Investec Champions Cup

Champions Cup : le programme des huitièmes de finale

Par Willy Billiard
Le demi de mêlée de Toulouse Antoine Dupont (C) court avec le ballon lors du match de la poule 2 de la Champions Cup entre le Stade toulousain (FRA) et Bath (ENG) au stade Ernest-Wallon de Toulouse, le 21 janvier 2024. (Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP) (Photo by VALENTINE CHAPUIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Les huitièmes de finale de la Champions Cup promettent des rencontres passionnantes, avec notamment un choc Toulouse-Racing. La Rochelle s’aventurera en Afrique du Sud pour affronter les redoutables Stormers, tandis que l’UBB aura un défi de taille en retrouvant les Saracens.

L’ensemble des matchs auront lieu les 5, 6 et 7 avril 2024.

  • Exeter (8) – Bath (9)
  • Bulls (6) – Lyon (11)
  • Harlequins (5) – Glasgow (12)
  • Stormers (7) – La Rochelle (10)
  • Northampton (3) – Munster (14)
  • Leinster (2) – Leicester (15)
  • Toulouse (1) – Racing 92 (16)
  • Union Bordeaux-Bègles (4) – Saracens (13)

Rencontre
Investec Champions Cup
Exeter Chiefs
20:00
4 Avr 24
Bath
Toutes les stats et les données
Rencontre
Investec Champions Cup
Bulls
20:00
4 Avr 24
Lyon
Toutes les stats et les données
Rencontre
Investec Champions Cup
Harlequins
20:00
4 Avr 24
Glasgow
Toutes les stats et les données
Rencontre
Investec Champions Cup
Stormers
20:00
4 Avr 24
La Rochelle
Toutes les stats et les données
Rencontre
Investec Champions Cup
Northampton
20:00
4 Avr 24
Munster
Toutes les stats et les données
Rencontre
Investec Champions Cup
Leinster
20:00
4 Avr 24
Leicester
Toutes les stats et les données
Rencontre
Investec Champions Cup
Toulouse
20:00
4 Avr 24
Racing 92
Toutes les stats et les données
Rencontre
Investec Champions Cup
Bordeaux
20:00
4 Avr 24
Saracens
Toutes les stats et les données
Comments on RugbyPass

D
David 27 minutes ago
Young Crusader Dominic Gardiner following in the footsteps of greatness

he can play at flanker and lock as well

1 Go to comments
T
Thomas 37 minutes ago
Former Wallaby predicts Joe Schmidt's reign will end 'in tears'

What a pathetic chauvinistic diatribe. What international coaching credentials does Larkham have? The history books of all sports are littered with former excellent players who turned out to be appalling coaches. I’m not saying, that Larkham would have been a guaranteed international failure, but there’s absolutely nothing to suggest he’d be a success, either. RA can’t afford to flip the coin anymore. For once RA unplugged their heads from their butts and actually did something that makes sense and minimizes risks. I was so sure they’d give in to the flag waving and go with Larkham. They pleasantly surprised me. There might be some adults in that room, after all.

9 Go to comments
T
Thomas 45 minutes ago
Townsend names 39-man Six Nations squad with Russell and Darge as co-captains

Russell is a fly-half, not a stand-off. He competes in rugby union, not league.

1 Go to comments
T
Thomas 49 minutes ago
Why Gregor Townsend parted ways with Jamie Ritchie as skipper

Heavens only know what’s going on in Gregor’s head. Two years ago, Finn Russell was in the doghouse, and now he’s the co-captain.

1 Go to comments
T
Thomas 52 minutes ago
The 4 rugby players confirmed in this year's NFL Player Pathway program

This entire NFL gate can’t be over soon enough. Good riddance, LRZ, make it count. I wish him success, but he’s put himself out of the scope of rugby interest. So let’s turn the page and focus on rugby players and rugby matches.

2 Go to comments
C
Clive 3 hours ago
Glasgow to sign one cap England prop Patrick Schickerling

Another sad loss but we have 3 other top class EQ’d tight heads.

1 Go to comments
P
Petrus78 4 hours ago
Ranking the top five performances from the Springboks in 2023

Ben…..jy is ‘n doos…..regte Kiwi….suur vir alles as die AB's verloor…..poepol….

