Six Nations

Deux documentaires sur le rugby à streamer cette semaine

Par Willy Billiard
Pink Rockets

Le rugby est bankable, ça on le savait. Il n’y a qu’à voir les belles audiences du week-end sur Canal + pour suivre les rencontres du Top 14 ou bien le carton qu’a fait la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 à la télévision.

Si on ne devait s’arrêter que sur quelques audiences… La finale Afrique du Sud – Nouvelle-Zélande a rassemblé 10,9 millions de téléspectateurs sur TF1 le 28 octobre dernier, soit 49% de part de marché ; record absolu pour un match de rugby où la France ne jouait pas.

Autres exemples : 7,5 millions de téléspectateurs en moyenne sur les 20 matchs programmés en prime time sur TF1, dont ceux de la France qui ont réuni en moyenne 14,3 millions de téléspectateurs, soit 58?% de part de marché à chaque fois.

France TV a attiré en moyenne 4 millions par match avec un pic à 10,7 millions pour le France-Namibie et M6 a également affirmé avoir touché 32 millions de téléspectateurs au total sur les matchs que la chaîne diffusait. Du jamais-vu.

« Plus qu’un jeu » sur Canal + le 21 janvier

Du jamais-vu aussi, ce sont les coulisses du rugby qui suscitent de plus en plus d’envie et de curiosité. Et dans ce domaine, hasard du calendrier, deux productions sortent quasiment en même temps.

La première est Plus qu’un jeu, un documentaire rare (1h11) sur les coulisses des Pink Rockets, l’équipe de rugby féminin du Stade Français Paris, tourné lors de la saison 2022­2023, celle de la remontée.

Alors que l’on juge moribond et largement perfectible le championnat Elite de rugby féminin en France, ce doc fait le pari de le mettre en lumière en suivant les Franciliennes dans leur quête de remontée en Elite 1, match après match, week-end après week-end.

On y suit notamment des figures connues telles que Coumba Diallo (internationale à XV) et Anne-Cécile Ciofani, l’internationale à sept actuellement en Australie pour préparer le HSBC SVNS Perth du 26 au 28 janvier.

« Il faut concilier l’exigence du niveau professionnel tout en ayant le statut amateur, à la différence des garçons. Coumba, Fanny, Esther, Bintou, Doriane sont des sportives accomplies, mais elles doivent mener leur carrière de front avec une vie de famille, un travail, des études. Et parfois plaquer les stéréotypes pour réussir », indique la plaquette de promotion.

« Six Nations : Full contact » sur Netflix le 24 janvier

L’autre évènement est sans conteste la sortie mondiale le 24 janvier sur Netflix de la série Six Nations : Full Contact de James Gay-Rees, l’homme qui était déjà derrière Formula 1 : Pilotes de leur destin (Formula One : Drive to Survive), mais aussi Break Point (sur le tennis), Full Swing (sur le golf) et Au cœur du peloton (sur le Tour de France).

L’avant-première à Londres le 15 janvier a donné à 200 invités triés sur le volet à voir les premières images de ce qui s’annonce comme un véritable évènement.

« Le Tournoi des Six Nations est une compétition très courte par rapport à la Formule 1, qui dure environ dix mois », explique James Gay-Rees dans une interview exclusive au site du Six Nations.

« Il est très difficile d’avoir accès aux joueurs pendant un tournoi qui ne dure que cinq ou six semaines : les joueurs sont soit en camp, soit en train de passer du temps avec leur famille.

« Voir ce que ces gars traversent pour se préparer à un match, ce qu’ils font ensuite sur le terrain, et les conséquences, est remarquable et méconnu. Ce n’est pas quelque chose que nous avons vu auparavant et pourtant ça aurait dû être fait depuis longtemps. »

Raison de plus pour ne manquer aucune de ces diffusions.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Shaylen 39 minutes ago
South African Rugby issue statement after Elton Jantjies doping ban

He should have retired before his ban. Career is done now

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 40 minutes ago
‘I thought I’d retired’: Why Joe Schmidt embraced ‘unique’ Wallabies ‘challenge’

A two year contract with an option makes sense though it has the feel of “one foot in one foot out” about it. Swapping Rennie for Schmidt is the net result. It’s as if the McLennan & Jones toilet era didn’t happen. But again, it’s the structural changes that are key to RA's reset. Horne as High Performance Director of all things rugby & Nucifora in charge of centralisation (as he did for Ireland) will be immense. Exciting times for Aussie. Great to see.

1 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 41 minutes ago
Can Munster shift Ireland's natural order this Six Nations?

Crowley is a fantastic player. Might have made the difference in the world cup quarter final like you say. His vision with both boot and with ball in hand is excellent and he links well with other backs in both defence and attack. He drove Munster’s run in the playoffs to the URC win last year and in the final was one of the best on the park. Amazing composure for a young man. Definitely the future for Ireland

10 Go to comments
D
David 1 hours ago
Risk isn’t worth the reward for new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt

lets hope now hamish has gone with eddie that australian rugby supports joe and listens to him and his ideas

4 Go to comments
D
David 1 hours ago
Rugby Australia confirm Joe Schmidt as Eddie Jones’ Wallabies successor

great for australia after getting rid of edddie and hamish australian rugby have got a coach and hope he does well

4 Go to comments
D
David 1 hours ago
Former Wallaby predicts Joe Schmidt's reign will end 'in tears'

well maybe he might include larkham as an asssistant bet he will last longer than eddie

4 Go to comments
M
Mitch 2 hours ago
Former Wallaby predicts Joe Schmidt's reign will end 'in tears'

It’d be nice if Marto could give Joe Schmidt a chance before moaning about him taking charge of the Wallabies.

