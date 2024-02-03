France-Irlande : ce qu’il faut en retenir
L’Irlande a entamé la défense de son titre du Tournoi des Six Nations de façon magistrale en remportant la plus large victoire de son histoire à l’extérieur face à la France, réduite à 14 joueurs, à Marseille.
LE SCORE : 17-38
Pour cette première entre les deux équipes en ouverture du Tournoi, c’est la plus grande victoire de l’Irlande sur la France. Le précédent record remontait en 2023 où le XV du Trèfle s’était imposé 32-19 le 11 février. Vendredi soir, l’Irlande n’était qu’à quatre points de sa marge la plus large (24-0 le 24 mars 1913).
C’est non seulement la plus lourde défaite de Fabien Galthié en 45 matchs depuis qu’il est sélectionneur, mais aussi la deuxième plus grande défaite à domicile de l’équipe de France dans l’histoire du Tournoi (le précédent remonte à un 13-39 en 1914 contre l’Angleterre).
DE LA CASSE
Le pilier gauche Reda Wardi s’est blessé à un poignet et manquera probablement le prochain match. Fabien Galthié s’attend à un forfait ainsi qu’à l’absence de Romain Taofifenua, déjà forfait contre l’Irlande, qui souffre d’une infection à la jambe.
Avec son carton rouge contre l’Irlande, le deuxième-ligne Paul Willemse est le deuxième joueur français à avoir été expulsé deux fois en match international ; il avait déjà reçu un carton rouge contre le pays de Galles en 2021. Le premier étant Mohamed Haouas, exclu contre l’Écosse en 2020 et à nouveau en 2023.
POUR L’ANECDOTE
Avec son 15e essai inscrit dans le Tournoi, l’ailier Damian Penaud est enfin passé devant Serge Blanco et Philippe Sella (14 essais chacun), devenant ainsi le meilleur marqueur français de la compétition. Il n’est plus qu’à deux réalisations de devenir le meilleur marqueur français d’essais de tous le temps, record toujours détenu par Serge Blanco (38).
Grâce à ses 17 points, la France a passé la barre des 3000 inscrits dans le Tournoi ; elle est la troisième à y parvenir après l’Angleterre et l’Irlande.
L’Irlande est maintenant sur une série de neuf victoires dans le Six Nations – depuis leur défaite face aux Bleus au Stade de France en février 2022.
CE QU’EN PENSENT LES JOUEURS DE L’EQUIPE D’IRLANDE
Peter O’Mahony, deuxième-ligne et capitaine : « C’était un bon début et une bonne performance, mais on va pas trop s’emballer, là. Nous avons en tout cas pris notre élan. C’était une bonne performance, et c’est ce que l’on veut pour commencer une campagne comme celle-ci. On va l’analyser et on va vouloir faire mieux.
« C’est difficile à résumer, c’était un test-match solide. Je suis très fier des garçons qui ont maîtrisé le jeu. Nous avons fait preuve de sang-froid face à certaines décisions et nous sommes restés calmes.
« Le match est devenu un peu fou dans les dix dernières minutes et nous avons été réduits à 14 avec mon carton jaune, mais nous sommes restés fidèles à notre plan tout au long du match. Nous ne nous sommes pas laissé emporter par des moments positifs ou négatifs.
« Je pense que nous avons laissé passer quelques occasions. Il y a eu quelques pénalités stupides de notre part alors que nous aurions dû être un peu plus disciplinés.
« Je pense que dans ce match, il faut profiter des occasions qui s’offrent à nous d’autant que contre des équipes aussi bonnes que la France, elles ne se présentent pas très souvent. »
Andy Farrell, sélectionneur : « Toute victoire ici, en tout cas un vendredi soir pour débuter le Tournoi des Six Nations, sera toujours un exercice difficile. Mais revenir avec un point de bonus, oui, c’est exceptionnel.
« J’ai été fier de notre performance, car nous avons joué pendant 80 minutes et nous avons obtenu ce que nous méritions à la fin.
« Quand vous jouez contre 14 hommes, vous prenez parfois un peu d’avance et la tendance est de fermer un peu la boutique. Nous avons continué à jouer et nous avons obtenu ce que nous méritions à la fin.
« Il y a eu d’immenses performances, mais c’est un match à 23 et ces jeunes sont capables d’être eux-mêmes et de donner le meilleur d’eux-mêmes grâce à la façon dont ils se sentent les uns les autres. C’est le cas de tout le groupe.
« C’est un bon début. Nous recevons ensuite l’Italie et prendre un bon départ n’était pas une mince affaire ici. Nous l’avons fait et nous devons maintenant poursuivre sur notre lancée. »
Joe McCarthy, deuxième-ligne et homme du match : « On ne s’attendait peut-être pas à obtenir un score aussi élevé, mais je suis très heureux.
« L’ambiance était géniale. Tout le monde s’est vraiment impliqué, et c’était une fantastique performance d’équipe. Nos phases statiques ont bien fonctionné, nous avons gagné nos ballons en touche… L’équipe est en phase. Tout le monde a joué son rôle, c’était fantastique.
