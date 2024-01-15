Lancaster (Racing 92) confirme des échanges avec Owen Farrell
Stuart Lancaster a confirmé que le Racing 92 était intéressé par le recrutement d’Owen Farrell des Saracens, mais insiste sur le fait qu’aucun accord n’a encore été trouvé.
Le Racing 92, leader du Top 14, s’est incliné 29-25 face à Bath lors d’un match de l’Investec Champions Cup au Recreation Ground qui s’annonçait comme le plus grand match du club de l’ouest du pays depuis neuf ans, dimanche 14 janvier.
Pourparlers avancés
Owen Farrell, le capitaine de l’Angleterre qui manquera le Tournoi des Six Nations pour privilégier son bien-être mental, a été en pourparlers avec le Racing au sujet d’un éventuel transfert la saison prochaine, ce qui le rendrait inéligible pour la sélection internationale.
Le joueur de 32 ans a fait ses débuts en tests lorsque Lancaster était en charge du XV de la Rose en 2012 et le nouveau directeur du rugby du Racing souhaite désormais le faire venir à Paris.
« Le Racing est souvent lié à des joueurs clés et j’ai la chance que mes relations avec les joueurs anglais et irlandais en fassent partie, mais nous verrons », a indiqué Lancaster.
« Il serait une excellente recrue, qui ne voudrait pas d’un joueur comme Owen Farrell ? Nous verrons ce qu’il en est. Il n’y a pas eu d’accord, il n’y a pas de confirmation pour l’année prochaine.
« J’ai signé pour quatre ans et ce que j’essaie de faire, c’est de construire une équipe qui peut gagner cette année et une équipe qui sera très compétitive au cours des deux prochaines années.
« Manifestement, il y a eu des discussions. C’est moi (qui aurai le dernier mot sur les recrutements). »
