53 - 12
FT
Samedi
7h30
Samedi
9h15
Samedi
11h45
Dimanche
10h00
Six Nations

Bielle-Biarrey et Woki titularisés face à l’Ecosse

Par Willy Billiard
Conférence de presse du XV de France avant le match contre l’Ecosse

Fabien Galthié a effectué deux ajustements majeurs dans le XV de départ pour le match contre l’Écosse samedi 10 février à Edimbourg. Cameron Woki remplace Paul Willemse en deuxième ligne, tandis que Louis Bielle-Biarrey occupe l’aile en remplacement de Yoram Moefana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Le reste de la composition est identique à celle qui a subi la défaite contre l’Irlande lors du match d’ouverture du Tournoi des Six Nations.

Rencontre
Six Nations
Scotland
09:15
10 Fév 24
France
Toutes les stats et les données

Les deux joueurs, qui avaient été relégués sur le banc lors du match contre l’Irlande font leur retour dans le XV de départ. Cameron Woki prend la place de Paul Willemse en deuxième ligne, ce dernier ayant été exclu et suspendu pour quatre semaines pour sanctionner ses deux cartons jaunes contre l’Irlande.

Woki apportera son expertise en touche, un secteur (parmi d’autres) qui a fait défaut lors du premier match. Cependant, le joueur du Racing 92 portera le maillot numéro 4, tandis que Paul Gabrillagues récupère le numéro 5.

De son côté, Louis Bielle-Biarrey remplace son coéquipier de l’Union Bordeaux-Bègles, Yoram Moefana, qui a connu des difficultés lors du précédent match en tant qu’ailier.

Du changement sur le banc

La charnière Lucu-Jalibert reste inchangée, tout comme la paire de centres composée de Danty et Fickou, bien que ces derniers aient eu du mal face à l’Irlande la semaine précédente. Thomas Ramos reste à l’arrière et Grégory Alldritt est reconduit capitaine en troisième ligne.

Des changements sont également opérés sur le banc des remplaçants, avec l’intégration du Toulousain Alexandre Roumat, qui pourrait faire ses débuts en équipe nationale. Sébastien Taofifenua prend la place de Reda Wardi, blessé au poignet lors du match contre l’Irlande et forfait pour le reste du Tournoi.

Le banc est complété par Julien Marchand, Dorian Aldegheri, Posolo Tuilagi, Paul Boudehent et Nolann Le Garrec, avec six avants et deux arrières.

ADVERTISEMENT

Les joueurs de l’équipe de France se rendront à Edimbourg ce jeudi après-midi, avant de s’entraîner à Murrayfield le vendredi après-midi.

La composition de la France (contre l’Ecosse) :

  1. Cyril Baille (49e sélection)
  2. Peato Mauvaka (31e sélection)
  3. Uini Atonio (59e sélection)
  4. Cameron Woki (29e sélection)
  5. Paul Gabrillagues (18e sélection)
  6. François Cros (29e sélection)
  7. Charles Ollivon (41e sélection)
  8. Greg Alldritt (47e sélection)
  9. Maxime Lucu (20e sélection)
  10. Matthieu Jalibert (32e sélection)
  11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey (9e sélection)
  12. Jonathan Danty (28e sélection)
  13. Gaël Fickou (87e sélection)
  14. Damian Penaud (50e sélection)
  15. Thomas Ramos (33e sélection)

    Remplaçants

  16. Julien Marchand (34e sélection)
  17. Sébastien Taofifenua (4e sélection)
  18. Dorian Aldegheri (18e sélection)
  19. Posolo Tuilagi (2e sélection)
  20. Alexandre Roumat (1re sélection)
  21. Paul Boudehent (8e sélection)
  22. Nolann Le Garrec (2e sélection)
  23. Yoram Moefana (25e sélection)

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

How England are adopting the Springbok defensive structure | Beyond 80

WHISTLEBLOWERS

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Belgium v Portugal | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show with Siya Kolisi

Stronger Than You Think | Ep 4 | Milly Pickles

GATLAND A'I GARFAN

Rugby Europe Women's Championship | Netherlands v Sweden

Perth HSBC SVNS - Day Three - Men's Highlights

Trending on RugbyPass

1

John Beattie : « Posolo Tuilagi, c'est un autre monstre »

2

Bayonne tente d'arracher Danny Care aux Harlequins

3

Ce que les arbitres pensent de Whistleblowers

4

Pour Schalk Burger, Willemse était dans son rôle

5

La deuxième-ligne française en crise, Taofifenua out pour l'Ecosse

6

Ils sont passés des U20 à international en quelques mois

7

Classement mondial : Chute du Portugal, montée de la Belgique

8

Un staff trois étoiles pour Rassie Erasmus de retour à la tête de l’Afrique du Sud

Commentaires

Inscrivez-vous gratuitement et dites-nous ce que vous en pensez vraiment !

Inscription gratuite
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Great expectations replace hope as Ireland chase consecutive Grand Slams

In the last decade or so, Ireland have moved the dial in people's perceptions, from plucky also-rans to elite, clinical professionals

FEATURE

For England's dashing debutants, the hard works starts now

Similar to England against Italy Stuart Lancaster blooded six debutants at the 2012 Six Nations but beyond Owen Farrell, who can name them?

