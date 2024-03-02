29 - 37
Sevens

Belle entrée de France 7 dans le tournoi de Los Angeles

Par RugbyPass
Antoine Dupont (France) passe à travers la défense du Canada lors de la première journée du HSBC SVNS au Dignity Health Sports Park le 1er mars 2024 à Los Angeles, États-Unis . Crédit photo : Mike Lee - KLC fotos pour World Rugby

Le pays hôte, les Etats-Unis, a remporté un duel passionnant par 31-12 contre les Samoa dans la poule B, alors que le HSBC SVNS est de retour à Los Angeles.

Un doublé du capitaine Kevon Williams, à l’occasion de son 50e tournoi sur le circuit, a permis aux Eagles de s’imposer et de prendre la tête de la poule B. L’Australie et la Nouvelle-Zélande s’affronteront samedi 2 mars.

Dans le même temps, les champions en titre néo-zélandais ont perdu leur derby contre l’Australie par 17-24 dans la poule B. Les Aussies ont terminé dixièmes la semaine dernière à Vancouver, mais un carton rouge pour Fehi Fineanganofo leur a permis de s’imposer face aux médaillés d’argent de la semaine dernière.

La poule A a connu de nombreux rebondissements : l’Argentine s’est imposée 28-21 dans un match tendu contre l’Espagne, tandis que l’Irlande s’est imposée 17-0 contre l’Afrique du Sud pour prendre la tête de la poule A.

Les Fidji et la France se sont imposés dans la poule C, les premiers arrachant une victoire 15-12 à la Grande-Bretagne avant que le Canada ne s’incline 24-7 face à la France.

Poule A : l’Espagne inquiète les Pumas

L’Argentine, médaillée d’or à Vancouver, a commencé à fond avec deux essais de Tobias Wade et Marcos Moneta pour mener 14-0, mais l’Espagne allait rentrer à la pause avec seulement deux points de retard après que Nico Nieto et Pol Pla aient répondu dans la foulée.

Les Pumas ne semblaient pas très à l’aise, mais leur excellence en matière de conquête a fini par les sauver. Jeremy Trevithick a eu le dernier mot pour l’Espagne, remportant la course grâce à un coup de pied à suivre pour récupérer son propre ballon et marquer un essai.

De son côté, l’Irlande a remporté une victoire confortable grâce à une première période étonnante avec trois essais contre l’Afrique du Sud.

Connor O’Sullivan a ouvert le score avant que Zac Ward ne marque un doublé dans une mi-temps où les Blitzboks, qui ont remporté le tournoi des États-Unis en 2020, n’ont pas pu s’approcher de la ligne d’essai. La seconde période a été sensiblement la même, l’Afrique du Sud n’a pu marquer le moindre essai dans son premier match du week-end (17-0).

Le match de l’Irlande contre l’Argentine (23h06 GMT) promet d’être décisif pour la tête de la poule.

Poule B : Les Eagles prennent l’avantage

Les Samoa ont aplati les premiers contre les Etats-Unis par Elisapeta Alofipo, mais Williams a répondu à l’occasion de son 50e tournoi.

Faafoi Falaniko a pris l’avantage à la mi-temps, mais les Eagles ont répliqué par l’intermédiaire du puissant Perry Baker. Le deuxième essai de William a permis aux Samoa de prendre l’avantage 19-12. Madison Hughes et Orrin Bizer ont marqué pour creuser l’écart et finalement s’assurer une victoire de 19 points devant leur public.

Dans l’autre match de la poule B, une faute de Sam Dickson lui a valu un jaune dès la première minute contre l’Australie, Nathan Lawson ouvrant le score avant que Nick Malouf n’ajoute un second essai.

Cody Vai a fait marcher ses skills pour attraper le ballon au vol et remonter toute la longueur du terrain, remettant le ballon à Andrew Knewstubb pour la réponse néo-zélandaise. L’Australie est revenue à la charge, James Turner portant l’avance à 19-7 à la pause.

Vai a marqué un essai après la pause pour ramener son équipe à cinq points, mais une autre réponse australienne de Dietrich Roache a maintenu les Néo-Zélandais à distance. Le carton rouge infligé à Fehi Fineanganofo a mis un terme aux chances de retour des Néo-Zélandais, mais Xavier Tito-Harris a ajouté une dernière consolation.

