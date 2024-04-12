Comment j'ai vécu le Hongkong Sevens de l'intérieur
Hongkong 7s Experience
Le HK7s a toujours été un tournoi à part, ce n’est pas un hasard s’il est considéré comme la Mecque du rugby à 7. Jouer un Hong Kong Sevens, c’est comme jouer une finale de Coupe du Monde. C’est une date qui est cochée dans le calendrier de tous les joueurs, coachs et supporters.
Tout d’abord on ressent une excitation de finale dès que l’on pose un pied à l’aéroport de Hong Kong, des billboards géants avec les photos des joueurs partout dans l’aéroport jusqu’aux rues de Hong Kong. La foule est immense, les supporters arrivent des quatre coins du monde, les stars du XV se bousculent. Toute la semaine, il y a de grands diners caritatifs avec les plus grandes stars du XV et les fameux Long Lunch où on peut écouter les anecdotes les plus croustillantes des stars mondiales en tournée.
Une édition exceptionnellement chaude et humide
Dès le premier jour d’entrainement, on est mis dans l’ambiance, on ressent physiquement la différence. Le décalage horaire ajouté avec les conditions climatiques sont ultra challenging, le taux d’humidité de Hong Kong est le plus élevé sur le circuit mondial. L’atmosphère est très chaude et humide, les joueurs ont les mains moites et cela impacte beaucoup sur l’aspect technique. Personnellement cela fait partie des conditions climatiques les plus dures à gérer, à la fin de l’hiver dans l’Hémisphère Nord. L’organisme est mis à rude épreuve durant la semaine et sur tout le tournoi.
Cette semaine a été particulièrement chaude ce qui a déstabilisé pas mal de joueurs, l’organisme a du mal à s’adapter, nous avons eu beaucoup de personnes qui ont été malades sur le tournoi comme le coach de l’Argentine ou Thibaud Mazzoleni.
Allblacks, France et Irlande au rendez-vous
Les trois nations ont montré qu’elles étaient prêtes pour Paris 2024.
L’Irlande, seconde au classement du World Series, continue sa progression et confirme son statut de favori pour une médaille olympique aux JO de Paris 2024. La régularité de l’équipe est impressionnante. En six tournois, quatre fois dans le Top 4 dont trois médailles de bronze. Ils arrivent à déconnecter les défenses notamment au milieu du terrain avec Kennedy et un travail de passes ultra précis (à part sur la demi-finale face à la France). Ils sont en moyenne 41,3 passes par matchs.
Les All Blacks Sevens étaient attendus et ils ont su se montrer efficaces dans le sillage de Scott Curry et Dylan Collier. Les Blacks ont retrouvé leur jeu basé sur une défense de fer (meilleure défense sur le Hong Kong 7s) et un déplacement du ballon millimétré. Les joueurs Néo-Zélandais ont eu très peu de déchet technique sur ce tournoi, ce qui les relance pour l’or olympique.
Côté Français, les Bleus n’étaient pas loin du doublé, un tournoi parfaitement maitrisé. L’équipe de France impressionne et déroule sur les phases finales (quart et demi). L’armada athlétique fait mal aux défenses adverses, dès que les joueurs physiques prennent de la vitesse – comme Andy Timo ou Varian Pasquet qui cassent minimum deux plaquages – et cela donne l’occasion de scorer. Malgré tout, en finale face aux All Blacks Sevens, les Bleus n’ont pas trouver la clef pour breaker le rideau noir. Le fort pressing dans les rucks et au milieu du terrain des hommes en noir a été colossal, ils ont empêché les Bleus de prendre de la vitesse et forcé les erreurs techniques au centre du terrain. Le jeu était haché, et le tempo qu’adorent mettre les Français lors de leurs matchs a été cassé ; les Français ont perdu leurs ballons assez vite lors de leurs possessions. Les deux essais pris coup sur coup leur font mal mentalement.
Les Français enchainent malgré tout deux finales coup sur coup dans le plus prestigieux stadium. La frustration dégagée de cette compétition va servir de levier aux hommes de Jérôme Daret afin de truster un autre trophée avant Paris 2024. Jérôme Daret peut être rassuré, les Bleus ont passé un cap depuis Los Angeles et nous sommes au début d’une nouvelle ère Bleu, Blanc, Rouge sur le SVNS Series.
Sold Out Edition
Une édition exceptionnelle car cela faisait plus de cinq ans qu’on n’avait pas revu le stade à guichets fermés. Avec le Covid, il y avait eu beaucoup de doutes sur la capacité de revoir un jour l’effervescence du Hong Kong 7s. Mais au final, nous avons eu droit à un spectacle grandiose sur et en dehors du terrain. Le South Stand complet dès 8h le samedi matin. Hong Kong a retrouvé ses couleurs festives malgré une forte présence policière aux abords du stade et dans les rues de Hong Kong durant la semaine.
Un double haka comme cadeau d’adieu au Hong Kong Stadium
Une édition exceptionnelle car, comme nous l’avons dit, c’était la dernière au mythique Hong Kong Stadium. Le HK stadium a eu droit à une finale de prestige France-Nouvelle Zélande et surtout comme cadeau d’adieu un double haka par les équipes masculine et féminine Néo-Zélandaises. Un moment fort en émotion, où toutes les stars du Sevens comme Waisale Serevi, Eric Rush, Dj Forbes étaient venus rendre un dernier vibrant hommage à la plus célèbre arène du rugby sevens.
A partir de 2025, un déménagement est prévu au stade du Kai Tak, 50 000 places. Un projet chiffré à 3,3 milliards d’euros. Un déménagement qui divise forcément tous les passionnés de Sevens mais qui d’après la fédération Hongkongaise devrait mettre tout le monde d’accord. Evidemment d’un point de vue économique, la fédération va pouvoir bénéficier d’une rentrée d’argent de + 30% avec ce nouvel outil. Un super stade connecté dans lequel ils ont prévu un South Stand avec vue sur la ville…
Comments on RugbyPass