FEATURE

'The French believe that their team without Dupont is like Asterix without his magic potion'

The collapse of Les Bleus against Ireland has led to much wailing and navel gazing, with the absent Antoine Dupont coming under scrutiny

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 38 minutes ago
Dane Coles: 'I’m not going to be an ex-player that kicks up a fuss'

Dane Coles: 'I’m not going to be an ex-player that kicks up a fuss' Sadly that’s fairly unlikely. As one of the most nauseating chirruppers and fuss-makers on the pitch it seems unlikely he’ll keep his stupid big mouth shut for long.

1 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 45 minutes ago
Crusaders’ Leigh Halfpenny set for lengthy sideline stint with chest injury

When you sign a Welsh geriatric what do you expect? Dumb signing. From a franchise that aren’t generally dumb. Losing Razor has gone to their head

2 Go to comments
C
Chris 1 hours ago
‘Best versions of themselves’: Super Rugby the key for Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies

Already talking about injuries. Super inspiring 😜

5 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hours ago
NRL star Joey Manu's move to French rugby all but confirmed

And in turn, the Sydney Roosters will try and sign Wallabies back Max Jorgensen.

1 Go to comments
C
Chris 2 hours ago
Veteran Willi Heinz to lead new-look Crusaders side against Bristol Bears

The problem with rugby is Everyone is moving around, no loyalty anymore. Fans can’t relate to the players…

4 Go to comments
C
Chris 4 hours ago
NRL-bound Mark Nawaqanitawase reveals ‘honest’ detail about move

Average international winger , yawn

1 Go to comments
B
Ben 4 hours ago
For England's dashing debutants, the hard works starts now

Completely off the mark about Parling. Missed 2013 6 Nations due to shoulder surgery, but did win 3 BIL caps.

1 Go to comments
A
Andrew 7 hours ago
Veteran Willi Heinz to lead new-look Crusaders side against Bristol Bears

It shows how the standards of SR have declined that WH is still able to handle the pace.

4 Go to comments
P
Pecos 7 hours ago
Veteran Willi Heinz to lead new-look Crusaders side against Bristol Bears

When a longtime Crusaders tragic like me has to Google half the team you just know it’s preseason time lol.

4 Go to comments
R
Rugby 8 hours ago
Veteran Willi Heinz to lead new-look Crusaders side against Bristol Bears

pecos and graham where are you? talk it up. gobble

4 Go to comments
P
Pecos 9 hours ago
Crusaders’ Leigh Halfpenny set for lengthy sideline stint with chest injury

Yeah, he injured it during the haka & it got worse during the game. Hard luck mate. And no, the Crusaders sren’t looking to “bounce back” from anything. They’re looking at giving the rest of the traveling squad a hitout. Sheesh, 21 of these guys nsmed are practically newbies. It’s a preseason tour.

2 Go to comments
s
swivel 9 hours ago
‘I can’t lie…’: Why giant lock Miles Amatosero left Australian rugby as a teenager

I hope he’s got good smarts and can use sone of that rugby knowledge in a Super rugby environment. Otherwise he might just be exchanging one live for another

2 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 10 hours ago
‘Best versions of themselves’: Super Rugby the key for Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies

Schmidt is just what Wallaby Rugby needs. His record is beyond impressive and his honesty is going to be important for the rebuilding job needed there. It is also going to be interesting vs the ABs. Although he didn’t apply for it, I think Joe would have had his eye on the head AB job before Razor was appointed. I get the impression there is some “feeling” between those two which could play out on the field - as it should.

5 Go to comments
W
Wayne 13 hours ago
Harlequins' Louis Lynagh poised to quit the Premiership for URC

Very good player & another 1 missed by England

16 Go to comments
B
Bob 13 hours ago
‘I can’t lie…’: Why giant lock Miles Amatosero left Australian rugby as a teenager

Great to have him back and hope the Tahs have a good season this year.

2 Go to comments
J
Jon 13 hours ago
'Both are in a lot of pain' - Townsend counts toll of Cardiff win

Welsh need to poach more RSA talent to win…see Scotland

2 Go to comments
C
Chris 14 hours ago
Why Ireland-France was no World Cup final

12-11 that’s all that matters. The rest is just talk.

9 Go to comments
D
Dan 14 hours ago
Host venues announced for upcoming World Rugby U20 competitions

Hopefully SA doss a better job this year. It was utterly embarrassing how crap it was at every venue last year. The third world needs to pull one out - or they don’t deserve to host marquee tournaments.

2 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 15 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'Come on, Warren, send those boys out to Twickenham with a sense of Barry John in their souls'

I wanted Scotland to wipe the floor with Wales. Wales deserves a better coach with fresh ideas. Gatland was clenching in that 1st half. Beads of sweat and awkward eye contact.

3 Go to comments
A
Andrew 15 hours ago
Four takeaways from each Cross-Border Super Rugby match

Its all so boring. Just engrave the Saders name on the trophy already. The Chiefs generational opportunity went west last yr and they will fade this yr without all those stars. None of the others will seriously challenge rednblack. I purely regard SR as All Black Trial games now.

1 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Why Beirne and Keenan are Farrell's most zealous disciples Why Beirne and Keenan are Farrell's most zealous disciples
Search