Comment le rugby à sept a forgé Kwagga Smith

Il ne reste qu’une minute dans la finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023. Les All Blacks sont en attaque, faisant de leur mieux pour rattraper leur retard d’un point, lorsque soudainement une silhouette relativement légère et compacte vêtue de vert met la main sur le ballon et réussit à récupérer un ballon important.

ADVERTISEMENT

C’est Kwagga Smith.

Bien sûr que c’est lui. Le troisième-ligne aile remplaçant, mesurant 1,80 m pour 100 kg, n’est présent sur le terrain que depuis 21 minutes, mais c’est déjà la troisième fois qu’il parvient à récupérer un ballon. Kwagga Smith a accumulé un total de 10 turnovers tout au long du tournoi, trois de plus que tout autre joueur. Cela s’ajoute aux 40 ballons qu’il a récupérés en 2023, que ce soit au niveau international ou en club, selon les données des experts d’Opta.

Quand on lui interroge d’où vient cet ensemble de skills à forte valeur ajoutée, sa réponse est claire et nette.

« Définitivement du rugby à sept », affirme celui qui compte 40 tournois avec l’équipe masculine sud-africaine de rugby à sept entre 2013 et 2016. « Le rugby à sept m’a donné plus de vitesse et plus d’agilité et peut-être plus de vision et cette technique individuelle. »

« Si tu n’es pas performant, tu ne seras pas sélectionné »

Âgé de 19 ans lorsqu’il est devenu un élément clé des Blitzboks, c’est le rugby à sept qui a fait de Kwagga Smith le joueur – et peut-être l’homme – qu’il est devenu.

« Ça vous apprend à être professionnel très rapidement dans votre vie », dit-il. « Quand on est jeune, on voyage dans le monde entier, mais il faut être performant pour rester à ce niveau. Si tu n’es pas performant, tu ne seras pas sélectionné.

« C’est un environnement agréable et, quand on est jeune, on a beaucoup d’opportunités. Mais il faut savoir saisir ces opportunités et être performant. »

Vainqueur du tournoi World Series à domicile dès ses débuts et élément important de l’équipe qui a renversé la Nouvelle-Zélande, quadruple championne, sur le chemin de la médaille d’or des Jeux du Commonwealth 2014, Kwagga Smith s’est manifestement épanoui sous une telle pression.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheslin Kolbe l’a vite suivi dans l’équipe de rugby à sept et la culture qui a contribué à mener les deux joueurs vers la double victoire en Coupe du Monde Rugby est née.

« On avait l’habitude de travailler très dur », explique Smith. « Je pense que c’est ce qui nous a permis d’avancer. Pour Cheslin et moi, c’est quelque chose dont on a continué à se servir, sachant qu’on atteindrait nos objectifs si on travaillait suffisamment dur. »

L’expérience aux JO

Bien qu’il souhaite naturellement être titulaire avec les Springboks, Kwagga Smith reconnaît qu’il est devenu presque aussi célèbre que son coéquipier Ox Nché pour l’impact qu’il a sur le banc.

Une fois de plus, le joueur de 30 ans sait exactement d’où cela vient.

« Je pense que l’énergie que j’apporte sur le terrain n’a pas commencé quand j’ai commencé à jouer à XV. Ça a commencé quand j’ai joué au rugby à sept et quand j’ai compris que je ne disposais que de sept minutes par mi-temps et que je devais faire en sorte que chaque seconde comptait », évoque-t-il.

Les avantages du rugby à sept n’ont cessé de se multiplier. S’il a depuis parcouru le monde à deux reprises en tant que joueur de rugby à XV, c’est le Sevens qui l’a mené vers quelque chose d’encore plus grand.

ADVERTISEMENT

« Les Jeux olympiques, c’était quelque chose d’autre », estime-t-il. « C’est la plus grande scène mondiale sur laquelle on puisse jouer. »

Les Blitzboks avaient remporté deux fois les World Series dans la perspective des Jeux olympiques de Rio 2016 et sont arrivés au Brésil comme l’un des favoris. La médaille de bronze était un résultat satisfaisant, mais d’autres expériences ont été encore plus marquantes que la médaille.

« Il [le Sud-Africain Wayde van Niekerk] a battu le record du monde dans la [finale] du 400 mètres. C’était très spécial aussi. On l’a regardé en direct. C’était incroyable. C’était tout simplement fou », se souvient Kwagga Smith.

Tenté par Paris 2024

L’expérience de 2016 a été si bonne que Smith a failli « faire comme Antoine Dupont » pour les Jeux olympiques de Paris 2024.

« J’ai envisagé de revenir pour les Jeux olympiques, mais ça n’a pas fonctionné », dévoile-t-il. « Le calendrier de la saison internationale, avec les Springboks, ne me convenait pas. En ce moment, c’est sur eux [les Springboks] que je me concentre. »

Aujourd’hui, le rugby à sept fait toujours partie de sa vie sur et en dehors du terrain.

« Nous continuons à pratiquer de nombreux exercices que nous avions l’habitude de faire dans le rugby à sept, car ce sont des exercices particulièrement bénéfiques pour les joueurs individuellement », affirme-t-il. « Ces exercices sont généralement axés sur la défense. Il s’agit essentiellement de un contre un et dans une situation de franchissement de ligne, devant ensuite défendre contre un adversaire direct. »

Tout cela aboutit à un message simple.

« Pour moi, jouer au rugby à sept à un jeune âge est l’une des meilleures choses que j’ai faites dans ma vie », assure Kwagga Smith. « Je le recommanderais à n’importe quel jeune s’il veut vraiment développer son rugby et devenir un meilleur joueur. »