Poule C – Les Fidjiens arrachent la victoire à la Grande-Bretagne

Un essai de Josese Batirerega à la dernière seconde a cassé les espoirs de la Grande-Bretagne, les Fidji s’imposant 15-12 dans le premier match de la poule C.

Après avoir terminé à la septième place à Vancouver, la Grande-Bretagne a été la première à ouvrir le score grâce à Austin Emens, mais deux essais des Fidjiens, dont un solo de Rere Ropate, leur ont permis de mener 10-7 à la première mi-temps.

Un jaune infligé à Napolioni Bolaca a redonné de l’élan à la Grande-Bretagne, Morgan Williams marquant pour prendre deux points d’avance dans ce qui s’annonçait comme une victoire. Mais alors que le chronomètre était dans le rouge, les Fidji ont opéré leur magie, Batirerega finissant par trouver un espace dans le coin gauche.

Enfin, la France, médaillée de bronze à Vancouver, a remporté une bataille serrée contre la lanterne rouge, le Canada, par 24 à 7, grâce à un doublé de William Iraguha.

Les Bleus menaient 12-0 à la pause grâce à essais d’Iraguha, mais le Canada a répliqué dans la seconde période pour réduire le score.

Cependant, une attaque patiente de la part des Français leur a permis de creuser l’écart, Stephen Parez Edo Martin finissant par aplatir après un travail collectif, ne laissant pas le temps au Canada de combler le retard de deux points. Antoine Dupont, d’une course de 50 mètres, a plié le match avec le flair français.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 44 minutes ago
Waratahs condemn the Crusaders to worst Super Rugby start since 2014

Losing to an Ozzie franchise. Embarrassing…

5 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 47 minutes ago
Hooker at centre of racial slur drama brands England 'plastic'

Tupperware. White plastic….

2 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 49 minutes ago
Ian McGeechan: Why saying yes to Doncaster took 'about five seconds'

Let's hope he does a great job. Just like he did at Bath……

1 Go to comments
R
Rugby 1 hours ago
Waratahs condemn the Crusaders to worst Super Rugby start since 2014

Richie Mo'unga hard to replace, he was the driver. When the team was behind or in a tough spot he would click into another gear. Sometimes by making a line break, or a cross field kick or even a turnover. They also missed Williams in the front row. they missed Razor at halftime speech, he is like Rassie, they problem solve on the spot. Where is the gushing gobbling Graham and little peca?

5 Go to comments
B
Brent 1 hours ago
Waratahs condemn the Crusaders to worst Super Rugby start since 2014

Seriously , yet again Havali has a shocker, 3 errors that lead to trys, Good to see hes continuing his poor form of last 3 years including being shown up time & time again in International tests as well..Rob Penny is not a good coach, he had a poor record up North before landing this role..

5 Go to comments
K
Kabous 2 hours ago
Hooker at centre of racial slur drama brands England 'plastic'

Lekker chuckle there by the boyz…

2 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 2 hours ago
The Super Round players who have caught the eye of Joe Schmidt

Good to have the EJ era in the rearview. Plenty of individuals have an opportunity in this new era but forming them into a team is the challenge. Schmidt badly needs some competent help as it is a big reno job.

2 Go to comments
R
Raymond 4 hours ago
Bulls vs Stormers | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Hou soo aan ysters😁😁 STOMERS

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 7 hours ago
How Queensland Reds can spark Schmidt's Wallaby revolution

Hey Nick, I sure you’ll be pleased & relieved that I’m not, and won’t profess to be, an expert on Super Rugby. I even agree entirely with you that Schmidt is an outstanding coach with an unquestionable track record of success. It is though interesting, that you highlight the confidence and emotional impact of Les Kiss that McDermott references. This is the one aspect that Ireland players have talked about Farrell tangibly improving on post Schmidt’s Ireland legacy. More than one have talked about Schmidt being quite rigid, perhaps even autocratic, in his style - they talked about the “school teacher” approach. Clearly it was what Ireland needed and it worked incredibly well for them, it’s probably what Oz need to get them back from a real low point at the wc! Perhaps Schmidt and Kiss might even dovetail well and make a formidable duo if they were to take the wallaby reins together? Of course the joker in the Oz pack is the RA politics and their poor financial position. Who knows how that side plays out…

38 Go to comments
T
Tim 9 hours ago
Waratahs condemn the Crusaders to worst Super Rugby start since 2014

Guess the Crusaders' winning run of Super comps has to come to an end some time. The beginning of the end?