74 Go to comments
J
John 9 hours ago
Munster player ratings vs Northampton Saints - Investec Champions Cup

What a typically biase view of the match. Maybe instead of expecting a win, you could have looked closely at the opposing team your review would have been realistic and better written. Your analysis of the scores difference was factually incorrect too. Your review may sell in Eire but if you want to write for a bigger mainstream paper then you should work on your skills. Poor review of a great match.

10 Go to comments
T
Tim 12 hours ago
Munster player ratings vs Northampton Saints - Investec Champions Cup

“What should have been a routine win”.. haha. Them grapes taste sour don’t they boy.

10 Go to comments
I
Ian 14 hours ago
Munster player ratings vs Northampton Saints - Investec Champions Cup

Interesting that no mention made of penalty by Crowley being well outdide shot clock yet still awarded 3pts!

10 Go to comments
I
Ian 14 hours ago
Munster player ratings vs Northampton Saints - Investec Champions Cup

Err, just when did Northampton look beaten?

10 Go to comments
B
BigUgly 15 hours ago
Anglo-Welsh league dreams look dead in the water

They should stop clinging to something that will never happen, that ship sailed long ago, the focus now should be on making the four regions competitive not just a training game for all the other teams, the fitness and speed( physical and mental ) always seem to drop off when players return from Wales camps back to their regions, there seems to be an easing off in the regions as we always seem to be one or two paces slower in mind and body than all the other teams. It’s not good enough.

1 Go to comments
B
BigUgly 15 hours ago
'No way': So-called head stamp red card on Ireland prop splits rugby fans

The Ref can’t win! If he gave a yellow there’d be people up in arms about it, so he gave a red which under today’s rules was the right thing to do, the scrutiny today means all those things Jim Hamilton and Co. used to get away with back in the day, are that, times past. Every player now has to be more aware and accept responsibility for their actions, which is what we all have to do during our term of employment, no matter what we do.

1 Go to comments
B
Bob 20 hours ago
'A lot of work to do': Schmidt's advice from former Wallaby coaches

Very encouraging. We might be at the starting point to build a National Rugby team that is moving in the right direction.

2 Go to comments
C
Conor 1 days ago
The 4 rugby players confirmed in this year's NFL Player Pathway program

Can you please check the latest i think you are missing at least 2

2 Go to comments
P
Poorfour 1 days ago
Mixed news for England as Harlequins' smash and grab tactics send Ulster packing

That’s being a bit ungenerous to Quins. They had to absorb a lot of pressure, but you expect that in the Champions Cup. Quins also had a clear edge in the scrum (and Will Collier will have been very satisfied at how he scrummaged against Kitshoff) and a smaller one at the breakdown. And while five of the tries came from first phase ball and very long range, they all looked to me to have started from the team having a good understanding of how Ulster play and where their defensive weaknesses were. Quins went for so many interceptions over the course of the game that they were clearly prepared to target Ulster’s quick passing, offloading game. The reward was Will Evans’ try; the price was the early yellow. Both of David’s tries and Lynagh’s first came from a recognition that Ulster are slow to get their defensive alignment after kicking for territory - the Quins players knew it was on before starting the moves and that their acceleration and agility would give them a chance to exploit gaps. Lynagh needed a bit of luck with the bounce for both tries, and Esterhuizen’s kick was a great reaction to a loose ball, but Quins knew they could create chances. From an Ulster perspective, the combination of hard runners and offloading was effective at creating gaps in the Quins line, but they lacked some composure and often ran out of support on the break. The pack had parity in the lineout but struggled in the scrum and their maul was ineffective. I was impressed by Timoney’s carrying - very quick for a No 8 - and by Lowry and Baloucoune in the backs. Stockdale attracted a lot of cheers when he touched the ball, but looked a long way off his best and was well marshalled until his consolation try.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 1 days ago
Qui sont les 34 U20 français pour préparer le Tournoi des Six Nations

Any one know Patrick Tuifua’s background? Is he descended out of French Polynesia?

1 Go to comments
T
Tim 1 days ago
Munster vs Northampton | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

The Saints go marching on on on

1 Go to comments
B
Brendan 1 days ago
Schoolboy superstar's transition into giant hooker nearing completion

A grade South African stock

1 Go to comments
M
Michael 1 days ago
Lood de Jager pulling up trees in Japan after return from injury

Be good league to watch in Europe. A rugby channel would be great.

1 Go to comments
