’ajouter d’autres ingrédients à la sauce. »
Et l’ancien arrière de dévoiler sa routine de préparation en quatre étapes, qui lui a permis d’engranger 809 points en onze années pour l’Ecosse, un record.
« Plus le détail est petit, mieux c’est »
« Je cherchais à ralentir mon rythme cardiaque. Alors parfois, je marchais lentement, délibérément, pour atteindre le ballon. Ou si quelqu’un courait vers moi pour me donner le ballon, je le posais au sol et je m’éloignais pour me changer les idées et ralentir mon rythme cardiaque. Ensuite, je préparais mon coup de pied.
« Les gens disent qu’il faut baisser la tête et regarder le ballon… Mais qu’est-ce que ça veut dire ? Pour moi, l’élément clé de l’étape suivante du processus, c’était de regarder l’endroit du ballon que j’allais frapper.
« Il peut s’agir d’un point sur la couture de la balle, ou de l’endroit où la partie bleue et la partie blanche se rencontrent… Plus le détail est petit, mieux c’est. Ensuite, je me concentre sur ce point.
« Ensuite, ma course d’élan, lente. Parfois, vous commencez une course lentement, mais au moment où vous arrivez au niveau du ballon, vous accélérez beaucoup et votre timing ne sera pas bon. Je touchais mon oreille de la main gauche, ce qui semblait un peu bizarre, mais c’était un autre déclencheur physique qui signifiait que je savais que le côté gauche de mon corps était engagé dans le coup de pied et dans la bonne position.
« Une fois le coup de pied donnée, mes hanches devaient s’aligner sur les poteaux. Essayez d’imaginer : les os de mes hanches perpendiculaires aux deux poteaux. C’est à ça que je devais penser.
« En m’en tenant strictement à cela, je laissais l’émotion du coup de pied de côté. Je me suis rendu compte que plus ma routine était précise, plus j’étais concentré et plus j’avais de chances de comprendre ce qui n’allait pas.
« Ainsi, si je ne voyais pas la partie du ballon que je voulais frapper, si mon bras n’effleurait pas mon oreille, si mes hanches étaient à gauche ou à droite des poteaux une fois que j’avais botté le ballon, j’avais un point de référence pour y remédier”.
Dans le cas de Russell, il semble que son coup de pied de but, comme le reste de son jeu en général, relève davantage de l’instinct que d’un simple processus. Chaque botteur est différent dans son approche, souligne Paterson, mais le résultat final peut être tout aussi bon quelle que soit la méthode.
Ce qui fait de Russell un buteur de classe mondiale, ajoute-t-il, c’est sa capacité à juger immédiatement sa performance quand il enfile le maillot de son pays. « Cela signifie deux choses. Premièrement, il travaille très, très dur, ce que tout le monde fait. Ensuite, il est également très bon au moment d’analyser ce qu’il a bien ou mal fait. Pour moi, cela caractérise les meilleurs botteurs.
« C’est important de savoir évaluer les raisons d’un échec face aux perches, et ce qu’il faut changer. Si vous ratez un coup de pied et que vous ne savez pas pourquoi, le suivant sera plus difficile, car vous risquez de vous demander ce que j’ai fait ».
Sous le maillot de Bath, Russell a raté 14 des 32 transformations qu’il a tentées. Un ratio faible que Paterson tente d’expliquer par la géographie de certaines tentatives.
L’ailier anglais Will Muir a pris l’habitude de marquer en coin, tandis que les ballons portés font partie de l’arsenal de Bath, les essais sur maul arrivant souvent proches de la ligne de touche.
« J’utilise un schéma mental avec un arc intérieur et un arc extérieur. L’arc intérieur va de la ligne des 15 mètres jusqu’à la ligne des 40 mètres ; c’est là qu’il faut vraiment être performant. On vise les 90 % », a-t-il expliqué.
« A l’extérieur de cet arc, les attentes sont moindres – environ 60-65 % au minimum – et cela inclut les pénalités longue distance. Lorsque l’on regarde les coups de pied de Bath, on s’aperçoit qu’un grand nombre d’entre eux sont plus éloignés.