5 Go to comments
d
d 11 hours ago
How Queensland Reds can spark Schmidt's Wallaby revolution

Wilson did seem very confident which was great to see. In regards to him and Fraser as wallabies- does their size disadvantage them at the very top level? Genuinely interested. Both clearly are capable and seem to have better direction under Kiss.

38 Go to comments
R
Rugby 13 hours ago
Moana Pasifika win battle of the Pacific in dramatic fashion as Fiji rally late

Saw the New Pacific Lions coach there drooling and watching. Yes crusaders were the next game, but he was watching Drua and Moana, cheque handy.

1 Go to comments
T
Toko 17 hours ago
Saitama Wild Knights vs Shizuoka BlueRevs | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

I think it will be a good game😲

1 Go to comments
J
Jack 18 hours ago
Where is the Super going to come from in Melbourne

Super Round needs to go to fiji to really be super

5 Go to comments
T
Toko 18 hours ago
Hanazono Kintetsu Liners vs Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

I think it will be a good game🤩

1 Go to comments
R
Rugby 19 hours ago
How Queensland Reds can spark Schmidt's Wallaby revolution

interesting. I did see last year Queensland and Brad Thorn use some bokke moves like the 6-2 bench and a move the bulls did in bringing back the tap and go from 5 out instead of the line out and maul. There can be many errors in a lineout, you loose control esp. if ref calls a borderline not straight, jumping across line, etc etc it is out of your control, then the maul, a few rules can mess you up again in the eyes of a ref, or others, you lose control. At least in a tap and go you control the move and the play, just have to 1. catch the ball and 2 watch the jackling from opposition, 3 watch being held up over try line. WAY to go I reckon. *2024. Tap and go 5 meters out.* The axis is key for Queensland, Wallabies and any union team. Get it right and there is magic. Lynagh McDermott (great cricket name) Wilson So Joe Schmidt will be watching and the Pacific Lions coaches are in Melbourne watching, poach city. I think if Q can get the Kiss of life not the Kiss of death they may well unlock that stacked backline. Vunivalu is improving. Kiss (and Brad Davis, Jonathan Fisher, Zane Hilton and Dale Roberson) and the progressive attacking style may work. He loves coaching. No pressure. resuscitation is in his name. Hell he knows the Bokke and Ireland, and time with ulster. Based on his league past he will understand how to break this flat line. He is a hands on skill set coach. One thing I am still waiting to see in union is the skill often shown in league, when 5 meters out they can *kick into the post* get the deflection and wrong foot opposition to score. Good Luck Queensland, hope you do well. They have the Hurricanes next Bula

38 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 19 hours ago
Open-minded Schmidt takes hands-on approach to Australia challenge

Thanks for the article, Brett. Good choice of subject as SRP gets under way. Joe Schmidt without doubt will not be wasting any time in sifting through the players in the Australian teams. From what one gathers from his time in Ireland, the detail he will present his first squad members with will knock them back in awe of just how he overlooking nothing. Some who comment on these sites seem to be obsessed by the fact that Joe’s home is in Taupo, seem to think it is equivalent to travelling up from Mawson Base in Antartica, or the like. It takes a hell of a lot longer to get from a lot of places in Australia to the centres on the E. Coast where the WB’s will train.

6 Go to comments
T
ToeCurler 22 hours ago
How Queensland Reds can spark Schmidt's Wallaby revolution

Wilson was even trusted to win a ball at the back of a lineout! Praise be to the rugby gods.

38 Go to comments
F
Flatcoat 23 hours ago
Elder statesman Barrett poised to retain key role in Robertson's All Blacks

Time for BB to retire from test Rugby. A grt player but his time is over. Blood new players’ plan for the next RWC. We will lose a few games but will be better for it by 2027.

13 Go to comments
C
Cameron 23 hours ago
How France have been 'found out' this Six Nations

What did people expect? They got knocked out of their own world cup when they expected to win and then lost what was largely expected to be the 6 Nations deciding game. They arent robots, there was always bound to be a flat period where they underperformed. Talk about sacking Galthie is way too premature, but thats professional sport I guess.

2 Go to comments
