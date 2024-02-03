France-Irlande : ce qu’il faut en retenir

L’Irlande a entamé la défense de son titre du Tournoi des Six Nations de façon magistrale en remportant la plus large victoire de son histoire à l’extérieur face à la France, réduite à 14 joueurs, à Marseille.

LE SCORE : 17-38

Pour cette première entre les deux équipes en ouverture du Tournoi, c’est la plus grande victoire de l’Irlande sur la France. Le précédent record remontait en 2023 où le XV du Trèfle s’était imposé 32-19 le 11 février. Vendredi soir, l’Irlande n’était qu’à quatre points de sa marge la plus large (24-0 le 24 mars 1913).

France Ireland Toutes les stats et les données

C’est non seulement la plus lourde défaite de Fabien Galthié en 45 matchs depuis qu’il est sélectionneur, mais aussi la deuxième plus grande défaite à domicile de l’équipe de France dans l’histoire du Tournoi (le précédent remonte à un 13-39 en 1914 contre l’Angleterre).

DE LA CASSE

Le pilier gauche Reda Wardi s’est blessé à un poignet et manquera probablement le prochain match. Fabien Galthié s’attend à un forfait ainsi qu’à l’absence de Romain Taofifenua, déjà forfait contre l’Irlande, qui souffre d’une infection à la jambe.

Avec son carton rouge contre l’Irlande, le deuxième-ligne Paul Willemse est le deuxième joueur français à avoir été expulsé deux fois en match international ; il avait déjà reçu un carton rouge contre le pays de Galles en 2021. Le premier étant Mohamed Haouas, exclu contre l’Écosse en 2020 et à nouveau en 2023.

Synthèse du match 1 Coups de pied de pénalité 1 2 Essais 5 2 Transformations 5 0 Drops 0 93 Courses avec ballon 113 5 Franchissements 6 13 Turnovers perdus 7 2 Turnovers gagnés 4

POUR L’ANECDOTE

Avec son 15e essai inscrit dans le Tournoi, l’ailier Damian Penaud est enfin passé devant Serge Blanco et Philippe Sella (14 essais chacun), devenant ainsi le meilleur marqueur français de la compétition. Il n’est plus qu’à deux réalisations de devenir le meilleur marqueur français d’essais de tous le temps, record toujours détenu par Serge Blanco (38).

Grâce à ses 17 points, la France a passé la barre des 3000 inscrits dans le Tournoi ; elle est la troisième à y parvenir après l’Angleterre et l’Irlande.

L’Irlande est maintenant sur une série de neuf victoires dans le Six Nations – depuis leur défaite face aux Bleus au Stade de France en février 2022.

Graphique d'évolution des points Ireland gagne +21 Temps passé en tête 0 Minutes passées en tête 75 0% % du match passés en tête 93% 21% Possession sur les 10 dernières minutes 79% 0 Points sur les 10 dernières minutes 7

CE QU’EN PENSENT LES JOUEURS DE L’EQUIPE D’IRLANDE

Peter O’Mahony, deuxième-ligne et capitaine : « C’était un bon début et une bonne performance, mais on va pas trop s’emballer, là. Nous avons en tout cas pris notre élan. C’était une bonne performance, et c’est ce que l’on veut pour commencer une campagne comme celle-ci. On va l’analyser et on va vouloir faire mieux.

« C’est difficile à résumer, c’était un test-match solide. Je suis très fier des garçons qui ont maîtrisé le jeu. Nous avons fait preuve de sang-froid face à certaines décisions et nous sommes restés calmes.

« Le match est devenu un peu fou dans les dix dernières minutes et nous avons été réduits à 14 avec mon carton jaune, mais nous sommes restés fidèles à notre plan tout au long du match. Nous ne nous sommes pas laissé emporter par des moments positifs ou négatifs.

« Je pense que nous avons laissé passer quelques occasions. Il y a eu quelques pénalités stupides de notre part alors que nous aurions dû être un peu plus disciplinés.

« Je pense que dans ce match, il faut profiter des occasions qui s’offrent à nous d’autant que contre des équipes aussi bonnes que la France, elles ne se présentent pas très souvent. »

Andy Farrell, sélectionneur : « Toute victoire ici, en tout cas un vendredi soir pour débuter le Tournoi des Six Nations, sera toujours un exercice difficile. Mais revenir avec un point de bonus, oui, c’est exceptionnel.

« J’ai été fier de notre performance, car nous avons joué pendant 80 minutes et nous avons obtenu ce que nous méritions à la fin.

« Quand vous jouez contre 14 hommes, vous prenez parfois un peu d’avance et la tendance est de fermer un peu la boutique. Nous avons continué à jouer et nous avons obtenu ce que nous méritions à la fin.

« Il y a eu d’immenses performances, mais c’est un match à 23 et ces jeunes sont capables d’être eux-mêmes et de donner le meilleur d’eux-mêmes grâce à la façon dont ils se sentent les uns les autres. C’est le cas de tout le groupe.

