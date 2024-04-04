France 7 Féminine à Hongkong pour se relancer
France 7 féminine revient à Hongkong pour la deuxième fois seulement de son histoire. Après le premier tournoi féminin l’an passé, c’est la Nouvelle-Zélande qui s’était imposée en finale face à l’Australie, 26-17. La France avait terminé à la 5e place après s’être inclinée face à la Grande-Bretagne dans un quart de finale très difficile (5-0).
Aujourd’hui, les filles de David Courteix sont 3e au classement général derrière l’Australie et la Nouvelle-Zélande, mais ont perdu du terrain après une tournée mitigée en Amérique du Nord.
Après avoir terminée avec l’argent à Vancouver, la France avait surmonté la déception de son élimination en quart de finale à Los Angeles en battant sèchement l’Afrique du Sud 53-0 dans le match pour la 5e place.
La France à sa place
Reste que cette performance était en-deçà des attentes après un début de saison au top avec une participation à deux finales – Le Cap et Vancouver – soit déjà plus que toute autre précédente saison.
Meilleure que l’an passé sur le circuit, la France est à son niveau dans différents aspects de son jeu : troisième en termes d’essais marqués (112 pour l’instant – avec une moyenne de 22,4 essais par tournoi contre une moyenne de 19 l’an passé), troisième en termes de remise en jeu rapide menant à l’essai (36% de toutes les réalisations), troisième en termes de franchissement (un en moyenne toutes les 7,1 courses avec ballon), deuxième en termes de offloads (7,2 par match en moyenne)…
La France se distingue également par sa solide défense, déployant des efforts considérables pour stopper l’adversaire avec une moyenne de 16,3 plaquages par match, ce qui représente le taux le plus élevé parmi les équipes, avec un taux de réussite de 80%. Sur 25 rencontres, les Françaises ont remporté 21 victoires, limitant leurs adversaires à moins de trois essais à chaque fois. Et quand elles perdent, c’est qu’elles ont encaissé plus d’essais : lors de leurs trois défaites, elles ont encaissé au moins quatre essais.
La tête de la poule se jouera avec la Nouvelle-Zélande
A Hongkong, la France s’est retrouvée dans la poule A avec le Brésil (9e au général), la Grande-Bretagne (8e) et la Nouvelle-Zélande (2e).
Le premier match contre le Brésil ne devrait pas poser de soucis car la France n’a encaissé que cinq essais au cours de ses quatre dernières rencontres depuis le début de la saison, gagnant avec un écart de 27 points en moyenne.
Face à la France, le Brésil est toujours sur une série de 21 défaites de rang qui remonte à Amsterdam en 2014. Pour autant, les Brésiliennes ont marqué plus de points contre la France cette année (19) que l’an passé (7).
La seule victoire contre la Grande-Bretagne, l’adversaire suivant, remonte, on l’a vu, au tournoi de Hongkong l’an passé, en quart de finale. La Grande-Bretagne avait terminé 3e et prenait place pour la première fois sur le podium depuis leur arrivée sur le circuit en 2022 (la seconde fois étant à Perth fin janvier cette année).
Mais depuis 2022, la France a battu les Britanniques dans cinq de ses six rencontres. Cette année, leur seul match était à Vancouver avec un score de 31-10 pour la France. La France avait eu fort à faire pour contenir cette équipe en réussissant 17 de ses 20 plaquages (85% de réussite) alors que les Britanniques avaient manqué 50% des leurs (laissant filer cinq essais en sept visites dans leurs 22).
Enfin, le gros morceau de la poule sera aussi le dernier qui déterminera qui terminera en tête de la poule : contre la Nouvelle-Zélande. Après avoir réussi le doublé en Amérique du Nord, les Néo-Zélandaises viseront à Hongkong une troisième victoire d’affilée pour la première fois de la saison.
L’une des trois seules victoires de la France contre les Blacks Ferns Sevens dans l’histoire du circuit mondial était en demi-finale du Cap cette saison (24-12). C’était alors leur plus lourde défaite mais aussi leur précédente rencontre et jamais encore la France n’a battu la Nouvelle-Zélande deux fois de suite.
