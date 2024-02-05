Depoortere convoqué pour préparer l’Ecosse avec six autres joueurs
La France a appelé sept nouveaux joueurs dans son équipe cette semaine, Fabien Galthié cherchant à recoller les morceaux après la défaite record de 17-38 contre l’Irlande à Marseille lors de la première journée du Tournoi des Six Nations.
Alors qu’il s’est incliné face à l’UBB dimanche soir (32-37), le pilier du RC Toulon Dany Priso (30 ans, 18 sélections) a été appelé pour palier le forfait de Reda Wardi qui s’est fracturé le poignet au Stade Vélodrome.
Le pilier gauche avait fait son entrée à la 55e minute en remplacement de Cyril Baille mais avait été obligé de sortir 16 minutes plus tard en raison d’une fracture au poignet gauche. Le joueur (28 ans, 15 sélections) aurait subi une intervention chirurgicale dans le courant du week-end et est indisponible pendant quatre mois, ce qui met fin à son Tournoi.
Dany Priso, originaire du Cameroun, a vécu sa dernière sélection en bleu face au Japon en novembre 2022.
Depoortere à la rescousse
Il retrouvera celui qui a coupé les pattes à son équipe dimanche soir, le trois-quarts centre de l’UBB Nicolas Depoortere. Présent dans le groupe France pour cette campagne du Tournoi 2024, il n’avait pas été retenu face à l’Irlande et c’est sous les couleurs de son club qu’il a brillé en offrant l’essai de la victoire face à Toulon à l’occasion de la 14e journée de Top 14.
Alors que ses coéquipiers seront en vacances (le Top 14 reprend le 17 février), Depoortere retrouvera les internationaux français groggy et frustrés par leur défaite d’entrée de jeu contre l’Irlande. « Je suis content parce qu’on a gagné et je repars avec le sourire à Marcoussis. J’espère apporter toute ma joie là-bas », a dit le jeune joueur de 21 ans, champion du monde 2023 avec les U20 et toujours en attente de sa première sélection en bleu.
Reconstruire la deuxième-ligne
Le deuxième-ligne toulonnais Matthias Halagahu, âgé de 22 ans, a également été appelé, car les réserves de deuxième-ligne de la France seront certainement réduites cette semaine en raison de la suspension attendue de Paul Willemse qui a écopé d’un carton rouge pour deux déblayages épaule contre tête à Marseille.
Dès lors, la deuxième-ligne va être considérablement revue. Appelé en dernière minute pour combler le forfait de Romain Taofinenua juste avant le match contre l’Irlande (infection à la jambe), la pépite de Perpignan Posolo Tuilagi (19 ans, 1,92 m, 145 kg) était entrée en cours de jeu et pourrait même être titularisé face à l’Ecosse pour la première fois, en raison des circonstances.
Les sparring-partners habituels
Il y a beaucoup de jeunesse dans le groupe de joueurs qui arrivent, avec le centre d’origine anglaise de Pau Emilien Gailleton (20 ans) et le demi d’ouverture du Stade français Léo Barré (21 ans) – qui peut aussi jouer centre et arrière – déjà sparring-partners du XV de France dans la préparation du match contre l’Irlande.
Le troisième-ligne de Toulouse Alexandre Roumat est le cinquième de ces joueurs qui avaient retrouvé leurs clubs respectifs en milieu de semaine dernière. Le pilier du Racing 92 Thomas Laclayat (26 ans) fait également partie de la liste des joueurs convoqués à Marcoussis pour préparer le déplacement de la France à Édimbourg samedi pour affronter l’Écosse.
« C’est un moment à vivre collectivement, un moment dur. Mais le Tournoi continue, il reste quatre matchs à jouer », avait déclaré Fabien Galthié en conférence de presse d’après-match.
Les joueurs de l’équipe de France se rendront dans la capitale écossaise en occupant la dernière place du classement du Tournoi des Six Nations. Ils affronteront une équipe qui a mis fin à une période de 22 ans sans victoire à Cardiff lors de la première journée, même si cette victoire a été obtenue de manière difficile, avec une avance de 27 points qui a failli être gâchée.
