L'Afrique du Sud et Madagascar font un pas de plus vers England 2025
L’Afrique du Sud et Madagascar ont chacune pris un bon départ dans leur tentative de remporter la Rugby Africa Women’s Cup 2024 et de se qualifier pour le WXV 2 ainsi que pour la Coupe du Monde de Rugby Féminin 2025 en Angleterre.
L’Afrique du Sud, championne en titre, a balayé le Cameroun 55-0, tandis que Madagascar, pays hôte du tournoi, a dû revenir au score pour s’imposer contre le Kenya, 29-22.
L’équipe qui terminera en tête du classement à l’issue des trois journées de matchs se qualifiera pour l’Angleterre 2025 et le WXV 2 en Afrique du Sud. Les deuxièmes participeront au WXV 3 à Dubaï en septembre et octobre prochains.
L’Afrique du Sud ne fait pas de quartier
Pénalisées par les blessures d’Aliyah Tchogna-Njamen et de Samantha Els, les Springbok Women ont mis du temps à se mettre en place et n’ont pas réussi à rééditer la victoire 87-0 qu’elles avaient obtenue face au Cameroun pour la première fois dans le tournoi féminin de l’année dernière.
Bien que jouant avec le vent dans le dos au Stade Makis, l’équipe de Louis Koen n’a pu inscrire que trois essais sur groupés pénétrants – tous marqués par la talonneuse Lindelwa Gwala – pour mener 19-0 à la pause.
Mais les choses se sont améliorées après le break et elles ont ajouté six autres essais à leur palmarès, l’ailière gauche Maceala Samboya rejoignant Gwala pour un triplé.
L’avant remplaçante Vainah Ubisi et la seconde centre Veroeshka Grain ont marqué des essais au début de la deuxième mi-temps, alors que l’Afrique du Sud mettait plus de rythme, avant que Sambola n’aplatisse trois fois en 10 minutes.
À huit minutes de la fin, la trois-quarts centre Aphiwe Ngwevu a fêté son retour dans le groupe pour la première fois cette année en inscrivant un essai après une pénalité jouée rapidement pour porter le score à 55-0.
Les Springbok Women ont désormais remporté les sept matchs de la Rugby Africa Cup qu’elles ont disputés, après avoir balayé tous les autres avant elles en remportant les titres de 2019 et 2023.
La grosse performance des Lady Makis
De son côté, les espoirs du Kenya de se qualifier pour la Coupe du Monde de Rugby Féminin 2025 et le WXV sont en suspens après que Madagascar ait effacé la défaite de l’année dernière 29-20 au même endroit.
Lors de ce match, Madagascar avait écopé de trois cartons jaunes, mais cette fois, c’est le Kenya qui a été l’équipe la plus sanctionnée.
Des essais de Terry Ayesa et de Diana Awino ont permis aux Lionnes de mener 12 à 0, mais les Lady Makis ont réussi à revenir à cinq points après l’expulsion de la numéro huit Naomi Jelagat. L’ailière Olivia Mamay Nirina Hanitriniaina a marqué à l’approche de la mi-temps.
Madagascar a de nouveau marqué dans les cinq minutes qui ont suivi le renvoi, après que la demie de mêlée Joela Mirasoa Fenohasina, grâce à son habileté, ait réussi à se dégager.
Le Kenya, qui avait retrouvé l’intégralité de son effectif, a profité de son engagement physique pour reprendre l’initiative. La pilier Rose Otieno a pu marquer au sortir d’un maul.
Mais le carton jaune de Faith Livoi à la 56e minute a ouvert l’espace à Madagascar, et les Lady Makis n’ont pas eu besoin d’une deuxième invitation pour profiter de leur chance, marquant deux essais pour prendre l’avantage pour la première fois dans le match.
La centre Valisoa Erickah Razanakiniaina a été la première à franchir la ligne après une pénalité rapidement jouée par Fenohasina. Cette fois, Tiana Jinah Razanamahefa a pu ajouter les extras pour ramener le score à 17-17.
L’essai de Laurence Rasoanandrasana a permis à Madagascar de mener 22-17. La talonneuse a reçu le ballon à la suite d’une touche et a déboulé sur le côté fermé sans rencontrer la moindre résistance.
La remplaçante kenyane Helen Achieng a fait temporairement taire le public – parmi lequel on a reconnu le président et la première dame – lorsqu’elle s’est faufilée dans le coin gauche pour remettre les deux équipes à égalité. Mais le cinquième essai malgache, inscrit dans le temps additionnel, a été accueilli par un rugissement du public. Un échange brillant entre le côté ouvert Delphine Sarindra Raharimalala et Hanitriniaina a permis à l’ailière de marquer pour la deuxième fois.
Madagascar gagne une place au classement
Si la victoire de l’Afrique du Sud n’aura pas d’impact sur le classement mondial féminin de World Rugby en raison de l’écart important de points entre les Sud-Africaines et le Cameroun, la victoire de Madagascar s’est traduite par le gain d’une place.
Les Lady Makis ont obtenu 1,1 point supplémentaire à leur classement, ce qui leur permet de dépasser la Belgique et d’atteindre la 26e place. Le Kenya reste à la 23e.
La prochaine occasion pour les supporters malgaches d’encourager leur équipe sera mercredi 8 mai, à l’occasion du match de la deuxième journée contre le Cameroun. Dans l’autre rencontre, l’Afrique du Sud affrontera le Kenya.
