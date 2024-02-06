John Beattie : « Posolo Tuilagi, c'est un autre monstre »

Pour sa deuxième émission, Mathieu Bastareaud a convié sur la plage de Toulon, l’ancien troisième-ligne aile John Beattie (38 ans, 38 sélections entre 2006 et 2015). L’Ecossais s’exprime dans un français parfait, lui qui a passé l’essentiel de sa carrière dans des clubs français : Montpellier (2012-2014), Castres (2014-2016) et l’Aviron Bayonnais (2016-2019).

Autant dire qu’il connaît très bien le rugby hexagonal et même s’il ne renie pas ses origines – il supportera logiquement l’Ecosse qui accueillera la France à Murrayfield samedi 10 février – il porte un regard plein de lucidité et de bienveillance sur le rugby français.

« J’ai un peu peur pour les Ecossais ce week-end… »

Et ce n’est pas un euphémisme de dire qu’il a souffert avec les Bleus en ouverture de ce Tournoi 2024 lorsque, agonisant, le XV de France a vécu sa plus lourde défaite face à l’Irlande à Marseille.

« On a vu une équipe à la fin d’un cycle, avec pas mal de changements, qui a perdu pas mal d’automatismes – surtout en touche – qui se retrouvait dans le dur. Il y a des séquelles sur le plan mental, physique. Ça laisse des traces… », remarque Beattie.

« Il y avait aussi le contexte avec l’Irlande : pas de changement, la grosse équipe, le staff qui n’a pas changé, la fédé qui gère – donc les joueurs ne sont pas sur le terrain en permanence. Ici en France, les mecs ont enchaîné, depuis la Coupe du Monde, une quinzaine de matchs !

« C’était triste de les voir comme ça. Mais on sait bien avec l’équipe de France… Les mecs sont très fiers. Un petit flick et ils vont se rebeller, ils vont se réveiller. J’ai un peu peur pour les Ecossais ce weekend… »

La France mal partie

Opposés sur les terrains pendant de nombreuses années – Bastareaud et Beattie n’ont jamais joué dans la même équipe – les deux joueurs s’entendent sur un point : la France est mal partie dès le début.

« C’est vrai que dès le début du match, on a senti que ça allait être vraiment très, très, très difficile. Après c’est vrai qu’il y a eu le carton rouge qui nous met à 14, qui nous pénalise. Mais moi en tout cas, j’avais le sentiment que même à 15, c’est pas sûr qu’on aurait gagné ce match-là », confie Mathieu Bastareaud.

« Pas facilement », nuance Beattie. « Mais quand même, vous avez les moyens, les joueurs, avec les capacités physiques et techniques de gagner ce genre de match. »

L’après France-Irlande s’est surtout focalisé en début de semaine sur deux « excuses » (indépendamment du carton rouge de Willemse) : l’absence du capitaine Antoine Dupont et le manque de maîtrise de son remplaçant désigné à la mêlée, Maxime Lucu.

Pour Lucu, c’était « mission impossible »

« Je pense que tu peux mettre Toto (Antoine Dupont, ndlr), Maxime Lucu, (Nolann) Le Garrec ou (Dimitri) Yachvili sur le terrain, tu changes pas grand-chose sur ce match. On perd six ou sept ballons en touche, on est en permanence en reculant soit en défense, soit en attaque. C’est pas Antoine. On peut pas dire à Antoine ‘débloque la situation’, c’est pas possible », s’agace John Beattie.

« Quand je vois Maxime actuellement, qui fait des matchs de très haut niveau pour Bordeaux toutes les semaines, pour lui c’était sa chance d’être titulaire… Mais quand on file une telle qualité de ballon à Maxime et Jalibert… les ballons qu’on a, c’est pas possible. On n’a pas de conquête, une mêlée qui n’avance pas, des touches sans ballon gagné… T’es jamais dans l’avancée donc c’est hyper dur. Pour lui, tous les ballons sont ralentis, les conditions sont pourries… C’est une mission presque impossible. On a tous eu des matchs comme ça.

« J’ai mal au cœur pour lui parce que je trouve que c’est un compétiteur qui a des qualités formidables. Moi j’adore ce mec. J’étais dégoûté pour lui mais aussi pour d’autres comme Willemse. Le fait qu’il a raté cette Coupe du Monde avec une blessure ; là il revient, il veut se montrer, amener ce côté physique qu’il a, deux impacts et voilà : l’équipe est à 14 pendant 70 mn.

« L’équipe va rebondir contre les Écossais avec 15 mecs, ce sera un autre contexte, un autre match. »

La confirmation Tuilagi

Autre point d’accord entre les deux : ce qu’ils pensent de Posolo Tuilagi. Le deuxième-ligne de 19 ans (6 mois et 5 jours) a vécu sa première sélection internationale par le fruit du destin. Une blessure de Romain Taofifenua qui le place sur le banc et le carton rouge de Paul Willemse qui précipite l’entrée sur le terrain de ce colosse de l’USAP (1,92 m, 145 kg).

« Le malheur des uns fait le bonheur des autres », taquine Mathieu Bastareaud. « Moi ça m’a fait plaisir parce que j’adore ce type de joueur. Ce sont des joueurs, dès qu’ils ont la balle, ça renverse trois-quatre mecs, ça avance… Même si je pense qu’il n’est pas encore à point – pour l’équipe de France, pour le niveau international – il n’y a qu’avec des matchs comme ça qu’on apprend. Je pense que c’est le phénomène des prochaines années, ça c’est sûr. »

« Posolo vient d’une famille avec Manu qui joue pour les Anglais, Alesana Freddie, son papa Henry, qui faisait peur… », précise Beattie.

Le père, justement, était présent dans les tribunes du Vélodrome pour voir la relève, lui qui avait été international pour les Samoa (10 sélections entre 2002 et 2009) et lui aussi joueur de l’Usap (2007-2015).

« Il a les qualités physiques », reprend John Beattie. « C’est encore cru ; il n’a que 19 ans. C’est un diamant brut, il va se développer, c’est un autre monstre. Et bien sûr qu’on peut compter sur lui pour l’avenir. C’est un phénomène, tout simplement.

« Mais encore une fois, on ne doit pas mettre beaucoup de pression. Là, c’était une expérience. Il se baignait déjà dans le grand bain au stade devant 60 000 personnes, sans expérience. Maintenant il va avancer, il va progresser et il va certainement amener quelque chose pour les années qui viennent. »