« Durant les deux premiers matchs du Tournoi, la plupart de ses coups de pied (pour l’Écosse) se situaient dans ce fameux arc intérieur, alors que le week-end dernier (contre l’Angleterre), trois ou quatre d’entre eux se situaient dans l’arc extérieur.
La confiance est souvent considérée comme un aspect clé de la réussite du buteur. Parfois, un visage crispé, une simple attitude dans l’approche du ballon suffit à trahir un manque de confiance. De la même manière, on serait prêt à jouer notre vie sur un joueur « dans la zone ».
Russell, en ce moment, fait partie de cette catégorie. Démarrer la compétition sous le toit du Principality Stadium, début février, a dû se rappeler le contexte familier de la Paris La Défense Arena, où il a passé quatre saisons.
Il a ajouté deux unités à son sans-faute la journée suivante, à Murrayfield, un pré dont il connait sans doute chaque brin d’herbe. « Il se trouve dans une bonne période en ce moment », savoure Paterson.
« La confiance accumulée est une bonne chose, bien sûr. Mais en fait, elle vous permet juste de comprendre que ce que vous faites fonctionne. (Finn) est un bon buteur depuis longtemps et il a l’occasion de le montrer au plus haut niveau. Pourvu que ça dure ! ».
Comments on RugbyPass
Mind games. So obvious that it’s not worth wasting the breath to say it. Won’t work; no way England beats Ireland this year.2 Go to comments
I know the whole ‘best in the world’ thing is Borthwick trying to put pressure on Ireland and take pressure off England, but it’s such a weird statement. Is Ireland the best _active_ international team at the moment? Probably. But how do you judge the wider pecking order when the Boks and All Blacks have not played since October last year? Also in terms of quality, this has been one of the worst Six Nations for a while with France, England and Wales all really poor. You can say that Ireland have been the best of a bad bunch (although Scotland might still have a say), but ‘best in the world’ seems very premature. Brilliant motivation for the Boks, mind.2 Go to comments
I agree with him. We don’t know how good Ireland are. In fairness as RWC champs SA should hold the best team mantle until the upcoming matches with pretenders Ireland and New Zealand. I think this weekend will give us a better idea where Ireland are at. Teams have to play this weekend. Ireland could still lose the last two matches. The who’s the best stuff is just click bait nosnense. What is magic for Saffers and Irish fans is the upcoming series. What a great spectacle International rugby is!1 Go to comments
No Freddie Steward, A No. 8 who’s barely 100kg and a complete novice on the wing to face James Lowe. Good luck!! Ireland by 25+…..3 Go to comments
Earl and Freeman would probably get in on current form. Earl as a flanker though not an 8.7 Go to comments
Well, that’s England fired up.7 Go to comments
Ah, the arrogance of Irish rugby raises it’s head again! They must enjoy being the most hated team in world rugby because they continue to talk themselves as being untouchable! They forget that they are way behind England, France and Wales in titles and they quickly forget about being unable to get past the first knockout game of a world cup! A great winner handles that title with dignity and respect for others. An average winner just descends to trash talk and that’s all we get from the Irish.7 Go to comments
They are already miles ahead of them the golden generation eventually got the grand slam in 09 after years of falling short with triple crowns under Eddie O Sullivan. Never beat the all blacks and didn’t go to world cups with a serious shot of winning it. They where a great Irish team and probably the best ever at the time or at least a giant improvement on the 90s era Ireland but the current team are definitely better also it was 1948 not 1951 the only grand slam before them1 Go to comments
TYPICAL SAFFA STYLE .. TRUE COLOR S , EVENTUALLY SHOW .. PLEASE PAY CHILD MAINTENANCE WHILE YOU ARE AT IT ., BONGI BONGI . MATE . THAT IN ITSELF IS ABUSE . JUST LIKE TREATING A FEMALE REFEREE WITH DISDAIN.10 Go to comments
EVERBODY WAIT FOR IT !!! .. SAFFAS ARE GOING TO START FLYING INTO A EMOTIONAL BRAIN F , OVER THIS . LETS READ THE COMMENTS AND SEE IF I AM RIGHT105 Go to comments