L’équipe de France 7 féminine pour le Hongkong Sevens :
- Séraphine Okemba – 26 tournois
- Anne-Cécile Ciofani – 19 tournois
- Chloé Pelle – 50 tournois
- Lou Noël – 17 tournois
- Joanna Grisez – 21 tournois
- Valentine Lothoz – 17 tournois
- Camille Grassineau – 45 tournois
- Carla Neisen – 32 tournois
- Jade Ulutule – 24 tournois
- Chloé Jacquet – 7 tournois
- Marie Dupouy – 3 tournois
- Lili Dezou – 12 tournois
- Montserrat Amédée – 19 tournois
Comments on RugbyPass
Just make sure they pronounce Porecki’s name the correct Polish way. The “c is pronounced like “ts”, sounds like PoreTSki. NOT “Porekki”. 😡98 Go to comments
So I watched this game while riding the bike indoors. I took a rather different interpretation of Pearce from you. First, his view of the “off-side line” in rucks is rather nebulous. He takes an approach of it being a band which might encompass the last foot in the ruck. The first half, I don’t think he “saw” a single off-sides penalty. Even the try from the blocked kick was sketchy. Second, I have no explanation to why he did not even have another look at JM Gonzalez obvious hit on the head. The replay clearly showed he was hit high by a player basically standing. Nothing to see there? C’mon! JMG had to leave soon after from wobbly gait. Ridiculous. Third, he was very harsh on Lawes in the ruck. Twice he penalized him when he was not at fault. Once, he was holding the ball while on his feet. The “cleaner” brought him down and then he was penalized from playing off his feet. Another time, he was told not to compete for a ball in a ruck when there was no ruck formed. A ruck requires two players, one from each team on their feet over the ball. There was NO one from the defense. Only one from the attacking team and Lawes going for the ball. If his refereeing is counting down from 5 and a few scrum penalties, that doesn’t make him brilliant. During the first half, besides the ruck issue, both teams were rather disciplined, so we can’t give HIM credit for that. This is going to be once in a blue moon when I will (partially) disagree with you. Grant you, he is not pedantic Dixon….66 Go to comments
I would not be paying too much attention to what Stephen Ferris has to say. He has form with these sorts of comments. Ulster look to be in a real mess right now. Kitsie is the first South African not to have been a big hit in Ulster. I think he has just been unlucky, walking into the mess. Probably for the best that he goes…. back to SA ?15 Go to comments
This author knows nothing about the NFL, Antoine Dupont has all it takes to be a top quarterback as well as rugby half.5 Go to comments
Bulls1 Go to comments
different team when your playmaker is on song…last week vs Crusaders was pretty ordinary, and gifting 7 points didn't help either…the ‘canes at home a tough game to win, but doable with Roigard absent…or not…the tackle on DMac was fair…Inisi’s shoulder contacted chest high and arms were wrapping his hips, no head contact and DMac got up and played on… good to see no “holywood acting” by our professional players compared to some others…a future AB.. tactic maybe…or not…7 Go to comments
Agree with most of this. Razor has an ability to pull teams together, be happy and have them focused for crunch matches. The makeup of his first team will definitely be impacted by injuries but across the five SRP teams there is quality to handle England - providing selections in the second and back rows have the right mix. With Scooter, Tuipulotu, Lord, PPP, McWhannell, Vai’i, Selby-Rickit, Strange, Darry, Walker-Leawere the second row has some options and imo, a number of these players have made strides in recent years. The back row will be interesting as there are so many options and rising prospects. International players need height in the loose as well as all the other skills expected of an AB loosie. All 5 teams have at least one, if not several prospects. No fear.3 Go to comments
Is it any wonder why parents aren't encouraging there children to play rugby. Watching Chiefs play last night, why was there no repercussions for the tackle on Damian MacKenzie, token arm use, mainly shoulder to the head, Did the referee think that was acceptable, Is rugby learning anything regarding head injuries. And obviously the tackler thought it was a huge joke judging by the look on his face. Wake up Rugby before it's to late.7 Go to comments
*Go the Canes*11 Go to comments
Nice guy great player.1 Go to comments
Also Kitsie is used to scrummaging alongside Frans and others. He has performed well when he has played with them because they know each other well. I would say it's less Kitshoff and more the coaches needing to figure out where he is properly placed. And how he functions. Stormers know exactly who he plays well with and so when he returns it will be like speaking your home language. It will come naturally15 Go to comments
Can’t be a Bok flyhalf if he can’t kick the Big Points1 Go to comments
