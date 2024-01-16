Joy Neville, arbitre historique, annonce sa retraite
L’arbitre Joy Neville, première femme à arbitrer lors d’une Coupe du Monde de Rugby masculine, a annoncé qu’elle prendrait sa retraite à la fin de la saison.
La joueuse de 40 ans avait été sélectionnée comme arbitre vidéo lors de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 en France.
Elle a supervisé cinq matchs de la phase de poules, dont la victoire 34-12 de l’Angleterre sur le Japon à Nice.
Arbitre de la finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby féminin en 2017
Joy Neville, née à Limerick et ancienne capitaine de l’Irlande, a également arbitré la finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby féminin en 2017, lorsque la Nouvelle-Zélande a battu l’Angleterre 41-32 à Belfast.
Elle assumera désormais un nouveau rôle en tant que responsable du développement des arbitres à Connacht, travaillant au recrutement et à la formation des arbitres.
« Lorsque j’ai pris le sifflet pour la première fois après la fin de ma carrière de joueuse, je n’aurais jamais pu imaginer là où le rugby me mènerait », a expliqué Joy Neville dans un communiqué publié sur le site de la Fédération irlandaise de rugby.
« Participer, tout d’abord, à la finale de la Coupe du Monde Rugby Féminin a été un immense honneur et progresser ensuite jusqu’à la Coupe du Monde Rugby Masculin m’a rendu incroyablement fière et ce n’est que lorsque je repense à mon parcours aujourd’hui que je peux vraiment apprécier ces réussites. »
70 sélections pour l’Irlande
Au cours de sa carrière, Neville a joué pour Shannon et UL Bohemian et a également représenté le Munster avec succès.
Elle a remporté 70 sélections pour l’Irlande et a été capitaine de l’équipe lors du Tournoi des Six Nations féminin en 2009, menant les Irlandaises à leur première victoire contre la France.
Neville a gagné un Tournoi des Six Nations féminin en 2013 et a participé à deux Coupes du Monde de Rugby féminin en 2006 et 2010.
Après avoir mis fin à sa carrière de joueuse, Joy a progressivement gravi les échelons de l’arbitrage depuis le niveau All-Ireland League jusqu’aux tournois du World Rugby Sevens Series, au United Rugby Championship, à la Challenge Cup et à la Champions Cup.
