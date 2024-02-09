La France joue sa 4e place au classement mondial ce week-end
Cela fait 27 ans que l’Italie n’a pas battu l’Irlande à Dublin et, compte tenu de la manière dont l’Irlande a lancé son Tournoi avec un résultat record doublé d’une victoire bonifiée contre la France, peu de gens s’attendent à ce que cette série prenne fin.
Cependant, si les Azzurri remportent la plus inattendue des victoires, ou même un match nul, ils reviendront dans le top 10 mondial pour la première fois depuis un peu plus d’une décennie.
L’Irlande commence le week-end en deuxième position et est assurée de le rester tant que l’Italie ne gagne pas avec plus de 15 points d’avance, auquel cas elle passerait devant la Nouvelle-Zélande et se retrouverait en troisième position.
Une victoire de l’Irlande ne lui permettrait pas de creuser davantage l’écart avec l’Afrique du Sud en tête du classement. L’Irlande a réduit l’écart à 2,43 points après sa victoire 38-17 sur la France à Lyon, mais elle ne gagnera rien ce week-end en raison de l’écart de 16,52 points d’évaluation entre les deux nations avant la prise en compte de la pondération à domicile.
Il n’est pas possible pour la France de remonter plus haut que la quatrième place ce week-end, même avec une large victoire sur l’Écosse, car elle est trop loin de la troisième place occupée par la Nouvelle-Zélande.
Cependant, la France sera remplacée à la quatrième place par l’Angleterre en cas de défaite et de victoire de l’Angleterre sur le Pays de Galles à Twickenham.
Si l’Écosse gagne et que l’Angleterre ne bat pas le Pays de Galles, l’équipe de Gregor Townsend se hissera au cinquième rang au détriment de l’Angleterre.
L’Écosse peut même aller jusqu’à occuper la quatrième place si elle gagne avec plus de 15 points d’avance et que l’Angleterre ne s’impose pas.
Toute marge de victoire du Pays de Galles à Twickenham, une enceinte où les Gallois n’ont plus gagné depuis 2015, est assurée de les faire passer devant l’Argentine et de les hisser à la septième place.
