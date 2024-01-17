19 - 17
Six Nations

Grégory Alldritt capitaine du XV de France pour débuter le Tournoi des Six Nations

Par Willy Billiard
(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

L’encadrement tricolore a dévoilé la liste des 34 joueurs retenus pour la préparation du premier match du Tournoi des Six Nations.

En l’absence d’Antoine Dupont et alors que beaucoup misaient sur Charles Ollivon, c’est finalement Grégory Alldritt qui portera le brassard de capitaine face au XV du Trèfle.

Le groupe compte l’arrivée de six joueurs qui n’ont encore jamais remporté de sélection. deux avaient pourtant déjà été appelés par le passé : le deuxième-ligne Emmanuel Meafou (Toulouse) et le demi de mêlée Nolann Le Garrec (Racing 92).

En revanche, ce sera une totale découverte pour quatre joueurs : le centre Nicolas Depoortère (UBB), le troisième-ligne Esteban Abadie (Toulon), le deuxième-ligne Matthias Halagahu (Toulon), et le demi d’ouverture Antoine Gibert (Racing 92).

Avants (20)

  • ABADIE Esteban (RC Toulon)
  • ALDEGHERI Dorian (Stade Toulousain)
  • ALLDRITT Grégory (Stade Rochelais) (Capitaine)
  • ATONIO Uini (Stade Rochelais)
  • BAILLE Cyril (Stade Toulousain)
  • BARLOT Gaëtan (Castres Olympique)
  • BOUDEHENT Paul (Stade Rochelais)
  • CROS François (Stade Toulousain)
  • GABRILLAGUES Paul (Stade Français Paris)
  • HALAGAHU Matthias (RC Toulon)
  • JELONCH Anthony (Stade Toulousain)
  • LACLAYAT Thomas (Racing 92)
  • MARCHAND Julien (Stade Toulousain)
  • MAUVAKA Peato (Stade Toulousain)
  • MEAFOU Emmanuel (Stade Toulousain)
  • OLLIVON Charles (RC Toulon)
  • TAOFIFENUA Romain (LOU Rugby)
  • TAOFIFENUA Sébastien (LOU Rugby)
  • WARDI Reda (Stade Rochelais)
  • WOKI Cameron (Racing 92)

Arrières (14)

  • BIELLE-BIARREY Louis (Union Bordeaux-Bègles)
  • DANTY Jonathan (Stade Rochelais)
  • DEPOORTÈRE Nicolas (Union Bordeaux-Bègles)
  • FICKOU Gaël (Racing 92)
  • GAILLETON Emilien (Section Paloise)
  • GIBERT Antoine (Racing 92)
  • JALIBERT Matthieu (Union Bordeaux-Bègles)
  • JAMINET Melvyn (RC Toulon)
  • LE GARREC Nolann (Racing 92)
  • LEBEL Matthis (Stade Toulousain)
  • LUCU Maxime (Union Bordeaux-Bègles)
  • MOEFANA Yoram (Union Bordeaux-Bègles)
  • PENAUD Damian (Union Bordeaux-Bègles)
  • RAMOS Thomas (Stade Toulousain)

Le programme de la France pour le Tournoi 2024

Rencontre
Six Nations
France
15:00
2 Fév 24
Ireland
Toutes les stats et les données
Rencontre
Six Nations
Scotland
09:15
10 Fév 24
France
Toutes les stats et les données
Rencontre
Six Nations
France
10:00
25 Fév 24
Italy
Toutes les stats et les données
Rencontre
Six Nations
Wales
11:00
10 Mar 24
France
Toutes les stats et les données
Rencontre
Six Nations
France
16:00
16 Mar 24
England
Toutes les stats et les données
Comments on RugbyPass

C
Chris 36 minutes ago
Recipe for Champions Cup tastes better than Super Rugby right now

I miss the old Super 12 days. comp lost appeal when they expanded the teams. Less is more. Cut the dead weight. Fans want to see the best vs best. Plain and simple.

3 Go to comments
T
Tim 41 minutes ago
'They said miraculous, like Wolverine' – Ellis Genge on his rehab

All these ‘miraculous’ returns from injury are because they’re pumped full of Human Growth Hormone & a bunch of Peptides. So every time a player returns weeks ahead of what the natural healing timeframe should be we are told they are superheroes. LOL

1 Go to comments
D
Denis 1 hours ago
Recipe for Champions Cup tastes better than Super Rugby right now

Your opening paragraph, what about Irish clubs. Just a reminder Ireland is not part of Great Britain 😕

3 Go to comments
S
Stephen 3 hours ago
Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

Would any team have handled SAS wrecking ball defence led by PSDT? On the flip side Pollard showed that kickers win world cups, or lose them. If you see the Boks overseas strategy vs All Blacks, can the ABs afford not to pick any internationally based NZ players in next 4 years?