4 Go to comments
A
Alexander 2 hours ago
Former Wallaby predicts Joe Schmidt's reign will end 'in tears'

Seriously?? This sounds like a local issue than a Wallaby issue. Get behind the man and the team and stop worrying about where the coach is from!!

4 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 3 hours ago
Risk isn’t worth the reward for new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt

Wallabies have alot of potential in the next 2 cycles with a young team and some new stars emerging. Schmidt is a master at crafting talent and creating certainty. He is an excellent coach and manager who creates opportunities for players and who develops them. He also has a good handle on the game and has led revivals wherever he has gone in recent times. Wallabies never look quite at ease with a Kiwi coach though. Those in the boardroom mumble utterances and public figures within the rugby community are quick to blame a foreign coach when the ship goes slightly off course. Its the right appointment but its a tough task and unless Australia are willing to give him time to put his plans into place it will end in disaster

4 Go to comments
f
frandinand 3 hours ago
Former Wallaby predicts Joe Schmidt's reign will end 'in tears'

Greg Martin’s xenophobia has been well illustrated over the years never more so than when he made the following comment after Rennie was sacked. *“Dave Rennie had the personality of a chair, and he had results that were the worst by any Wallaby coach… and he was a Kiwi, he didn’t really care, he was just taking a payslip mate, that’s the bottom line.* At the same time he was extolling the positivity of Eddie Jones and predicting immediate success. Is it just coincidence that so many of these loud mouthed idiots are Queenslanders.

4 Go to comments
C
Cameron 4 hours ago
Risk isn’t worth the reward for new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt

Robbie Deans has the best winning percentage of any coach of the last 23 years, and contrary to this article’s suggestion that he resigned after losing the Lions series, he was unceremoniously dumped days before the deciding test. I also think that at this point it’s pointless to compare Kiwi Wallabies coaches against each other just because they’re Kiwi, considering they’ll have been at the helm for 11 of the 18 years from 2008-2025. Saying Deans and Rennie aren’t remembered fondly is similarly pointless considering how McKenzie and Jones are remembered. There aren’t actually many top tier coaches on the market. Schmidt was by far the best of those available and it’s not even close. That said, all of the Wallaby coaches have been quality. The real question is whether they are given anything to work with. Schmidt will be used to the coordinated Irish/NZ model. In future, it might be better to pick coaches from another large country like England or South Africa.

4 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 4 hours ago
Recipe for Champions Cup tastes better than Super Rugby right now

Given the totally inept performances by SA teams in SupeRugby, no wonder they ran away to play the renown might of, um, Zebre, Benetton and the woeful Welsh and Scottish teams. URC is the lowest ranked competition in Europe, only Leinster can be considered in the same breath as Super-quality. Despite the lowly ranked opposition, only 2 x SA sides would qualify for the Champions Cup based on current table placings. URC is a massive step down for SA domestic rugby - 4 teams in Super or 2 teams in Champions Cup ?

9 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 4 hours ago
Peter O'Mahony handed Ireland captaincy for Six Nations

Is it possible that Ireland have selected a bigger whinger than Sexton as their new Captain ? and almost as old ?! Andrew Porter would have been an excellent choice, best prop on the Planet, young and leads from the front. Opportunity missed.

8 Go to comments
m
matt 5 hours ago
The 19 biggest selection casualties from England's Six Nations squad

Englands opponents will be happy big Joe was left out

1 Go to comments
m
matt 5 hours ago
Ex-England hopeful Harry Mallinder to join Rees-Zammit in bid to crack NFL

This will be interesting. Don’t remember his punting ability but this is a skill which is very similar in both sports, catching a pass from the 9 and hitting a clearance kick is similar to receiving a long snap and punting. That said footballs don’t have as many sweet spots as rugby balls but if you get a hold of them to spiral further. Kickoffs would be easy for him, place kicking a bit more of a challenge though more straight on.

1 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 5 hours ago
Rugby Australia confirm Joe Schmidt as Eddie Jones’ Wallabies successor

taking over a team at their lowest ebb, incoming Lions tour and a home RWC. Smart move, Joe, go well.

4 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 5 hours ago
Joe Schmidt will succeed Eddie Jones as next Wallabies coach - report

It depends what he is appointed for whether this is a success or not. If he is appointed to be part of the catalysist for change in RAs systems I see that working but why only a 2 year contract if thats the aim? If he is appointed purely to get the same cattle to play better then he wont be a success beyond about 45-50% wins and will be blamed for all Australia’s rugby ills.

5 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 5 hours ago
Risk isn’t worth the reward for new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt

He is making a dumb decision by attaching himself to Wallaby rughy.

4 Go to comments
A
Another 6 hours ago
Rugby Australia confirm Joe Schmidt as Eddie Jones’ Wallabies successor

Best option for the Aussies, really. No doubt we will see some dumb posters complaining that the Wallabies’ decline has been concocted by some sport of Kiwi conspiracy, but there we go…

4 Go to comments
A
Andrew 6 hours ago
Ex-England international Brad Shields reveals ‘desire’ to play for All Blacks

Have to get past Samipeni Finau…

2 Go to comments