« La France n’est jamais morte. On l’a vu aujourd’hui. Ils ont marqué quelques essais et ils peuvent jouer avec le ballon. Nous sommes restés sur eux à chaque phase de jeu et nous avons été sur leur dos tout le temps, on a continué à jouer. »
CE QU’EN PENSENT LES JOUEURS DE L’EQUIPE DE FRANCE
Grégory Alldritt, numéro 8 et capitaine : « C’est dur, c’est vrai. On aurait aimé montrer un tout autre visage. On s’était pourtant promis de faire un grand match, de montrer du caractère. On aurait aussi aimé offrir une première sélection plus festive à Posolo Tuilagi et Nolann Le Garrec. Maintenant, on va avoir un début de semaine chargé parce qu’il va nous falloir comprendre et débriefer cette rencontre.
« On n’a pas l’habitude. On joue pour gagner tous les matchs et ça fait mal à a tête. Mais on a du caractère. On l’a prouvé par le passé. Mais ce soir, on se protège, on est entre nous. Ce n’est pas le moment de chercher des responsables. Dès lundi, il va en revanche falloir se regarder dans un miroir et se dire les vérités. Le Tournoi est encore très long.
« Je pense énormément à Paul Willemse. Il est très triste. Il voulait donner pour ce maillot, ça le rongeait. On ne peut pas en vouloir à un joueur qui veut tout donner pour ce maillot. »
Fabien Galthié, sélectionneur : « C’est une défaite avec tout ce qu’elle comporte de charge négative. Le carton rouge nous a très vite amenés dans le dur.
« C’est une défaite avec un scénario très particulier. À 14, avec cinq essais encaissés. C’est un moment à vivre collectivement, un moment dur. Mais le Tournoi continue, il reste quatre matchs à jouer. Dans huit jours en Écosse, on va se préparer pour la suite.
« C’est difficile d’analyser l’évolution du scénario. En début de match, on débute pas trop mal, puisqu’on trouve une possession très vite, on a un temps assez haut mais on est vite poussé en touche sur notre première attaque. On leur laisse la possession, on joue sous pression ensuite tout le match. On prend ce carton jaune puis ce carton rouge… Est-ce un manque d’énergie ? On va réfléchir, essayer de comprendre dès lundi.
« Je ne peux pas dire que c’est de la faute professionnelle de la part d’un joueur qui s’engage. Ce sont des fautes techniques. On sait que les contacts à la tête sont sanctionnés très fort. Il n’y a rien à dire. »
« Il faut surtout qu’on lève la tête et qu’on digère cette défaite, déjà. On s’est préparé pendant 15 jours en conséquence, avec précision et intensité, en imaginant un autre scénario. Mais ça fait partie de ce sport et ce scénario, il est là et on doit faire avec.
« Les Irlandais ont fait le match, nous on a joué à 14. Quant à l’analyse de notre prestation, on va déjà prendre le temps de la digestion. Il y a trop de déception pour être lucide dans l’analyse ce soir. »
Gaël Fickou, trois-quarts centre : « Ils nous ont surclassés dans tous les domaines. À 14 contre eux, c’est trop dur. On a été beaucoup trop approximatifs, ils méritent leur victoire, il n’y a rien à dire.
« On tente des choses, on est un de moins, c’est hyper dur, on a été inefficaces dans les rucks. C’est un résultat sans appel. Il va falloir se remettre en question, c’est notre deuxième défaite d’affilée, ça faisait longtemps que cela ne nous était pas arrivé, il faut remédier à ça.
« Il va falloir se remettre dans le bain dès la semaine prochaine, et ça va être très dur aussi en Ecosse, donc il va falloir se préparer. »
Freeman has been a great test player for almost 2 years now. Its just a shame that he wasn’t actually getting selected for most of that time!4 Go to comments
For goodness sake Wales grow some nuts and get a Welsh coach. You’re pathetic.2 Go to comments
Some thoughts on the England backs… Dingwall was non-existent, good premiership player but not a test player. Finn Smith looked to have much more time on the ball than Ford, he should have started alongside Mitchell. Freeman looked excellent now that he's been given a license to roam. He's a big guy with good pace but by international standards he's not an out and out finisher. His game awareness and skill levels are top notch, he's a very complete rugby player who's wasted sat on the wing. Let's hope England can continue to make use of him. Slade looks absolute class with ball in hand, reads the game so well and creates space for others with his outside swerve and exquisite timing on his passes. England don't get the best out of him. Daly was a makeshift winger in his prime and he ain't in his prime anymore. Three outside centres on the pitch is excessive. Steward is Steward. He's got a trick, he does it better than anyone else in the world. He doesn't do much else and struggles to defend in the wide channels due to a lack of pace. Mitchell was ok, he looks like a good player, begrudgingly playing to orders.4 Go to comments
having watched the games in the first round, I would be much surprised if the Irish wouldn’t win another Six Nations …… just that England has quite some history in getting far, whilst being ‘unconvincing’1 Go to comments
Will be great to see him out there again after that stinking injury.1 Go to comments
Haibo!3 Go to comments
Well.3 Go to comments
England man here. Funny how you say England “collapsed” in the final 15. Never one to give credit to the boks are you. In truth, our boys were crushed in the scrum and outplayed completely in that final quarter.13 Go to comments
Tony in RSA to recruit Pacific Islanders to the boks…mana5 Go to comments
Always amusing and entertaining when the clueless D4 lads get a rugby column and spew utter clueless tripe. Ian is very much one of those lads.2 Go to comments