30 Go to comments
J
Jonathan 6 hours ago
Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit quits rugby immediately to join NFL

I hope he makes it and becomes a HUGE star - It might attract more USA based fans to rugby

9 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 7 hours ago
Dupont slammed for comments after World Cup exit

French referees have significantly contributed to some of the worst rugby officials ever. Of more recent times Garces, Poite, Raynal - always refereeing to their own rule book; strict application 1 minute, complete disregard the next. Random unexplainable decisions by French referees filled match highlight reels, closer to watching a sitcom with canned laughter. Raynal in the Bledisloe Cup, clown.

13 Go to comments
J
Jon 7 hours ago
Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

> The poor execution from Mo’unga I thought he their best back and is getting blamed for way too many things here. This author, like many recently, seem to be discussing the eligibility topic like Mo’unga didn’t show that he’s now able to transition is class into the International arena. In this article at least, they appear to have acknowledged that but have intentionally down played it in order to engage debate? I’m confused, as this is normally done to go against the grain, but here he’s seemingly trying to kill the topic? Ohh right, its a Ben Smith article. He’s more concerned about the ABs making him look bad by losing the RWC Final. No, you can’t blaim that on Richie, Ben!

30 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 7 hours ago
'The legend is back': Ma'a Nonu extends his career at 41

GOAT 12

3 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 7 hours ago
Watch: Marcus Smith's impressive performance on 150th appearance

amazing player, must start for Engl.

1 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
Martin Johnson retires from England duty after World Cup glory - OTD

Incredible player and Captain.

1 Go to comments
A
Andrew 8 hours ago
Who can spark the fire? The big questions for the Blues to answer in 2024

Their backline will only improve without Barrett. Rieko back to wing would also help

1 Go to comments
A
Andrew 8 hours ago
‘Acts as motivation’: All Blacks hopeful Cortez Ratima ‘chasing’ Cam Roigard

Roigard Ratima and Fakatava are the AB 9s now. Noone else within cooey. Dynamic players with excellent passes. That is superb depth.

2 Go to comments
e
edward 9 hours ago
Why Quade Santini Cooper will go down as a Wallabies great

nice article about Quade but completely wrong about the booing - no one feared Cooper. He couldn’t translate his talent to test level - his record against the ABs backs that up. Players like Larkham and Eales were feared because they were so good, but they didn’t get booed. The booing was simply from him and the team at the time disrespecting Richie Mccaw

4 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 9 hours ago
Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit quits rugby immediately to join NFL

Very low probability of making pro-grade. Too much competition honed through junior high school onwards. But, on the positive side, in Florida he should be a hit with a broadly munter-free, better class of totty than he will have encountered in South Wales and Gloucester.

9 Go to comments
P
Pecos 10 hours ago
'Natural leader' Patrick Tuipulotu named Blues captain for 2024

The chairs on the deck go round & round, round & round, round & round 🎵

3 Go to comments
j
john 11 hours ago
Grave questions loom for southern hemisphere nations in 2024

Ever since Australia started employing kiwi coaches, we have been going backwards. But werent they meant to be amazing and would coach us to be amazing ? Well it all turned out to be complete and utter bs. Unsurprisingly. There’s a very good reason kiwis were desperate to get kiwi coaches in to the system of what was once the smartest rugby country in the world. So they could undermine us and convince us to play like kiwis so the All Blacks knew exactly what they would be getting in the Bledisloe Cup. Funny thing is kiwis didn’t realise that by trying to kill of their neighbouring competition, they killed off their own competitiveness. Seeing Mark Nawaqitinase defect to league, in part no doubt because it looks like the Tahs are trying to manipulate another kiwi coach to coach Australia and seeing Ress Zammit dump Wales for the NFL, again no doubt in part because the Welsh union doesn’t engender any passion for Wales by hiring only kiwi coaches also, should be a significant worry for the Australian and Welsh unions.

30 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 11 hours ago
Why Quade Santini Cooper will go down as a Wallabies great

Amazing athlete and player. A bit flaky when the pressure came on, cant really be held aloft with ice-bloods’ Lynagh and Larkham but a great Wallaby nevertheless.

4 Go to comments
T
Tom 13 hours ago
Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit quits rugby immediately to join NFL

He's got an outside chance of becoming an “ok” NFL player but much more likely to be back in rugby in a few years. America is full of athletes like him and they've been playing football since kindergarten. By the time he's squandered some of his best years then had to readapt to rugby he will have ruined his career… I can't see him eating humble pie and coming back to Wales so he'll probably sign for a French club in a few years and never fulfill his potential to be the greatest Welsh winger of all time.

9 Go to comments
P
Pecos 13 hours ago
State of Play: Women’s Rugby in New Zealand in 2024

Very good. The sooner the Aupiki & the SRW competitions can be joined the better. Four teams in a comp quickly wears thin.

1 Go to comments
j
john 13 hours ago
'A rollercoaster': Gatland on how Rees-Zammit's rugby exit unfolded

Why would Rees Zammit feel passionate about playing for Wales when they have a kiwi coach ? It’s just a team of mercenaries without a welsh coach.

2 Go to comments
