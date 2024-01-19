Deux documentaires sur le rugby à streamer cette semaine

Le rugby est bankable, ça on le savait. Il n’y a qu’à voir les belles audiences du week-end sur Canal + pour suivre les rencontres du Top 14 ou bien le carton qu’a fait la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 à la télévision.

Si on ne devait s’arrêter que sur quelques audiences… La finale Afrique du Sud – Nouvelle-Zélande a rassemblé 10,9 millions de téléspectateurs sur TF1 le 28 octobre dernier, soit 49% de part de marché ; record absolu pour un match de rugby où la France ne jouait pas.

Autres exemples : 7,5 millions de téléspectateurs en moyenne sur les 20 matchs programmés en prime time sur TF1, dont ceux de la France qui ont réuni en moyenne 14,3 millions de téléspectateurs, soit 58?% de part de marché à chaque fois.

France TV a attiré en moyenne 4 millions par match avec un pic à 10,7 millions pour le France-Namibie et M6 a également affirmé avoir touché 32 millions de téléspectateurs au total sur les matchs que la chaîne diffusait. Du jamais-vu.

« Plus qu’un jeu » sur Canal + le 21 janvier

Du jamais-vu aussi, ce sont les coulisses du rugby qui suscitent de plus en plus d’envie et de curiosité. Et dans ce domaine, hasard du calendrier, deux productions sortent quasiment en même temps.

La première est Plus qu’un jeu, un documentaire rare (1h11) sur les coulisses des Pink Rockets, l’équipe de rugby féminin du Stade Français Paris, tourné lors de la saison 2022­2023, celle de la remontée.

Alors que l’on juge moribond et largement perfectible le championnat Elite de rugby féminin en France, ce doc fait le pari de le mettre en lumière en suivant les Franciliennes dans leur quête de remontée en Elite 1, match après match, week-end après week-end.

On y suit notamment des figures connues telles que Coumba Diallo (internationale à XV) et Anne-Cécile Ciofani, l’internationale à sept actuellement en Australie pour préparer le HSBC SVNS Perth du 26 au 28 janvier.

« Il faut concilier l’exigence du niveau professionnel tout en ayant le statut amateur, à la différence des garçons. Coumba, Fanny, Esther, Bintou, Doriane sont des sportives accomplies, mais elles doivent mener leur carrière de front avec une vie de famille, un travail, des études. Et parfois plaquer les stéréotypes pour réussir », indique la plaquette de promotion.

« Six Nations : Full contact » sur Netflix le 24 janvier

L’autre évènement est sans conteste la sortie mondiale le 24 janvier sur Netflix de la série Six Nations : Full Contact de James Gay-Rees, l’homme qui était déjà derrière Formula 1 : Pilotes de leur destin (Formula One : Drive to Survive), mais aussi Break Point (sur le tennis), Full Swing (sur le golf) et Au cœur du peloton (sur le Tour de France).

L’avant-première à Londres le 15 janvier a donné à 200 invités triés sur le volet à voir les premières images de ce qui s’annonce comme un véritable évènement.

« Le Tournoi des Six Nations est une compétition très courte par rapport à la Formule 1, qui dure environ dix mois », explique James Gay-Rees dans une interview exclusive au site du Six Nations.

« Il est très difficile d’avoir accès aux joueurs pendant un tournoi qui ne dure que cinq ou six semaines : les joueurs sont soit en camp, soit en train de passer du temps avec leur famille.

« Voir ce que ces gars traversent pour se préparer à un match, ce qu’ils font ensuite sur le terrain, et les conséquences, est remarquable et méconnu. Ce n’est pas quelque chose que nous avons vu auparavant et pourtant ça aurait dû être fait depuis longtemps. »

Raison de plus pour ne manquer aucune de ces diffusions.