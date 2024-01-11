Ce que réserve le tournoi Hommes du Sevens Challenger à Dubaï
La course à la qualification pour le HSBC SVNS 2025 chez les hommes démarre au Sevens Stadium vendredi 12 janvier, avec le rassemblement de 12 équipes sur la ligne de départ du World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024.
Dubaï accueille le premier des trois tournois du Sevens Challenger 2024, la compétition masculine se déplaçant ensuite à Montevideo (8-10 mars) puis à Munich (18-19 mai).
Les quatre premières équipes au classement du Sevens Challenger 2024 à l’issue du troisième tournoi en Allemagne auront leur place dans le nouveau tournoi de promotion-relégation, au côté des quatre dernières équipes du HSBC SVNS 2024, lors de la grande finale à Madrid.
Les enjeux sont donc plus importants que jamais alors que la quatrième édition du Challenger débutera à Dubaï, avec la rencontre entre l’Allemagne et l’Ouganda vendredi à 13h52 heure locale (GMT+4).
REMAKE DE LA FINALE 2022 DANS LA POULE A
La Géorgie et l’Uruguay, adversaires dans la poule A, seront les dernières équipes à fouler la pelouse de The Sevens Stadium lors de la première journée, pour ce qui sera une reprise de la finale du Challenger 2022.
Los Teros Sevens – qui était deuxième du classement de la première saison avant son annulation en raison de la pandémie de Covid-19 – avait remporté ce match 19-5 grâce à des essais de Felipe Etcheverry, Bautista Basso et Valentin Grille, qui avaient assuré leur passage sur le World Series.
Six joueurs de l’Uruguay, dont le capitaine Diego Ardao et le marqueur d’essais Bautista Basso, sont toujours présents, tandis que cinq d’entre eux ont également représenté leur pays lors de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 en France. Mais bien qu’ils se soient bien préparés lors des World Series de la saison dernière, ils ne prendront rien pour acquis à Dubaï.
L’Uruguay a manqué de rester sur le circuit d’un seul point à la fin des Series 2023, et ne s’est ensuite vu refuser une place en finale des play-offs des World Rugby Sevens Series 2024 qu’à la différence de points.
« C’est un tournoi très difficile, avec des équipes très dures – le Kenya, le Japon, Tonga, la Géorgie est une très grande équipe, le Chili, Hongkong [Chine] », a déclaré l’entraîneur principal de l’Uruguay, Ivo Dugonjic.
« Ce sont toutes des équipes très difficiles qui vont nous mettre à l’épreuve alors que nous essayons de revenir sur le circuit. »
Depuis qu’il a subi la déception du SVNS, l’Uruguay s’est qualifié pour la première fois pour les Jeux olympiques et se servira donc du Challenger 2024 comme d’une préparation pour Paris 2024 ainsi que comme d’une opportunité de se qualifier pour le SVNS 2025.
« L’objectif est, bien sûr, de terminer dans les quatre premiers des Challenger Series et de se battre pour avoir la possibilité de revenir sur le circuit mondial l’année prochaine », a ajouté Dugonjic.
« Depuis [les Jeux panaméricains], nous travaillons très bien, nous jouons le Seven de la República au Paraná et nous nous entraînons très bien. L’équipe progresse et est très confiante.
« L’équipe va très bien, elle va de l’avant et c’est un beau défi que nous avons à relever. »
Celui qui sortira vainqueur du duel entre l’Uruguay et la Géorgie vendredi se sera bien placé pour réussir à Dubaï, avec des matchs contre Hongkong China et la Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée à venir.
POULE TROP SERREE POUR SE PRONONCER
La poule B semble incroyablement serrée puisque les Tonga, vainqueurs du Challenger 2023, affronteront le Japon, ex-équipe titulaire des World Series, le Chili et le Portugal.
