Bielle-Biarrey et Woki titularisés face à l’Ecosse
Fabien Galthié a effectué deux ajustements majeurs dans le XV de départ pour le match contre l’Écosse samedi 10 février à Edimbourg. Cameron Woki remplace Paul Willemse en deuxième ligne, tandis que Louis Bielle-Biarrey occupe l’aile en remplacement de Yoram Moefana.
Le reste de la composition est identique à celle qui a subi la défaite contre l’Irlande lors du match d’ouverture du Tournoi des Six Nations.
Les deux joueurs, qui avaient été relégués sur le banc lors du match contre l’Irlande font leur retour dans le XV de départ. Cameron Woki prend la place de Paul Willemse en deuxième ligne, ce dernier ayant été exclu et suspendu pour quatre semaines pour sanctionner ses deux cartons jaunes contre l’Irlande.
Woki apportera son expertise en touche, un secteur (parmi d’autres) qui a fait défaut lors du premier match. Cependant, le joueur du Racing 92 portera le maillot numéro 4, tandis que Paul Gabrillagues récupère le numéro 5.
De son côté, Louis Bielle-Biarrey remplace son coéquipier de l’Union Bordeaux-Bègles, Yoram Moefana, qui a connu des difficultés lors du précédent match en tant qu’ailier.
Du changement sur le banc
La charnière Lucu-Jalibert reste inchangée, tout comme la paire de centres composée de Danty et Fickou, bien que ces derniers aient eu du mal face à l’Irlande la semaine précédente. Thomas Ramos reste à l’arrière et Grégory Alldritt est reconduit capitaine en troisième ligne.
Des changements sont également opérés sur le banc des remplaçants, avec l’intégration du Toulousain Alexandre Roumat, qui pourrait faire ses débuts en équipe nationale. Sébastien Taofifenua prend la place de Reda Wardi, blessé au poignet lors du match contre l’Irlande et forfait pour le reste du Tournoi.
Le banc est complété par Julien Marchand, Dorian Aldegheri, Posolo Tuilagi, Paul Boudehent et Nolann Le Garrec, avec six avants et deux arrières.
Les joueurs de l’équipe de France se rendront à Edimbourg ce jeudi après-midi, avant de s’entraîner à Murrayfield le vendredi après-midi.
La composition de la France (contre l’Ecosse) :
- Cyril Baille (49e sélection)
- Peato Mauvaka (31e sélection)
- Uini Atonio (59e sélection)
- Cameron Woki (29e sélection)
- Paul Gabrillagues (18e sélection)
- François Cros (29e sélection)
- Charles Ollivon (41e sélection)
- Greg Alldritt (47e sélection)
- Maxime Lucu (20e sélection)
- Matthieu Jalibert (32e sélection)
- Louis Bielle-Biarrey (9e sélection)
- Jonathan Danty (28e sélection)
- Gaël Fickou (87e sélection)
- Damian Penaud (50e sélection)
- Thomas Ramos (33e sélection)
Remplaçants
- Julien Marchand (34e sélection)
- Sébastien Taofifenua (4e sélection)
- Dorian Aldegheri (18e sélection)
- Posolo Tuilagi (2e sélection)
- Alexandre Roumat (1re sélection)
- Paul Boudehent (8e sélection)
- Nolann Le Garrec (2e sélection)
- Yoram Moefana (25e sélection)
