La diplomatie de l’omelette ou comment les Bleus ont retrouvé le goût de la victoire

« On s’est fait rouler dessus la semaine dernière et il faut qu’on se révolte », souffle Damian Penaud en recevant son maillot marquant sa 50e sélection à la veille du match contre l’Ecosse. Dans leur hôtel près d’Edimbourg, les Bleus n’attendent qu’une chose : se prouver à eux-mêmes – et par ricochet aux autres – qu’ils valent mieux que les deux dernières défaites de rang contre les deux meilleures nations du monde, l’Afrique du Sud et l’Irlande.

Le staff aura rivalisé de méthode Coué pour tenter de remotiver les troupes, leur redonner la force de gagner, adaptant un ton calme, volontairement positif et constructif, surjouant l’esprit d’équipe et le positivisme – tel Fabien Galthié, très diplomate en conférence de presse lors de l’annonce de la composition. « La préparation de ce match, c’est que du bonheur, c’est que de la joie, c’est que du plaisir », soutient-il en en faisant des tonnes.

« On se concentre à faire des choses simples »

Lorsque la semaine de préparation débute ce lundi 5 février, Galthié prévient ses gars que la première journée sera mentale – « intense psychologiquement en termes de réflexion, d’échanges de participation », explique-t-il – mais qu’à la fin 90% des questions que le groupe peut se poser auront trouvé réponse.

Dès le lendemain, comme le montre l’épisode 7 de la troisième saison de Destins mêlés de la Fédération Française de Rugby, ce sera plus physique. Par un heureux hasard Marcoussis plonge alors dans un climat écossais avec le ciel bas et les nuages chargés. Un temps de préparation idéal.

« Si le temps est pareil ce week-end, la passe en plus, on ne la tente pas. Si on ne la sent pas, on ne la fait pas », annonce Charles Ollivon qui assume son poste de leader avec le capitaine Grégory Alldritt à ses côtés. « On garde, on commence en sudaf’, on porte, on reste bien bas, on avance et après, ça libère derrière. Des choses simples, ok ? Simples. »

Le premier ingrédient de cette révolte tranquille est confirmé par Greg Alldritt dans la foulée. « Quand il faut faire un truc compliqué, on sait le faire », dit-il. « Par contre, il faut qu’on se concentre à faire les choses simples, comme il a dit, Charles. Des choses simples avec beaucoup de vitesse, ok ? Et ensuite les espaces, on va savoir les jouer. Par contre, les premiers rucks, un peu patients, profondeur, vitesse et très simple, ok ? C’est comme ça qu’on va avancer, qu’on va marquer. »

Métaphore culinaire

Simplicité du jeu, retour aux fondamentaux, mais avec précision, vitesse et rigueur. Galthié le répètera après le match : « on n’est pas là pour faire des démonstrations ». Du moment que son équipe gagne, « ça me va ». Même sans flamboyance face à l’Ecosse, « je coche ».

Quelques jours auparavant, à Marcoussis, le staff avait convié deux chefs étoilés à rencontrer les joueurs. Yves Camdeborde, un maître de la bistronomie, cette cuisine française simple mais magnifiée, et le très cathodique Christian Constant, jadis membre du jury de Top Chef. Tout un symbole.

« On nous apprend un truc en cuisine qui est magique, c’est que le geste anodin, inintéressant, il faut l’aimer », explique Camdeborde. « Car quand on arrive à l’aimer, on aimera tout après, c’est-à-dire tout ce qui est difficile, tout ce qui est laborieux, tout ce qui est dur à faire parce qu’il n’y a aucun intérêt intellectuel. Mais on l’aime et derrière, on aimera tout ce qui suit. »

Le parallèle avec le rugby est évident. Camdeborde ne le sait pas, mais il vient de reprendre avec la métaphore culinaire le discours que les leaders ont prononcé quelques heures avant sur le terrain d’honneur de Marcoussis.

La soirée qui suit achèvera de faire passer le message : un concours d’omelettes. Un plat on ne peut plus simple, dans lequel on peut mettre plein de bonnes choses, devant être exécuté avec rigueur, précision et vitesse pour ne pas qu’il finisse à la poubelle, insipide.

Avec ces ingrédients instillés tout au long de la semaine, la recette a pris sur le terrain de Murrayfield samedi 10 février, même si parfois un peu de coquille est resté dans l’omelette finale, laissant un goût inachevé à cette révolte tiédasse.

Une petite victoire (20-16), sans trop être trop rassurante, mais suffisante pour que le sélectionneur s’en émerveille. « C’est une période extraordinaire à vivre parce qu’on gagne ensemble, on perd ensemble et on souffre ensemble. Et notre chemin, ces derniers temps, nous a ramené à l’essentiel de ce jeu. Je vis cette victoire avec une grande joie parce qu’on se construit aussi dans la difficulté », disait-il, sourire béat, en conférence de presse.

Contre l’Italie à Lille le 25 février, il faudrait bien rajouter un peu de parmesan à l’omelette pour lui donner encore plus de goût.