No question that Jake Gordon had a very timely top class game in front of the right man. He had a similar standout game against Qld. Reds 2/3 years ago. If the Tahs can back up this win of great note over the mighty Crusaders, then Jake will have every chance to take a great opportunity to be right up there as a match day 23 player. However the way Qld. are playing, despite the loss last weekend, it is Tate McDermott who may have the better platform. I hope to be down at Suncorp this coming weekend, to see the Reds pay the Chiefs, and will thus have a good opportunity to really look at Tate’s game in a better degree of isolation and completeness than is possible form the TV screen. In conclusion, there was an interesting bit of discussion on Cameron Roigard before the game last weekend. The point was made that of the different types of scrum halves, he is relatively big and powerful at 1.83m and 88 kgs, and is the extra backrow type. Conor Murray is in that category too, at 1.88m and 93 kgs. I am surprised Jake Gordon only comes in at 1.83 m and 87 kgs….he looks bigger…..but he would be that extra backrow type as well. Tate is 1.79m, 82 kgs, Nic White 1.75 m, 80 kgs, Lonergan 1.84m , 80 kgs, and Fines-Leleiwasa 1.73m and 81 kgs. All very interesting to discuss, Nick. Thanks for the article.44 Go to comments
'For England to win, they need the crowd in full voice and willing them over the line' Maybe not throwing the ball away 25 times (22 of which were happily collected by the Jocks/South African) would also be helpful…..7 Go to comments
Bye bye Ozzie rugby……2 Go to comments
Billy V has been ineffective as an 8 for a number of years and should have been replaced 5 years ago, at least. I cringe everytime a journalist, coach or ex players says that experience is needed in the team. Most England players for the last 6 years are experienced at LOSING after playing badly. I like Gatland’s aproach of giving the young a chance. Ford is NOT the future.9 Go to comments
For England to win they must score the first try. If Ireland score first and get a 7-10 point lead the game goes out of England's control. They will chase the game, turnover penalties and concede maul tries as well as back line tries. England must start well and must score first.7 Go to comments
Frankly this version of the Crusaders may go from being NZs best team to their worst. The Waratahs will probably be near the bottom with them. The reality is that the Crusaders top match day 23 from last season only has a handful of survivors left, and would probably put 20+ points on this 2024 side. Think this will turn out to be more than just a ‘poor start’ like past seasons.3 Go to comments
Of course he will. Testosterone, growth hormone, some peptides.. 💥 boom 💥 right as rain, JUST like his world cup comeback.1 Go to comments
I remember watching England get destroyed by NZ in the SA World Cup when the late great Jonah Lomu scored 2 tries in the 1st 5 minutes. I think at half time Jack Rowell must have told his team to go out, play some rugby, don't worry about the scoreline and enjoy yourselves in the second half. Because that's what they did and in doing so outplayed the All Blacks with some thoroughly entertaining rugby. Maybe that's England's best game plan. Go out , play the game you love, enjoy yourselves and let the scoreline speak for itself. You got this!7 Go to comments
Irish fans definitely care, after the RWC break, it's part of the rebuild. Honestly the fans of all 6 Nations care to some degree, and this just reads like “why would I care when we've lost it”, not a comment on scheduling. French fans aren't fickle, and will be back. English fans are mostly sound, except those who fall for jingoistic blame-the-foreigners tripe in the right wing press (at least one of them here). I'm loving seeing Scotland doing well, hope to see Wales continue to rebuild with younger players, and you have to respect Italy determinedly getting a little better every year!24 Go to comments
With Savea, Cane, and Lachlan Boschier all in Japan, the lone quality 7 left in Nz is Dalton, and he has been hot and cold since his illness a couple seasons ago. Heaven help us if Razor thinks Christie is the answer at 7. He can tackle, and that’s about it. Maybe the Crusaders can ask Codie Taylor if he’s finished his paid six month holiday and can help out.1 Go to comments