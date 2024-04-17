Henry Speight : « Revenir à Biarritz pour bien finir »
C’est la seule pâtisserie française qu’il a trouvée non loin de chez lui, à Bulimba, le long de la Brisbane River, à quelques encablures du CBD. Croissant et pain au chocolat (ou chocolatine en fonction de la région) lui rappellent où il se trouvait il y a encore quelques mois, à Biarritz.
Depuis novembre 2023, Henry Speight, ancien international avec les Wallabies (36 ans, 19 sélections entre 2014 et 2017) passé par les Brumbies de Canberra et les Reds de Brisbane, est revenu vivre à Brisbane, plus près de sa communauté fidjienne, plus proche aussi de l’archipel, dans un climat plus agréable.
« Comment j’ai pu tenir neuf saisons à Canberra ? », rigole-t-il alors qu’il s’installe tranquillement à la terrasse de ce café. « La première mi-temps il faisait 8°C, la deuxième, 4°C. »
C’est d’ailleurs ce rapprochement géographique qui l’avait initialement incité à quitter les Brumbies pour les Reds en 2020. Il n’y a pas de vol direct entre la capitale de l’Australie et Nadi, aux Fidji ; il faut compter entre six et huit heures avec un stop à Sydney depuis Canberra. Alors que depuis l’aéroport international de Brisbane, les Fidji ne sont qu’à 3h30.
Son rêve : intégrer le staff des Fidji
« Mon rêve est d’aller entraîner aux Fidji », lance-t-il, alors que la situation là-bas vient de se débloquer. Mick Byrne, l’entraîneur des Fijian Drua, a officiellement pris la succession de Simon Raiwalui, parti à World Rugby à la fin de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby.
Si Henry Speight ne se sent pas d’être sélectionneur dans l’immédiat, au moins l’ailier a les skills pour être membre d’un staff, que ce soit à XV ou à 7, pour les garçons ou pour les filles. « Sur les vingt dernières années, les entraîneurs sont toujours venus de l’étranger parce que les Fidjiens jouaient ailleurs dans le monde », rappelle-t-il. « Maintenant, nous avons les structures aux Fidji.
« Ce serait un rêve d’y retourner pour entraîner ou aider. Les Fidjiens ont assez d’expérience, on a la profondeur qu’il faut maintenant après avoir joué dans le monde entier. Il y a vingt ans, ce n’était pas le cas. Aujourd’hui, on peut avoir le meilleur des deux hémisphères et j’ai envie de faire bénéficier les Fidji de cette expérience.
« Les deux prochaines Coupe du Monde de Rugby se dérouleront en 2027 (Hommes) et 2029 (Femmes) en Australie. Ce serait un défi pour moi et c’est ce qui le rend excitant ! Dans un monde parfait, ce serait chouette d’être impliqué en 2027 et 2029. Au moins, être officier de liaison pour l’équipe de France », rigole-t-il.
Un salaire amputé de 60%
Même s’il a rarement joué pour les Fidji – seulement cinq rencontres avec les U19 sur le IRB Under 19 World Championship en 2007 – Henry Speight a toute sa vie gardé un lien fort avec ses origines et sa culture et c’est dans cet esprit qu’il élève aujourd’hui son petit gars, Josefa, âgé de 4 ans, avec son épouse Louise.
Ces dernières années ont été particulièrement difficile pour la famille Speight et la pandémie de Covid 19 a été au début de tout.
« Je venais de signer pour deux ans aux Reds et tout est tombé à l’eau avec le Covid », raconte-t-il. « En avril 2020, on joue notre dernier match et Rugby Australia nous dit : pas de match, pas d’argent. Très vite, la situation financière a été très compliquée. Ils nous ont proposé de réduire nos salaires… de 60%. Il y a eu des discussions avec l’association des joueurs et il était prévu qu’on ait tous 60% de salaire en moins pendant six mois. Pendant six mois, tu ne vis qu’avec 40% de ton salaire. »
Plus que jamais une île, l’Australie se coupe du monde pendant 14 mois (septembre 2020-novembre 2021) pour préserver sa population et son économie locale.
Henry se souvient que les trois-quarts des joueurs se sont inscrits au chômage pendant ce temps-là. Lui-même a accueilli son frère pendant six mois pour l’aider. « On comptait les sous, littéralement », se souvient-il. Alors que l’avenir s’annonçait radieux, les temps n’ont jamais été aussi difficile.
Ses débuts à Biarritz
C’est alors qu’est survenue la proposition d’aller jouer à Biarritz. « Ça n’a jamais été un rêve de venir jouer en France, mais c’était une très belle opportunité », raconte Henry Speight. « Ils cherchaient un trois-quarts et avaient le projet de remonter en Top 14. Il y avait beaucoup de jeunes joueurs. Ils étaient très bons, mais jeunes, et ils voulaient recruter quelques joueurs d’expérience. »
Il retrouve Steffon Armitage qui en est le capitaine et son compatriote Tevita Kuridrani.