Was there the same kind of hand wringing (or excitement depending on which side of the discussion you were on) about a exodus from America to rugby when Dan Lyle came over and not only excelled at Bath but actually became team captain?16 Go to comments
To be fair, it must be really tough spending 5 months with an international side peaking for a short run of games, playing the best rugby of your career, and then being expected to perform at the same level immediately upon moving across and world to play for a mediocre club side. The fear for south africa must be whether Kitshoff will be able to get back into form over the summer, or whether, at 32 years old, he’s now a fading force. Presumably Nché and Steenekamp will be 1&17 for the bulk of the next four years, but things could get a bit dicey if Erasmus isn't able to keep relying on Kitshoff as a big-game player for the rest of 2024 at the least.15 Go to comments
Didn’t realise Aussie had to pick equal amounts from each province? Surely I have misunderstood? Thats pc gone mad right there.98 Go to comments
Been stealing his paycheque in Belfast. Best he goes back to subpar SH rugby and settle in. Another Saffa who can't hack NH rugby.4 Go to comments
Top rugby players and top NFL players have skills that differ more than they overlap. Running backs and wingers both need to be fast, strong and elusive runners. But running backs also need to be expert blockers (illegal in rugby), trusted receivers of forward passes (illegal in rugby), and experienced readers of carefully disguised defensive plays (radically different from rugby). Wingers need to excel at tackling (offensive players seldom tackle in the NFL), kick chasing (a special teams thing thing in American Football, and very different), defensive clearance kicks (not a thing in NFL), passes/offloads (“laterals” are mostly used in trick plays in NFL), jackling at rucks (no rucks in NFL, it’s all the equivalent of first phase in rugby), covering for the fullback on defense (defense is mostly not a thing for an NFL offense), and playing every minute of an 80 minute game (vs the offense being on the field for less than 30m, and a running back not playing for all offensive snaps anyway). Thats far from a comprehensive list of differences, and a similar list applies to wide receiver, or any other position in NFL. It’s not that LRZ and other rugby players can’t learn the NFL stuff (and unlearn the rugby stuff), but you don’t learn it by reading a book or watching videos. As with riding a bicycle (but 1,000 times more complex), understanding helps, but you have to do it to learn it. “Football IQ” comes with experience. On the face of it the numbers suggest that the NFL could attract rugby players (8m-9m rugby players worldwide, vs 1m-2m American Football players). But the US players are essentially in a single system from high school to the NFL, and the college players have faced stiff competition for the well financially-rewarded 80,000 places. By the end of their college careers the players have spent 4 years competing against top athletes to be picked for huge games (with crowds that are frequently twice the size of a typical rugby international btw). So by the time players enter the NFL draft (typically aged 23), they have tons of experience of the nuances of the game. So a player like LRZ that appears at age 23 with tons of useless skills, and a big deficit in most of the requisite skills, has a mountain to climb. Worse than that, the one thing he needs is game time, but all he will get is practice time and book/video learning. It’s not impossible for him to develop into a specialist role by the Sept start of the season, but being a well rounded running back or wide receiver by then would be unheard of. So, maybe he is good enough for the Chiefs practice squad this year. Maybe he can even be used in simple plays, or special teams plays, that don’t involve too much Football IQ. But the chances of him being an all-downs running back or wide receiver are approximately zero. Could he build up to being a starter for the 2025-2026 season? Maybe, but the average career of an NFL running back or wide receiver is between 2.5 and 3 years. And it’s 30%-40% shorter for non-drafted players (like LRZ). Its not Impossible for LRZ to beat these odds, but there will be no stream of successful mid-career switches from top class rugby to the NFL.5 Go to comments
There isn’t a hope this fella gets capped by England. He is super rugby level but nowhere near international level for a top 5 side. England have Fin Smith, Marcus Smith and George Ford ahead and better than him. If he throws his hat in with the Scots he might be successful and get afew caps further down the line. Russell, Kinghorn and Healy are superior players in their all round games but he’d get ahead of Hastings and Redpath who are very average.13 Go to comments
NFL is as threatening to Rugby as putt putt is to golf.5 Go to comments
Lots of trys by the looks of things1 Go to comments