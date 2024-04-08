Décryptage : la première Coupe du monde des clubs devrait être lancée en 2028
Les discussions semblent avancer rapidement sur la première Coupe du monde des clubs de rugby, prévue pour être lancée en 2028, selon plusieurs médias britanniques.
Les cinq ligues susceptibles de participer à ce tournoi qui s’étendrait sur quatre semaines prévu au mois de juin seraient tombées d’accord sur le concept présenté par l’European Professional Club Rugby : le Top 14, le Gallagher Premiership, l’United Rugby Championship (URC), la League One et le Super Rugby.
RugbyPass comprend que cette compétition se déroulera tous les quatre ans, soit à chaque fois un an avant la Coupe du Monde de Rugby des nations, avec l’édition 2028 prévue dans l’hémisphère Nord. Les organisateurs seraient ouverts à la possibilité de l’organiser dans l’hémisphère Sud quatre ans plus tard, mais cela dépendra des accords de diffusion.
Quelles équipes participeraient ?
Alors qu’un accord doit encore être finalisé, le format de la Coupe du monde des clubs se dessine avec huit équipes européennes issues de la Champions Cup, six du Super Rugby et deux du Japon.
Selon le Daily Mail, si le tournoi avait eu lieu cette saison, Northampton, les Harlequins, Exeter (Angleterre), les Bulls (Afrique du Sud), le Leinster (Irlande), le Stade Toulousain, La Rochelle et Bordeaux-Bègles (France) se seraient qualifiés via la Champions Cup.
Selon le classement actuel du Super Rugby, les Blues, les Hurricanes et les Chiefs (Nouvelle-Zélande), ainsi que les Brumbies, les Reds et les Melbourne Rebels (Australie) seraient également qualifiés.
Deux équipes de la League One japonaise viendraient ensuite s’ajouter, en l’état actuel des choses, il s’agirait notamment des Saitama Wild Knights et les Toshiba Brave Lupus de Tokyo.
Avancer les finales des championnats en mai
Ainsi, le Super Rugby, le Gallagher Premiership, le Top 14 et le United Rugby Championship (URC) auraient accepté de déplacer leurs finales au mois de mai afin de permettre au nouveau tournoi de se dérouler en tant qu’entité autonome en juin 2028.
D’après le Daily Mail, ce sont les Français qui étaient le moins enclins à modifier leur calendrier. La finale du Top 14 cette année doit être jouée le 28 juin, celle du Premiership cette saison est le 8 juin, la finale de l’URC deux semaines plus tard et la finale du Super Rugby doit se dérouler le 22 juin.
Les Japonais n’auraient pas encore signé, mais cette année, leur phase finale s’achèvera le week-end du 25 mai.
Quel impact sur la Champions Cup et la Challenge Cup ?
L’EPCR, responsable de la gestion de la Champions Cup et de la Challenge Cup, dispose de seulement huit week-ends pendant la saison, qu’elle répartira entre quatre tours de matchs de poule ainsi que ce nouveau tournoi.
La Champions Cup se poursuivra comme d’habitude jusqu’aux quarts de finale, après quoi les équipes européennes seraient transférées vers une compétition différente. Par conséquent, il n’y aurait pas de vainqueur de la Champions Cup cette année-là.
À la place, les huit clubs qualifiés affronteront les six meilleures équipes du Super Rugby, accompagnées de deux équipes japonaises.
Selon le Guardian, le format de la Challenge Cup sera également modifié tous les quatre ans pour faire place au nouveau tournoi mondial. Les équipes non retenues participeront simultanément à la Super Challenge Cup.
Des retombées commerciales importantes
L’idée d’un Championnat du monde des clubs est à l’étude depuis plusieurs années, mais l’élément décisif a été l’accord de toutes les parties sur les dates de la compétition.
Atteindre ce stade du processus de planification est une réussite significative pour le Président de l’EPCR, Dominic McKay, et le Directeur général, Jacques Raynaud, étant donné que l’idée de faire correspondre les meilleures équipes de clubs d’Europe et de l’hémisphère Sud a été évoquée pendant des années sans qu’aucun progrès n’ait été réalisé.
Il est entendu que la perspective d’un retour commercial important pour toutes les parties prenantes du tournoi a été un élément clé de l’élan en faveur de sa création en 2028.
Une version féminine de la Champions Cup en 2026
L’EPCR vise également à lancer une version féminine de la Champions Cup en 2026, avec des discussions entre les ligues et les fédérations concernées.
Selon la presse britannique, les parties prenantes sont invitées par European Professional Club Rugby à une conférence en juin, où seront discutés les détails d’une première Women’s Champions Cup en 2026. Celle-ci devrait impliquer les vainqueurs de quatre ligues pour commencer – les championnes anglaises et françaises ainsi que les vainqueurs du Celtic Challenge et de la Latin Cup, cette dernière impliquant des clubs italiens et espagnols – et s’étendre à partir de là.
