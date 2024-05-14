La réponse irlandaise à Etzebeth
Près de quinze jours après la bombe lâchée par Eben Etzebeth sur The Rugby Pod sur la supposée « arrogance » irlandaise en pleine Coupe du Monde 2023, après la courte victoire du XV du Trèfle sur les Springboks en phase de poule (13-8).
Invité de l’émission animée par Jim Hamilton, le 2e ligne sud-africain est revenu sur ce fameux match et en a profité pour s’insurger contre la réaction irlandaise.
Il a assuré qu’environ la moitié de l’équipe irlandaise lui avait serré la main à l’issue de la rencontre en lui disant « On se revoit en finale », tout en sachant que les All Blacks attendaient les hommes d’Andy Farrell en quarts de finale. Etzebeth avait dit regretter cette attitude méprisante envers les Néo-Zélandais.
« Au moins 12 des 23 joueurs m’ont dit ‘On se revoit en finale’ au moment où on s’est serré la main », avait rapporté l’ancien Toulonnais au micro de Big Jim.
« D’après le calendrier, on se doutait qu’on allait affronter la France, et eux la Nouvelle-Zélande. Donc je me suis tout de suite dit : ‘Ils ne sont pas au courant qu’ils doivent jouer contre les All Blacks en quart de finale ?’
« Le fait de dire ‘On se revoit en finale’, c’était pour moi une énorme erreur car ils ont négligé une des équipes les plus dominantes, voire l’équipe la plus dominante depuis 20 ou 30 ans sur la scène internationale.
« Je me disais que ce n’était pas possible ! Je veux dire, on n’aurait jamais dit un truc pareil parce qu’on savait qu’on allait se frotter au pays hôte, qu’il fallait dominer la France dans son jardin. En disant ce genre de phrases comme ‘On se revoit en finale’, ça montrait qu’ils étaient très confiants alors qu’ils savaient que les All Blacks se trouvaient sur leur route. C’est bien d’avoir confiance, mais il ne faut pas tomber dans l’arrogance. »
Les accusations d’Etzebeth ont été qualifiées de « bobards » la semaine dernière par Andy Goode, de retour à la co-animation de l’émission aux côtés d’Hamilton, puis la réaction irlandaise est enfin venue.
Invité du Rugby Pod quinze jours après le passage d’Etzebeth, le trois-quarts centre irlandais Stuart McCloskey a donné sa version des faits. L’international irlandais était en tribunes contre l’Afrique du Sud, mais il n’y avait aucune malice dans les propos tenus par ses coéquipiers sur le terrain après le match.
Voici la retranscription de la conversation entre Goode, Hamilton et McCloskey :
Goode : « As-tu fait partie des 12 joueurs qui sont apparemment allés voir Eben Etzebeth et lui ont dit : ‘On se voit en finale’ ? J’ai dit que c’était des bobards, mais les joueurs irlandais en ont parlé ? »
McCloskey : « J’ai vu ce passage en effet (Etzebeth dans The Rugby Pod, ndlr). Je n’ai pas joué ce match, j’étais en tribunes. »
Hamilton : J’adore la dénégation : ‘Je ne fais pas partie des 12 ! »
McCloskey : « Déjà, ça me paraît fou qu’il les ait comptés. Je n’en ai pas parlé aux gars […] mais je suppose qu’ils ne l’ont pas dit de manière arrogante, mais en essayant d’avoir la victoire modeste. Comme pour dire ‘Vous serez toujours là parce que c’est évident que votre équipe a du talent’. Mais je ne pense pas qu’il y ait eu de la malice ou de l’arrogance de la part des gars, s’ils ont vraiment dit ça ».
Hamilton : « C’est ce qu’on s’est dit à la fin. Je pense que ç’a perdu de son contexte, que ç’a été dit dans le sens ‘On vient de vous battre, j’espère qu’on se retrouvera en finale’. Vous voyez ce que je veux dire ? »
McCloskey : « Je ne les vois pas le dire dans un autre sens. Je ne crois pas que l’équipe ait fait preuve de prétention, personne parmi nous n’était persuadé qu’on atteindrait la finale. »
Vivement le 6 juillet et le premier Afrique du Sud – Irlande de la série !
- Retrouvez le dernier épisode de The Rugby Pod avec Stuart McCloskey comme invité en cliquant ici.
La Coupe du Monde de Rugby Féminin 2025 arrive en Angleterre. Inscrivez-vous ici pour être le premier à recevoir des informations sur la billetterie.
