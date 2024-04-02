Changer les règles trop souvent, « ça me rend dingue » estime Rob Baxter

Rob Baxter, directeur du rugby des Exeter Chiefs ne mâche pas ses mots face à la volonté de World Rugby de faire une fois de plus évoluer les règles du rugby pour le rendre encore plus sûr et plus divertissant. Si l’intention est louable et partagée par l’intéressé, elle conduit à perdre toujours plus les supporters, estime l’homme fort d’Exeter.

« On doit arrêter de changer les règles », s’emporte-t-il dans le Guardian. « On essaie de faire évoluer le rugby et il n’y a aucun sport au monde qui essaie de grandir en embrouillant les nouveaux supporters tous les 12 mois.

« Le rugby fonctionnait très bien il y a trois ou quatre ans, et on n’avait pas besoin de le changer à l’époque. 90 % des changements de règles consistent à refaire des choses qui ont été créées par d’autres changements de règles. C’est de la folie ! »

De nouvelles règles examinées le 9 mai

Suite à l’accord sur un plan d’action lors du forum « Shape of the Game » au début du mois, visant à examiner les moyens d’adapter l’expérience du rugby dans un environnement sportif et de divertissement en constante évolution, un ensemble de modifications de règles sera examiné par le Conseil de World Rugby lors de sa réunion du 9 mai. Chaque amendement vise à améliorer la fluidité du jeu.

Les fédérations et les propriétaires de compétitions seront encouragés à mettre en œuvre un ensemble de règles expérimentales en circuit fermé qui peuvent être adoptées au niveau national ou au-delà des frontières comme l’extension du shot clock (temps imparti) pour la mêlée et les touches, la possibilité de marquer le ballon à l’intérieur de la ligne des 22 mètres à partir d’un renvoi, jouer le ballon après que le maul a été arrêté une fois, pas deux…

Certaines mesures prendront plus de temps et seront introduites en fonction des fenêtres de moratoire définies pour les formats masculin, féminin et à sept. Rob Baxter, qui souhaite comme tout le monde que le rugby soit à la fois sûr et attrayant, estime toutefois que tous ces changements vont à l’encontre de ce que souhaitent les puristes.

« Pas besoin d’en faire plus… »

« On fait évoluer le jeu en y faisant venir de nouveaux joueurs et de nouvelles personnes, mais on déroute de nouvelles personnes chaque année en changeant les règles et les interprétations », dit-il.

« On s’empêche de permettre à un bon produit de voir le jour. S’ils décident de modifier les règles [en mai], ils doivent alors décider de mettre en place un moratoire pour ne plus les modifier. Qu’on se calme et qu’on passe à autre chose. »

Lui-même espère que la Premiership ne sera pas candidate à mener des expérimentations et qu’elle conservera les règles en l’état. « Ils améliorent deux ou trois choses pour permettre au rugby de gagner en fluidité – on n’a pas besoin d’en faire plus. On a l’air de croire que le fait d’affaiblir la mêlée et le maul va créer ce rugby que tout le monde veut venir voir.

De l’intérêt d’un maul puissant

« Plus vous affaiblissez la mêlée et le maul, plus vous allez créer un rugby que les gens ne voudront pas regarder parce qu’il n’y aura plus d’espace.

« S’il n’y a plus d’option de coup franc lors d’une mêlée, dès que la mêlée touche le sol ou quoi que ce soit d’autre, la troisième-ligne se relèvera. Il y a tellement de choses auxquelles les gens n’ont pas pensé, comme l’affaiblissement du maul. La meilleure façon de créer de l’espace sur un terrain de rugby est de renforcer le maul.

« Quand les gens disent : ‘On ne peut pas arrêter un maul’, on peut toujours arrêter un maul. Il suffit de mettre autant ou plus de monde que l’adversaire. C’est comme ça qu’on l’arrête. Les gens ne veulent pas le faire parce qu’il y a alors de l’espace pour marquer des essais. Mais c’est là tout l’intérêt ! Il faut que le maul soit puissant pour que les équipes soient obligées de s’y engager. J’aimerais juste qu’on arrête de changer les règles, ça me rend dingue. »