Een twee drie. My point exactly. You have to have an attacking plan . You then pick attacking minded players. Farrell was terrific for Sarries and won loads of titles. Yet he was played out of position to put a 10 in who was anything but and was at the bottom of the league and in danger of being relegated . England have bad form in failing to pick the best players . Simmonds, Alex Goode. Cipriani etc When things dont work and you keep losing , change the team. .Youngs,ford,farrell ,tuilagi and Billy at 8 were in the team win or lose. Ireland yesterday were fantastic . Brilliantly coached and had an all round game. Kick when it was needed but off they went when an opportunity came . Ford either kicks, passes short to the poor centre who immediately gets hammered ,thanks george, or does a pass and run round the back . He is as predictable as hell and the defence just line up the next player to him . Maybe the team just needs a better coach and the selection is fine . We will see in a couple of hours. I hope to eat my words13 Go to comments
The France 6N win now makes Ireland the heavy favourites to win RWC2027 too. So AH-MAY-ZING, so AH-MAY-ZING zom-om-bee zom-om-bee zom-om-bee-bee-bee-bee-beeeee . . .8 Go to comments
What a wonderful game to watch. Ireland were immense, Crowley settled in nicely at 10 the longer the game went on. Don't write France off yet, they'll be back and will still be hard to beat this year.1 Go to comments
Dupond here DuPont there, I think Les Bleues should have enough talent to side a competitive team …. pretty disappointing display yesterday …. Ireland on a about the same level as in their QF loss against the All Blacks (nowhere near the clinical brilliance as in the pool games vs Boks or Scotland), but that was enough to destroy an uneven France33 Go to comments
This one’s tough to call. Let’s have a look at games played since 1991… 😳3 Go to comments
Seems like Ireland has a future after Sexton, but france seem to not spark without Du pont? They will need to work in that, what happens if he gets badly injured before a world cup or something33 Go to comments
Surprised there's no mention of Jac Morgan. Wonderful player in an average side with Wales.3 Go to comments
Various rules are being tried in the 6N to “speed up the game”. World rugby is on it. For like the last 30 years. I’d focus on coaching against high tackles and mastering the current rules before pushing to make other changes. Stoppages for high tackles, getting yellows and reds, slows the game down and ruins the tempo of the game. Also, costs you games. In England, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) has introduced a mandating that all tackles must be made at the waist and below. Similarly, South Africa has implemented tackle safety law changes for school and club rugby. These adjustments specify that tackles in open play must be made at the base of the sternum or below. The changes also address the actions of the ball carrier in open play, specifying a “safe zone” between the sternum and mid-thigh accessible to the tackler and prohibiting the ball carrier from entering contact headfirst with the body fully bent and horizontal.3 Go to comments
Gordon…….”Give him the back-up he knows he can rely on. Give him a club with a chance of winning something, and coaches who know how to maximise his growth.” I first read your article this morning, Nick. I had just finished watching that incredible game down in Marseilles, where another young 10, Jack Crowley, had played his part, not always perfect, in what is probably Ireland’s greatest win over France. As I read your words on Carter Gordon, I thought of the pathway this young player has followed, compared to that of Jack Crowley. Crowley, born in Innishannon in West Cork, has always had a strong system to guide him in the game of rugby. First Bandon Rugby Club, then Bandon Grammar School, and into senior rugby with with Cork Constitution, one of Munster and Ireland’s great clubs. From there he moved into the Munster professional system. Thus he has always had “…….the back-up he knows he can rely on. ……..a club with a chance of winning something, and coaches who know how to maximise his growth.” Especially the latter ! Carter Gordon’s path is less easy to research from my laptop. He was born, like Crowley, in a small rural town, Nambour, a sugar town in Qld. Gordon says in one peice I found “ And like from a young age, with my old man, my family, my little brother plays Australia Under 20s … we’re a Rugby-mad household. And playing professionally was always a goal as a kid. I’ve never really got into rugby league or AFL or anything like that. I played some touch on the side and some summer sports.” He did finish his schooling at the powerful Brisbane Boys College, where he would have had top class coaching. Post school Gordon played for the Wests club in Brisbane, had some time training with the Qld. Reds, and then on to the Rebels in Melbourne. So Gordon’s path has been very different to that of Jack Crowley. But for this year at least, if Gordon is selected in the WB’s squad, he will come under the influence of a world class coach, Joe Schmidt, and without doubt, a very strong coaching team. At 22, Gordon is two years younger than Crowley. I wonder if at 24 years of age, Carter Gordon and Jack Crowley will face each other playing for their countries ? I hope so !21 Go to comments
Great start to test rugby for the year. Well done Ireland. Another GS in the making.1 Go to comments