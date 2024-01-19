« Je pensais avoir pris ma retraite » : Pourquoi Joe Schmidt a relevé le défi des Wallabies
De retour dans son pays natal, la Nouvelle-Zélande, et avant d’obtenir un poste chez les All Blacks, Schmidt pensait avoir enfin pris sa retraite. Profiter de la vie et se tenir éloigné des terrains, du moins en tant qu’acteur de premier plan.
Las, après avoir aidé la Nouvelle-Zélande à accéder à la finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023, Schmidt a été officiellement présenté le 19 janvier comme le nouveau sélectionneur des Wallabies à l’Allianz Stadium de Sydney.
L’idée a germé pendant la Coupe du Monde
Le kiwi d’origine a révélé que le nouveau directeur de la haute performance de Rugby Australia, Peter Horne, et David Nucifora ont joué un rôle dans la décision du nouveau sélectionneur des Wallabies de relever ce « défi unique ».
« Avec ces personnes en place, j’ai pensé que c’était une bonne opportunité d’essayer de remettre l’Australie sur les rails parce que je ne pense pas que nous ayons eu à la Coupe du monde l’équipe d’Australie qu’on connaissait », a déclaré Schmidt à la presse à Sydney.
« Il faut maintenant prendre le temps de réfléchir à la manière de procéder et à la suite des événements, mais c’est à ce moment-là que j’ai commencé à m’intéresser à la question.
« Je suis sans doute un peu surpris d’être ici. Je pensais avoir pris ma retraite lorsque je suis retourné en Nouvelle-Zélande. Mais c’est pas pour moi, vu que j’ai travaillé un peu avec les Blues et les All Blacks depuis lors.
« J’ai vraiment très envie d’y être. C’est un défi vraiment unique. »
Un troisième sélectionneur en trois ans
Schmidt est le troisième sélectionneur des Wallabies en autant d’années. Dave Rennie et Eddie Jones ont été respectivement le premier et le deuxième, mais le recrutement de Schmidt est sans aucun doute le plus grand coup de Rugby Australia.
Pourtant, après son passage à la tête de l’Irlande et des All Blacks, Schmidt n’a signé qu’un contrat de courte durée avec Rugby Australia.
L’entraîneur est en effet sous contrat jusqu’à la fin de la tournée des British and Irish Lions de l’année prochaine, qui se terminera début août 2025. A ce moment-là, Rugby Australia et lui-même pourront reconsidérer la situation. En attendant, l’avenir des Wallabies est encore très incertain.
« Il est de notoriété publique que j’ai un jeune homme à la maison qui souffre d’épilepsie et ce travail va me priver du temps que je m’étais engagé à consacrer à l’aider », a concédé Schmidt.
« Si nous parvenons à faire le travail au cours des 18 prochains mois et à prendre la bonne direction, j’aurai l’impression d’avoir fait ma part du travail et je serai heureux de passer le relais ou, si des entraîneurs australiens se présentent, je serai très désireux d’aider certains d’entre eux à acquérir un peu plus d’expérience.
Un CDD jusqu’à août 2025
« Il ne s’agit certainement pas d’un coup comme ça. Je pense que pour Rugby Australia et moi-même, c’est un bon choix à ce moment précis.
« Si vous deviez changer avant la Coupe du monde, vous ne voudriez pas le faire un an plus tard. Vous voulez être sûr d’avoir une bonne expérience.
« Si nous arrivons à la fin de la tournée des British and Irish Lions et que les choses vont dans la bonne direction… (si) la meilleure chose à faire est de rester, c’est une question qu’on se posera à ce moment-là. »
Les Wallabies ayant été éliminés de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 avant les quarts de finale – une première historique pour l’équipe – l’occasion de repartir à zéro et de reconstruire attend le rugby australien.
Pas de garantie de réussite immédiate
Le succès ne sera peut-être pas immédiat, mais comme l’explique Schmidt, il est essentiel que les Wallabies retrouvent les sommets qui ont fait de l’équipe une force si redoutable il y a 20 ans.
« Je souhaite ardemment que les Wallabies soient à nouveau compétitifs, et si je peux aider à y arriver, c’est la raison pour laquelle je suis ici.
« Je pense que la famille mondiale du rugby attend désespérement que les Wallabies soient là où ils doivent être. Les British and Irish Lions veulent vivre une tournée fantastique. Nous allons construire autour de ça et leur donner exactement ce qu’ils veulent, sans leur faciliter la tâche.
« Deux ans plus tard, il y aura la Coupe du monde à domicile.
« J’espère que les Wallabies seront vraiment compétitifs lors de cette Coupe du monde et que nous arriverons aux phases éliminatoires cette fois. »
