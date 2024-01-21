1
Champions Cup : le programme des huitièmes de finale
Les huitièmes de finale de la Champions Cup promettent des rencontres passionnantes, avec notamment un choc Toulouse-Racing. La Rochelle s’aventurera en Afrique du Sud pour affronter les redoutables Stormers, tandis que l’UBB aura un défi de taille en retrouvant les Saracens.
L’ensemble des matchs auront lieu les 5, 6 et 7 avril 2024.
- Exeter (8) – Bath (9)
- Bulls (6) – Lyon (11)
- Harlequins (5) – Glasgow (12)
- Stormers (7) – La Rochelle (10)
- Northampton (3) – Munster (14)
- Leinster (2) – Leicester (15)
- Toulouse (1) – Racing 92 (16)
- Union Bordeaux-Bègles (4) – Saracens (13)
