Guéguerre ouverte entre Jerry Tuwai et Ben Gollings
Le torchon brûle entre Ben Gollings, l’entraîneur national de l’équipe de rugby à 7 des Fidji, et l’une de ses stars, Jerry Tuwai, seul Fidjien double médaillé d’or olympique.
Gollings a fait passer le message à Tuwai dans la presse qu’il avait besoin de jouer dans des tournois de préparation avant de pouvoir espérer réintégrer l’équipe.
« Tuwai est un joueur de classe mondiale, mais pour l’instant, il ne fait pas partie de l’équipe », a confirmé Ben Gollings, qui a succédé à Gareth Baber. « Cependant, la sélection est toujours ouverte pour lui. Tout ce qu’il doit faire, c’est prouver qu’il a encore ce qu’il faut pour participer à nouveau à des compétitions internationales.
« S’il participe à un tournoi local cette année, nous ne manquerons pas de l’observer pour voir s’il est encore capable de rivaliser. »
Des habits trop grands
Un conseil qui n’a pas plu au maître à jouer fidjien qui a réagi sèchement en déclarant que les habits d’entraîneur principal de Gollings étaient visiblement trop grands pour l’ancien joueur vedette de l’Angleterre.
« C’est un type bien et très humain, mais la tâche qui lui est confiée est plus lourde que ce qu’il peut gérer », s’est confié Tuwai sur sa page Facebook.
« L’excuse qu’ils m’ont donnée, c’est de faire mes preuves dans les tournois locaux. Près d’une décennie de tournois internationaux, de récompenses, de trophées et de championnats, ça ne suffit pas ?
« J’ai joué sous la direction de grands leaders et j’ai eu l’honneur de mener nos guerriers à la bataille. Je n’aime pas parler beaucoup, mais je dois défendre mon honneur. Je suis toujours heureux, j’encourage toujours. J’ai toujours les Fidji dans mon cœur. Go Fiji Go. Ce que j’essaie de dire, c’est que je ne fais plus partie du programme parce que j’ai fait quelque chose qui va profiter à l’équipe. »
Tuwai a participé pour la dernière fois à un tournoi à sept à Londres en mai de l’année dernière et a été écarté de la sélection pour les premières étapes du HSBC SVNS 2024 à Dubaï et au Cap en décembre.
Le président par intérim de la Fiji Rugby Union, Peter Mazey, avait alors expliqué que le joueur donnait un coup de main à l’équipe féminine fidjienne de rugby à 7 et qu’il s’occupait aussi activement de ses activités de boxe.
Deux légendes du Sevens
Véritable star du rugby à sept aux Fidji et dans le monde, Jerry Tuwai a disputé 373 matchs au cours de sa carrière et n’en a perdu que 72. Il a également inscrit 150 essais (754 points en tout).
Ben Gollings ne compte que deux matchs de moins que Tuwai, mais reste le meilleur marqueur d’essais de tous les temps avec 234 réalisations, ainsi que de points (2 848 points en tout) au cours de sa carrière de joueur qui s’est étirée sur les 11 premières années de la décennie 2000.
L’équipe de Gollings occupe actuellement la deuxième place avec l’Afrique du Sud dans les HSBC World Sevens Series, après les tournois de Dubaï et de Cape Town en décembre.
Les Fidji se concentrent pour l’instant sur le tournoi de Perth qui aura lieu du 26 au 28 janvier en Australie.
Remporter un tournoi très vite
« Rome ne s’est pas faite en un jour, nous ne pouvons donc pas gagner des tournois et des matchs tout le temps », a déclaré le coach au Fiji Times en début de semaine alors que l’équipe se prépare à participer au Coral Coast 7s à Sigatoka les 19 et 20 janvier.
« C’est une année très importante pour nous, nous voulons donc la commencer en beauté. Gagner le premier tournoi de la saison, qui est le Perth 7s, est notre prochaine tâche et les garçons sont impatients de participer à la compétition. »
L’ancienne star anglaise du rugby à sept a déclaré qu’il comprenait l’importance de défendre la médaille des Jeux olympiques, que les Fidji ont remportée en 2016 et défendue en 2020.
« Nous savons que ce ne sera pas facile tout au long de la saison, car toutes les équipes chercheront à battre les Fidji.
« Défendre le titre olympique après deux victoires consécutives comporte son lot de défis », a-t-il admis.
Une médiation va être lancée
Le président par intérim de la Fédération fidjienne de rugby, Peter Mazey, entend rencontrer les deux parties prochainement pour mettre un terme à ce qui est devenu une bataille personnelle.
« Ce n’est sain pour personne d’avoir ce genre de problèmes. Les gars sont déjà venus nous voir. Les administrateurs veulent se réunir avec Ben [Gollings] et Jerry [Tuwai] et discuter de tout cela. Jerry est toujours employé par Fiji Rugby, il n’a jamais été au chômage », a indiqué le président.
« C’est triste. Je suis un grand fan de Jerry et nous avons été de bons amis. J’ai déjà écrit à Ben Gollings pour lui dire que j’aimerais que nous nous rencontrions tous, peut-être pourrions-nous organiser une conférence de presse afin de mettre les choses au clair.
« Jerry a fait beaucoup pour le pays, il a fait beaucoup pour le rugby à 7 et c’est pourquoi nous l’utilisons pour aider les féminines. Nous voulons cette médaille d’or pour elles, elles ne l’ont pas encore obtenue mais elles n’en sont pas loin. Nous tenons à l’obtenir et Jerry nous y aide. »
