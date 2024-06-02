La Grande Finale de Madrid pour les Bleus !
Ils l’ont fait ! À six semaines des Jeux olympiques, l’équipe de France s’est positionnée idéalement en remportant la Grande Finale de Madrid du circuit de Sevens face à l’Argentine (19-5).
La victoire est belle pour ce groupe, déjà sacré à Los Angeles cette année (le premier titre depuis 19 ans) et qui a su revenir de tout dans la capitale espagnole.
D’une défaite en poule contre… l’Argentine, d’un dernier match de poule bien mal embarqué contre la Grande-Bretagne, d’une demi-finale tendue face aux Fidji.
Finalement, le match mené le plus sereinement du tournoi, si l’on excepte le premier match face à une faible Australie (38-5), aura été cette finale.
Face à des Argentins grands vainqueurs de la saison, les Bleus ont fait un match quasi parfait en défense, particulièrement dans les contre-rucks, prenant leurs adversaires à leur jeu habituel.
L’Argentine avait beau ouvrir la marque par Luciano Gonzalez qui raffutait Stephen Parez puis Jordan Sepho pour finir en coin (0-5, 6e).
Les Bleus, qui s’étaient vu refuser un essai pour un genou de Jean-Pascal Barraque en touche (3e), ne paniquaient pas. Ils répliquaient peu avant la mi-temps de la meilleure des manières pour se gonfler de confiance : par un essai de 100 mètres.
Étonnamment, Rodrigo Isgro tapait à suivre au pied. Dans son en-but, Varian Pasquet lançait une contre-attaque osée. Il passait à Jefferson-Lee Joseph qui croisait sa course avec Jean-Pascal Barraque. Ce dernier trouvait Stephen Parez plein axe.
Parez, qui a découvert le rugby au lycée français de Madrid, tenait bon jusqu’à la ligne (7-5, 7e) pour faire passer son équipe devant à la mi-temps.
Comme en demi-finale, Antoine Dupont entrait en jeu après la pause. Et comme en demie, comme en poule, il ne tardait pas à être décisif. La tentative d’interception d’une de ses passes se terminait en en-avant pour Isgro, qui écopait d’un carton jaune sur le coup (9e).
Dans la continuité de cette sanction, les Bleus récupéraient un bon ballon suite à un bon travail défensif commun de Rebbadj et Riva pour mettre Gonzalez en touche (10e).
Derrière la touche, les Bleus balayent tout le terrain pour décaler Jefferson-Lee Joseph en bout de ligne à droite (14-5, 10e).
Le plus dur semblait fait. Et la victoire était assurée pour de bon quand Paulin Riva, bien décalé à l’intérieur par Dupont, marquait le 3e essai des Bleus (19-5, 12e).
Vexés, les Argentins pourrissaient quelque peu la fin du match, avec notamment ce carton rouge adressé à Isgro pour un plaquage dangereux sur Riva.
Le début de bagarre générale qui suivait ne gâchait pas la fête : les Français pouvaient fêter ce superbe succès, leur deuxième de la saison et entonner des « Champions du monde » enthousiasmants, qui appellent des « Champions olympiques » dans quelques semaines.
Retrouvez tous les résumés de match sur RugbyPass.tv.
Comments on RugbyPass
Dupont sees opportunities where there wasn’t one until he makes it so. Utter class.1 Go to comments
These are the guys that do the cohesion predictions? That will be a very interesting review and they have likely already told the Crusaders of their expections for them given such a young and inexperienced squad without all their injured and departed players. I wonder if any of that will get leaked out, perhaps only if the cohesion metric predicted such a season? Actually even that would like badly upon the backoffice, I suspect it likely we will never know what Gain Line Analytics made of this season now! Unless the PUs put its publication to vote?10 Go to comments
Currently across the super franchises the forwards choices for Robertson is in the luxury of the competitions depth for selection . However same can’t be said regarding selection of the backs, especially the inside backs. I believe that’s where his dilemma will be. If he can’t get mouanga for the start then he should forget him and move on.27 Go to comments
If they had another round up their sleeve then no doubt the sadas wouldv been top8. I say leave things alone and get into the next season I rekon the turn around will carry on.10 Go to comments
Similar to Arran Smith in his style of application.5 Go to comments
Save your money. Just learn from the bad stuff and play better next year. Lost loads of key players and had half the team out broken for most of the season.10 Go to comments
Josh Ioane has been great for opposition teams all season. The sooner the Chiefs unload him to MP the better.6 Go to comments
Munster have very good back row stocks nowadays, lots of guys with very high potential. Okeke is unlucky not to get a contract. If he came along 10 years ago, he almost certainly would have. Could be very good for Coventry.1 Go to comments
Great article! Love that you point out so much that is positive, and back it up with quotes and clips.1 Go to comments
No scapegoats. No knee-jerk reactions. Just excuses in an expensive report under file 13. I’ll give the saders some free consulting - no planning after Razor. Just let things fall flat to rebuild. Easy.10 Go to comments
Josh Bayliss was the early sub for Barbeary1 Go to comments
His deficiencies in defence must be major and beyond rebuilding because on attack he has a unique set of skills matched only by a combination of Mark Telea, Shaun Stevenson and Etene Nanai Seturo. His aerial and kicking game is next level and he displays a contempt for one on one situations. We've become obsessed with our no. 11 being a power weapon ignoring the better multi faceted option. Mark Telea is helping to change that mind set, Salesi Rayasi would advance that too.6 Go to comments
Wayne barnes should join the Queen271 Go to comments
Hope both you dirty mutts get cancer and die41 Go to comments
Oqueef was on the saffa pay roll , needs his head stomped180 Go to comments
Chiefs miss a tight 5 of serious grunt. Missing Guzzlers.scrum power and the Blues have spent the last.few yrs nicking their props. Will have to start better than recent matches to stop the Reds.6 Go to comments
With the civil war going on over in NZR you have to wonder if these guys can afford to throw money around on consulting firms? Consultants just going to charge them thousands for the privilege of telling them that the brain drain is hurting them, they played like pork chops & maybe some insights gleaned from reading the various rugby blog posts with a couple of graphs thrown in to dicky the report up. My suggestion is they forego the consultants and get a subscription to watch the URC, English Premiership, Top14 and EPCR competitions so that they can learn a bit from all the players and coaches that have left already NZ.10 Go to comments
I am pleased about the progress of Canada and their recent success. What concerns me slightly is the the PWR league in England has become the breeding ground for other countries’ players with nearly half of Canada’s team playing there. Long term sustainability of good international teams depends on developing their own leagues and systems. They cannot rely upon England forever.1 Go to comments
She has a good sense of the perfect fly half but I agree with her mother about the disfiguring tattoos. I shall watch her progress with interest.1 Go to comments
Surprised Ireland haven’t already nabbed Rayasi. So much competition in the back three in all NZ Super teams that you need a coach who believes in you and will select you regularly.6 Go to comments