Le Chili sera le premier adversaire des Tonga, vendredi 12 janvier à 14h36, heure locale. Joaquín Todeschini, l’entraîneur de l’équipe de Los Cóndores Sevens, a pu sélectionner un groupe plein d’expérience. Quatre joueurs appelés à performer à Dubaï faisaient également partie de l’équipe du Chili à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023.
Les Tonga ont atteint la finale des deux manches l’an dernier, remportant la première avant de perdre la seconde face à la Belgique, des résultats suffisants pour leur assurer une place en barrage des Sevens Series 2024 à Londres.
Les hommes de Tevita Tu’ifua ont toutefois trouvé la marche un peu haute, s’inclinant face au Canada, au Kenya et à l’Uruguay à Twickenham.
Cette expérience n’a toutefois pas entamé la détermination de l’équipe à se qualifier pour le tournoi de promotion-relégation de Madrid, et elle aura à cœur de prendre un bon départ vendredi.
« Bien que la victoire au Challenger 2023 soit un moment de fierté, nous la considérons comme une motivation et non comme une pression supplémentaire. Nous nous concentrons sur notre amélioration continue et sur notre rigueur d’exécution », a déclaré Tu’ifua.
« Bien démarrer à Dubaï est vital car cela donne le ton pour l’ensemble des Series. Notre préparation met l’accent sur un bon départ pour créer une dynamique et assurer une performance compétitive tout au long du tournoi. »
Le Japon a connu une campagne décevante lors des Series 2023, terminant au-delà de la 14e place une seule fois au cours d’une saison qui s’est terminée par une relégation automatique.
L’équipe de Simon Amor a toutefois prouvé par le passé qu’elle pouvait rivaliser avec n’importe quelle équipe et elle voudra le démontrer une fois de plus à Dubaï.
Le Japon entame sa campagne 2024 contre le Portugal, une équipe qui espère pouvoir imiter ses homologues du XV, qui ont gagné une armée de supporters grâce à leurs exploits lors de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023.
Et le Portugal n’aura pas à chercher bien loin l’inspiration puisque son effectif à Dubaï comprend l’expérimenté José Lima, aligné au centre contre le Pays de Galles et lors de la victoire historique contre les Fidji en France.
LE KENYA ET L’ALLEMAGNE ONT DE L’EXPÉRIENCE
Le coup d’envoi de la campagne du Kenya pour revenir dans les Series dès la première occasion sera donné à 14h14, heure locale, vendredi, lorsqu’il affrontera le Mexique au Sevens Stadium.
Les 24 ans de participation des Kényans au circuit mondial ont pris fin – temporairement du moins – à Londres en mai dernier, lorsqu’ils ont subi une défaite cuisante face au Canada en finale du barrage de World Rugby Sevens Series 2024.
Le co-capitaine Tony Omondi et ses coéquipiers ont toutefois des raisons d’être confiants avant le Challenger 2024, puisqu’ils ont obtenu leur qualification olympique aux dépens de l’Afrique du Sud à Harare en septembre.
Patrick Odongo et John Okoth, les héros kenyans qui ont marqué des essais lors de la finale du Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens 2023 contre les Blitzboks, ont tous deux été inclus dans l’équipe pour Dubaï.
Après le match contre le Mexique, le Kenya affrontera ses voisins ougandais – qui ont terminé troisièmes au Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens – et les prétendants européens de l’Allemagne.
« Nous savons tous que nous n’avons pas réussi à participer aux Series cette année et l’objectif est d’y revenir », a indiqué Omondi cette semaine. « Avec le groupe actuel de joueurs, je pense que c’est possible.
« La préparation s’est bien déroulée. Nous savons que pour avoir une chance de revenir dans les Series, nous devons terminer dans les quatre premiers et c’est la motivation. »
En trois participations au Challenger, l’Allemagne n’a jamais quitté les quatre premières places du classement et a atteint la finale du premier tournoi pour se hisser à la troisième place la saison dernière.
Une performance similaire au cours des quatre prochains mois serait suffisante pour assurer leur place à la Grande Finale de Madrid à la fin du mois de mai.
