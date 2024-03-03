France 7 décroche sa place en demi-finale à Los Angeles
L’Espagne a réalisé une incroyable remontée à Los Angeles pour battre les Fidji 21-19 et accéder à sa première demi-finale de Cup dans l’histoire du HSBC SVNS.
Deux cartons ont eu raison d’une équipe fidjienne ramenée à cinq joueurs qui menait pourtant 19-0 à la mi-temps. Au cours d’un quart de finale riche en rebondissements, l’Irlande a également éliminé l’Argentine, leader au classement du HSBC SVNS, et la Grande-Bretagne a battu l’Australie.
Les Irlandais, qui s’étaient qualifiés de justesse en quart de finale, ont battu les Pumas 14-24 pour se qualifier pour les demi-finales face à la France, tandis que la Grande-Bretagne a marqué à la dernière minute pour s’imposer 26-19 face à l’Australie.
La France n’a laissé aucune chance aux Etats-Unis battus sur leur terrain 14-0 pour se qualifier pour le dernier carré, tandis que l’Espagne affrontera la Grande-Bretagne dans la deuxième demi-finale.
Derniers matchs de poule : L’Espagne se qualifie, la Nouvelle-Zélande s’incline
L’Espagne a surpris l’Irlande pour atteindre son premier quart de finale des Series du HSBC SVNS 2024 en s’imposant 19-14 dans la poule A, mais les deux équipes se sont tout de même qualifiées pour les quarts de finale. L’Argentine, avec trois victoires sur trois, s’est qualifiée en tant que leader de la poule.
L’Australie a pris la tête de la poule B grâce à ses victoires sur les États-Unis et les Samoa, remportant un match serré 17-12 contre le pays hôte avant de s’imposer dans un match spectaculaire 28-19 contre les Samoa. Après avoir battu les Samoa 10-7, la Nouvelle-Zélande, finaliste à Vancouver, n’a pas réussi à se qualifier pour les quarts de finale, s’inclinant 19-28 contre les Etats-Unis, la transformation manquée de Tepaea Cook Savage ne leur permettant pas d’obtenir le point bonus défensif nécessaire.
Dans la poule C, les Fidji se sont qualifiés avec un bilan de 100%, la France et la Grande-Bretagne ont également accédé au top 8 de Los Angeles. La France a battu la Grande-Bretagne 19-12 dans le dernier match de la poule C.
Quarts de finale : obligée de jouer à six, la France tient bon
La France a été sanctionnée d’un carton rouge (Théo Forner a écopé de deux cartons jaunes en première puis en seconde période avant d’être sorti à la 8e) mais a réussi à tenir les hôtes américains sans encaisser d’essai dans leur quart de finale pour s’imposer 14-0.
Antoine Dupont a marqué le premier essai pour les Bleus, et même si Théo Forner a été expulsé, les Français ont empêché les Etats-Unis de s’imposer, Andy Timo ajoutant un deuxième essai pour un avantage de 14-0 à la pause.
Obligée de jouer à six pendant près d’une mi-temps, la défense française a résisté aux Eagles pour leur permettre de se qualifier pour les demi-finales.
L’Irlande surprend l’Argentine
Dans la poule A, l’Argentine avait battu l’Irlande 26-14, mais en s’imposant presque par le même score mais inversé (24-14), l’Irlande est devenue la première équipe à battre l’Argentine en quart de finale cette saison, mettant fin à sa série de sept victoires consécutives à ce stade pour se qualifier pour les demi-finales.
Rodrigo Isgro a aplati le premier pour les Pumas, menant 14-5 à la pause, mais deux cartons jaunes pour Isgro et Matías Osadczuk à la reprise ont permis à l’Irlande de prendre le dessus dans le match. Jordan Conroy et Mark Roche en ont profité pour marquer deux essais coup sur coup pour donner l’avantage aux Irlandais. Alors que l’Argentine semblait vouloir reprendre l’avantage, Conroy s’est élancé sur l’aile droite pour inscrire son deuxième essai de la rencontre, scellant ainsi la victoire de l’équipe irlandaise.
L’Espagne accède à la première demi-finale de son histoire
L’Espagne a réalisé une remontée miraculeuse après avoir été menée 19-0 à la mi-temps pour s’imposer 21-19 face à des Fidji réduites à cinq.
Terio Veilawa a écopé d’un rouge pour un plaquage dangereux avant que Pilipo Bukayaro ne reçoive un jaune juste après. Un doublé de Pol Pla a permis à l’Espagne de prendre l’avantage au tableau d’affichage et de se qualifier pour sa première demi-finale de Cup dans l’histoire du HSBC SVNS.
Les doubles champions olympiques avaient dominé la première mi-temps en inscrivant trois essais sans réponse, mais les deux cartons ont totalement changé la physionomie du match.
La Grande-Bretagne bouscule l’Australie
L’essai de Femi Sofolarin, alors que le score était de 19-19 et que le chronomètre était dans le rouge, a permis à la Grande-Bretagne de remporter une victoire éclatante à Los Angeles (26-19).
Nathan Lawson a ouvert le score pour l’Australie, mais les essais d’Ethan Waddleton et de Tom Emery ont permis à la Grande-Bretagne de mener 14-7 à la pause. Morgan Williams creusait l’écart, mais l’Australie revenait dans le match avec deux essais pour égaliser à 19 partout.
La Grande-Bretagne est restée patiente en phase offensive, travaillant le ballon de gauche à droite avant que le rythme de Sofolarin ne soit trop rapide pour la défense australienne et qu’il n’aille marquer l’essai de la victoire dans le coin droit.