« J’avais 32 ans à ce moment-là et la moyenne d’âge aux Reds était de 20 ans. Seulement 10 à 15% des joueurs avaient plus de 27 ans. C’était un très bon challenge pour moi et c’est arrivé au meilleur moment. »
Henry débarque à Biarritz la dernière semaine de juillet 2020, pour l’anniversaire de son fils, né un 1er août. Après quelques mois difficiles en Australie commence une aventure de trois ans en France.
« Tout va bien jusqu’au deuxième confinement (octobre-décembre 2020, ndlr). Et là, c’est très dur pour la famille », confie-t-il.
Une fin de première saison irrespirable
Dans l’intervalle, cette première saison de Henry au BO se passe bien. Biarritz termine à la troisième place de Pro D2. Mais battu en finale par Perpignan, il parvient à remporter le match d’accession au Top 14 contre l’Aviron bayonnais aux tirs au but (6 tirs au but pour chaque équipe) au terme d’un derby interminable et étouffant entré dans la légende du derby basque. Le lendemain matin, il doit repartir en Australie avec femme et enfant. Eux ont pris les devants et l’attendront à l’aéroport.
« J’avais garé ma voiture sur le parking d’Aguiléra dès le vendredi pour être prêt à partir le samedi, juste après le match. Les cinq valises étaient déjà dans le coffre. Je devais récupérer la clé aux vestiaires et partir vite pour prendre l’avion à Paris le dimanche matin à 9h », raconte-t-il.
« Mais le match s’éternise. Je demande l’heure au kiné qui me crie ‘Henry ! Reste concentré ! Faut gagner !’ Finalement, je ne reste même pas avec l’équipe pour célébrer la victoire, on me donne la clé et je pars, je roule toute la nuit et j’arrive à l’aéroport à 6h du matin ! »
La famille subira une quarantaine invivable dans un hôtel pendant deux semaines avant d’avoir l’autorisation de rentrer chez elle où Louise et Josefa décideront finalement de rester.
Créer des souvenirs avec son fils
Henry Speight vivra la saison suivante en Top 14, seul en France. Cinq victoires et 21 défaites plus tard, Biarritz redescend en Pro D2 au bout d’une saison. Sa troisième année en option dans le contrat originel est quand même validée.
Le feuilleton de la vente du club animera les discussions et créera une nouvelle incertitude auprès des joueurs. « Ceux qui étaient pressentis pour la reprise voulaient que je reste alors qu’Aldigé devait partir à Agen », se souvient-il. « Mais personne ne savait ce qui allait se passer pendant les vacances. »
De retour à Biarritz pour la nouvelle saison et sans nouvelles du club, Speight attend. Il pige alors avec les Barbarians de Pat Lam avec Virimi Vakatawa en août à Brive, s’entraîne avec les Samoa à Anglet avant leur Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023, participe au SuperSevens à Monaco et s’engage dans des sollicitations médiatiques jusqu’à l’automne.
Finalement las d’attendre, Henry repart en Australie avec un objectif simple en tête : rattraper le temps perdu avec ce fils qu’il n’a pas vu grandir.
« Mon objectif premier est de créer des souvenirs avec mon fils », avoue-t-il. « Il ne m’a vu jouer que quatre fois : trois fois pour les Reds et une fois avec Biarritz (barrage du 22 mai 2021, ndlr), juste après la fin des restrictions en France. Il n’y avait que 1000 personnes dans les tribunes. »
Aujourd’hui, Henry Speight entraîne au Brisbane Boys College et joue avec les Wests Bulldogs à Toowong, en périphérie de Brisbane, en Queensland Premier Rugby dont la saison vient de reprendre. Contre les Tuggeranong Vikings en mars, il a marqué un doublé, devant son fils dans les tribunes (victoire 52-19).
« Et là, j’ai entendu ‘Fatu !’, qui veut dire ‘papa’ en fidjien. C’était mon fils. Après le match, je l’ai pris sur mes épaules et on a marché ensemble sur le terrain, on est allé dans les vestiaires. Sur ce premier match, tout ce dont j’avais rêvé se réalisait. Ce moment était très spécial. Ça a marqué mon retour en Australie ; un sentiment de bonheur indescriptible », relate-t-il.
Un retour à Biarritz ?
Mais son bonheur ne serait entier que si la chance lui était donnée de finir sa carrière comme il l’entend. Avec la vente du BO finalement conclue début avril, aurait-il l’intention d’y retourner ?
« Franchement, dans un monde parfait, ce serait mon rêve », révèle-t-il. « Normalement, tu choisis quand tu arrêtes ta carrière et là, je n’ai pas eu cette opportunité. J’aimerais beaucoup retourner à Biarritz pour bien finir. J’ai adoré y être.
« En plus, ce serait une expérience fabuleuse avec mon fils. On y était ensemble la première année et ma famille devait retourner avec moi si j’avais signé pour une quatrième saison. Partager toute l’expérience en France aujourd’hui avec ma famille serait plus facile car je peux parler français, je connais beaucoup de gens. »
Après une fin de carrière en eau de boudin fin 2023, cette perspective lui ravive la flamme de la compétition. Et dans l’absolu, pourquoi ne pas entamer une nouvelle carrière d’entraîneur en France avant de la poursuivre aux Fidji ? « In a perfect world », sourit-il, plein d’envie.
