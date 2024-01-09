Comment le XV de France va jongler avec ses joueurs pour les six prochains mois

Attention, prise de tête en vue pour celui qui devra gérer les groupes de préparation de l’équipe de France en vue du Tournoi des Six Nations 2024 et de la tournée d’été en Amérique du Sud.

La Ligue Nationale de Rugby (LNR) et la Fédération Française de Rugby (FFR) sont parvenues à un accord après de nombreuses réunions quant à la mise à disposition des internationaux pour le groupe France.

Si au cours des quatre premières années de leur mandat Fabien Galthié et son staff pouvaient compter sur un effectif de 42 joueurs selon des règles bien établies, le nouveau cycle de quatre ans menant à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2027 en Australie s’ouvre sur un nouvel avenant.

L’avenant (n°2) à la convention porte sur le Tournoi des Six Nations 2024 et la Tournée d’été 2024 et porte non plus sur 42, mais sur 34 joueurs dans un premier temps.

Un Tournoi des Six Nations avec 34 joueurs

En bref, l’équipe de France disputera cinq matchs lors du Tournoi 2024. Le premier aura lieu un vendredi soir (contre l’Irlande le 2 février), deux autres auront lieu un dimanche (contre l’Italie le 25 février et le 10 mars contre le Pays de Galles), et deux autres auront lieu un samedi (le 10 février contre l’Ecosse et le 16 mars contre l’Angleterre).

Pour s’adapter à ce programme et pour satisfaire les besoins de l’équipe de France, plusieurs changements ont été opérés. Ainsi, les entraînements à haute intensité à 34 joueurs – et non plus à 42 – auront lieu trois jeudis au cours des huit semaines du Tournoi, au lieu des mercredis comme d’habitude.

La FFR choisira 34 joueurs en début de semaine et le mercredi soir, le sélectionneur n’en gardera que 28. Les six autres pourront donc retourner dans leur club pour préparer les rencontres du Top 14 du week-end suivant.

Pendant trois semaines spécifiques – la première du 22 janvier, et celles du 19 février et du 4 mars amenant aux matchs du dimanche – six nouveaux joueurs rejoindront l’équipe pour s’entraîner le jeudi. Ces joueurs seront issus de clubs différents du Top 14 – autres que ceux qui sont le plus sollicités – à raison d’un joueur maximum par club. La FFR essayera de faire tourner les joueurs autant que possible lors de ces entraînements.

Pendant les deux weekends sans match du Tournoi des Six Nations, le sélectionneur laissera reposer 19 joueurs.

De la fraîcheur parmi 42 joueurs pour la tournée d’été

En ce qui concerne la tournée d’été en Amérique du Sud, l’organisation sera encore différente avec un retour à 42 joueurs.

Le XV de France jouera deux tests-matchs contre l’Argentine les 6 et 13 juillet 2024. Pour cela, 42 joueurs formeront un groupe pour cette tournée avec deux règles impératives : donner du repos aux joueurs très sollicités et commencer à former l’équipe de France dans le cadre du nouveau projet sur quatre ans.

Par conséquent, cette tournée sera réservée aux joueurs qui n’ont pas beaucoup joué pendant le Tournoi des Six Nations 2024 et/ou qui ne seront pas dans les équipes finalistes du Top 14.

À partir du 17 juin, une première sélection de 28 joueurs sera annoncée et le 24 juin, d’autres joueurs des équipes ayant perdu en demi-finale du Top 14 rejoindront le groupe pour arriver à 42 joueurs.

En plus des deux tests du XV de France contre l’Argentine, deux autres rencontres seront organisées avec une équipe de « France Développement » (qui n’est pas une équipe nationale officielle) : le 22 juin contre les Barbarians Britanniques, ainsi qu’un autre match en semaine lors de la Tournée en Argentine contre une équipe encore à définir (Chili ou Uruguay).

Nouvelles discussions en cours d’année

Si cet accord pour 2023/2024 couvre les rendez-vous sportifs à court terme de la saison, la FFR et la LNR continueront de discuter au cours du premier semestre 2024 pour s’entendre sur les ajustements de la convention pour les trois prochaines saisons.

L’objectif reste la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2027 qui mobilisera une fois de plus tous les aspects du rugby français, avec l’idée de rester unis et collaboratifs entre tous ceux impliqués dans le rugby en France.