Comments on RugbyPass
anybody who bends at the waist when they tackle3 Go to comments
The evidence is not strong that this is necessary. Mounga choked on clutch kicks in the WRC final and lost the match by not performing his core goal kicking role to the level required. He also choked in the Semi final against England and was targeted as the weak point in the defence allowing them to score. Not a test great frankly. Why bend the rules for a player that is competent but not brilliant at test level?11 Go to comments
Dear Robbie, Please return to the Crusaders next season. Sincerely, Scott1 Go to comments
Did the big E call the Irish the ‘White Can’ts’? That would’ve been good34 Go to comments
Dalton Papalii will be lucky to be selected on the Matchday 23. Ardie Savea, Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson, and Peter Lauki are all as good or better openside flankers9 Go to comments
Scott Barrett is a lock and they have a much longer shelf life than a loose forward. Far more likely that Barrett will still demand a starting position based on performance at age 33 at RWC 2027 than Savea, whose explosive athleticism will have declined and he will in all likelihood have been surpassed by Hoskins Sotutu, Wallace Siti, Peter Lauki and Brayden Iose.9 Go to comments
Extremely frustrating to get yet more speculation over whether or not Eben actually counted 12 players or not, but honestly big respect to McCloskey for keeping it classy and not pointing out Etzebeth’s hypocrisy. The Irish are a popular team outside of Ireland because they do their talking on the pitch, and its honestly a PR masterclass that they’re keeping it that way following Etzebeth’s provocation.34 Go to comments
Good option for the lineout lost there.1 Go to comments
It’s not like Saffas have a long history of spouting absolute shite at any & every occasion. Oh wait… The dangers of an inferior third world education strike again.34 Go to comments
I’m so glad we’re revisiting this. Really needs to be dissected further. I’m also so glad that a guy in the stands who wasn’t anywhere near the field when any of it would have been said (and even confirms this) has taken the lead and commented as Ireland. Definitely cleared it all up. This article would be hilarious if it wasn’t so misleading.34 Go to comments
its such a shame he hasn’t achieved more success at club level. He’s really not been a potent finisher for a while now, but he’s still excellent in the kick chase. That’s the kind of skillset that generally only gets appreciated when you’re playing in premiership and european finals. I’m not sure whether the challenge cup counts given the quality of the competition seems lower than in previous years, but his duel with Mapimpi should be enthralling.1 Go to comments
The point is the irish players were arrogant,call it like you want sugar coat it aswell but they were you could see it in their way they handeled themselfs on the field when they got something right so dont tell me it was not arrogance it was,you can fool other people but not me,and to say to one of our players see you in the final put a nail in the coffin for this bullsh@t,just be grown men and accept it that you were arrogant,you could if seen it from a mile away, and then you lost to the allblacks what a cocky move that didnt work out for you ,Eben was right when he said u were arrogant,the point is you will deny it because you lost it all just grow some balls and move on we had won you lost accept it.34 Go to comments
“summer tour of North and South America” so its a summer tour of america?1 Go to comments
Everybody is giving the Irish players the benefit of the doubt in ‘what they meant’, but none of these pundits or commentators offer the same courtesy to Eben. I don’t think Eben went, 1, 2, 3… etc. What might have happened is he didn’t count and when the 3rd or 5th guy said he went, hang on why are so many of them saying this… and then started to concentrate on it more and more as players continue to say it. So no, he didn’t count it, he realised many Irish players said it and made an assumption based on that… The Irish team was VERY confident at the time and I do believe they believed they were going to win the World Cup, which borders a bit on the arrogant side…34 Go to comments
I can see how some of the Irish players would have said”see you in the final” as a gentle comment after a victory. It’s open to interpretation but it’s clumsy language. I don’t know the fella but I assure you Eben doesn’t have an axe to grind with Ireland. He has never been the media seeking pro. Oh and BTW it is I’ll be our winter in July so won’t be wet.34 Go to comments
*McCloskey*: _I saw this clip. Like, I wasn’t playing that game; I was in the stands…so you don't know sh!t in other words, infact you know just as much as Goode on this matter. I will believe the guy who was on the pitch when things were said as appose to two people speculating over what was said._34 Go to comments
@ turlough dream on buddy. Your boys are in for one tough time down in sa this summer…34 Go to comments
I think Goode is looking to establish a platform for himself. Eben said “Probably” so that suggests he wasn’t counting. It’s an estimate Goode. I think even with your short and uneventful experience with the Sharks you probably realise winding up Saffas will get you some airtime. It’s a none event. Move on34 Go to comments
Rugby has never been as structured and synthetically pleasing as it is at this moment. The game is simply beautiful and messing with it too much will ruin it for everyone. I can't help but feel that over the past decade or so many rules have been changed to accommodate a certain hemisphere and counter another. Perhaps I am wrong but I somehow don’t think so.2 Go to comments
Noted some excellent defensive steals from the Rebs last week against the Reds, largely J Canham, I think. It’s not a Rolls Royce but they are a real threat with their defensive line out at the beginning matches. What do you make of Canham Nick, WBs squad material?86 Go to comments