« C’est un bon début. Nous recevons ensuite l’Italie et prendre un bon départ n’était pas une mince affaire ici. Nous l’avons fait et nous devons maintenant poursuivre sur notre lancée. »

Joe McCarthy, deuxième-ligne et homme du match : « On ne s’attendait peut-être pas à obtenir un score aussi élevé, mais je suis très heureux.

« L’ambiance était géniale. Tout le monde s’est vraiment impliqué, et c’était une fantastique performance d’équipe. Nos phases statiques ont bien fonctionné, nous avons gagné nos ballons en touche… L’équipe est en phase. Tout le monde a joué son rôle, c’était fantastique.

« La France n’est jamais morte. On l’a vu aujourd’hui. Ils ont marqué quelques essais et ils peuvent jouer avec le ballon. Nous sommes restés sur eux à chaque phase de jeu et nous avons été sur leur dos tout le temps, on a continué à jouer. »

Phases statiques 2 Mêlées 8 100% % de mêlées gagnées 63% 18 Touche 13 78% % de touches gagnées 100% 4 Renvois réussis 9 100% % de renvois réussis 100%

CE QU’EN PENSENT LES JOUEURS DE L’EQUIPE DE FRANCE

Grégory Alldritt, numéro 8 et capitaine : « C’est dur, c’est vrai. On aurait aimé montrer un tout autre visage. On s’était pourtant promis de faire un grand match, de montrer du caractère. On aurait aussi aimé offrir une première sélection plus festive à Posolo Tuilagi et Nolann Le Garrec. Maintenant, on va avoir un début de semaine chargé parce qu’il va nous falloir comprendre et débriefer cette rencontre.

« On n’a pas l’habitude. On joue pour gagner tous les matchs et ça fait mal à a tête. Mais on a du caractère. On l’a prouvé par le passé. Mais ce soir, on se protège, on est entre nous. Ce n’est pas le moment de chercher des responsables. Dès lundi, il va en revanche falloir se regarder dans un miroir et se dire les vérités. Le Tournoi est encore très long.

« Je pense énormément à Paul Willemse. Il est très triste. Il voulait donner pour ce maillot, ça le rongeait. On ne peut pas en vouloir à un joueur qui veut tout donner pour ce maillot. »

Plaquages gagnés par joueur 1 Gregory Alldritt 16 2 Charles Ollivon 15 3 Francois Cros 12

Fabien Galthié, sélectionneur : « C’est une défaite avec tout ce qu’elle comporte de charge négative. Le carton rouge nous a très vite amenés dans le dur.

« C’est une défaite avec un scénario très particulier. À 14, avec cinq essais encaissés. C’est un moment à vivre collectivement, un moment dur. Mais le Tournoi continue, il reste quatre matchs à jouer. Dans huit jours en Écosse, on va se préparer pour la suite.

« C’est difficile d’analyser l’évolution du scénario. En début de match, on débute pas trop mal, puisqu’on trouve une possession très vite, on a un temps assez haut mais on est vite poussé en touche sur notre première attaque. On leur laisse la possession, on joue sous pression ensuite tout le match. On prend ce carton jaune puis ce carton rouge… Est-ce un manque d’énergie ? On va réfléchir, essayer de comprendre dès lundi.

« Je ne peux pas dire que c’est de la faute professionnelle de la part d’un joueur qui s’engage. Ce sont des fautes techniques. On sait que les contacts à la tête sont sanctionnés très fort. Il n’y a rien à dire. »

« Il faut surtout qu’on lève la tête et qu’on digère cette défaite, déjà. On s’est préparé pendant 15 jours en conséquence, avec précision et intensité, en imaginant un autre scénario. Mais ça fait partie de ce sport et ce scénario, il est là et on doit faire avec.

« Les Irlandais ont fait le match, nous on a joué à 14. Quant à l’analyse de notre prestation, on va déjà prendre le temps de la digestion. Il y a trop de déception pour être lucide dans l’analyse ce soir. »

Courses avec ballon par joueur 1 Gregory Alldritt 20 2 Joe McCarthy 16 3 Cyril Baille 13

Gaël Fickou, trois-quarts centre : « Ils nous ont surclassés dans tous les domaines. À 14 contre eux, c’est trop dur. On a été beaucoup trop approximatifs, ils méritent leur victoire, il n’y a rien à dire.

« On tente des choses, on est un de moins, c’est hyper dur, on a été inefficaces dans les rucks. C’est un résultat sans appel. Il va falloir se remettre en question, c’est notre deuxième défaite d’affilée, ça faisait longtemps que cela ne nous était pas arrivé, il faut remédier à ça.

« Il va falloir se remettre dans le bain dès la semaine prochaine, et ça va être très dur aussi en Ecosse, donc il va falloir se préparer. »