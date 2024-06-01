Dupont envoie les Bleus en demi-finale
C’est un véritable quart de finale qui attendait l’équipe de France et la Grande-Bretagne, pour l’avant-dernier match de la journée.
L’équation était simple et identique pour les deux équipes : une victoire, et l’aventure se poursuivait en demi-finale. Une défaite était la promesse de finir 3e de la poule, et d’un dimanche un peu moins gai. La France passera donc un premier week-end de juin à enjeu, après la victoire un peu miraculeuse obtenue après prolongations (17-12).
Un succès marqué du sceau d’Antoine Dupont, remplaçant au coup d’envoi mais doublement décisif durant les quelques minutes qu’il a disputées. Un essai en solo, une passe décisive pour Epée : sans lui, l’équipe de France aurait sans doute regardé les demi-finales depuis les tribunes, ce dimanche.
La première période a en effet été laborieuse pour les Français, toujours sans Antoine Dupont au coup d’envoi. Rapidement, Ross McCann surprenait les Bleus en bord de ruck. Il ramassait le ballon et partait petit côté (2e, 0-5).
Sans être mise en danger outre mesure, la France se retrouvait menée avant tout par son incapacité à être efficace. À l’image de l’essai refusé à Stephen Parez (4e) pour avoir fait tomber le ballon au moment d’aplatir, ou de la pénalité qui a suivi, gâché par un en-avant (5e).
Toutefois, les hommes de Jérôme Daret revenaient au meilleur moment : juste avant la mi-temps. Jordan Sepho posait un cadrage débordement tout en puissance pour se jouer de son défenseur (5-5 à la pause).
Des efforts annihilés par le carton jaune infligé à Théo Forner pour un plaquage sans les bras (9e). Dans la foulée, les Britanniques marquaient derrière une mêlée dans les 22 français par l’intermédiaire de Morgan Williams (9e, 5-12).
La France avait bien du mal à approcher de la ligne britannique, et on s’acheminait doucement et tristement vers une 2e défaite française en trois matchs. C’est alors qu’Antoine Dupont est sorti de sa boite.
Seul sur l’aile gauche, le Toulousain temporisait, fixait son défenseur, accélérait brutalement et raffûtait le pourtant solide Ferguson qui finissait les fesses dans le gazon. 60 m plus tard, Dupont marquait, et Rayan Rebbadj égalisait sur la transformation (14e, 12-12).
Une semaine après la prolongation en finale de Champions Cup entre Toulouse et le Leinster (31-22), Dupont jouait un autre extra time, pour une place en demi-finale de la Grande Finale du Sevens.
Et comme à XV, il a été décisif. En jouant vite une pénalité à la main, il semait la zizanie dans les rangs britanniques. Il fixait puis servait le supersonique Nelson Epée qui crucifiait la Grande-Bretagne (17-12).
La France jouera la demi-finale, et elle peut dire merci à Antoine Dupont, dont l’entrée a été ultra décisive. Ce sera contre les Fidji, tandis que l’autre ticket pour la finale se disputera entre la Nouvelle-Zélande et l’Argentine.
