Après un cancer du sein, l'incroyable retour de Raquel Kochhann
Raquel Kochhann est une géante du rugby brésilien, un talent pur qui n’avait jamais touché un ballon de rugby avant son 19e anniversaire mais qui, trois mois plus tard, portait les couleurs de son pays lors d’un match international universitaire.
Elle a joué pour les équipes brésiliennes de rugby à sept et à XV, représentant As Yaras à deux éditions des Jeux olympiques. Elle se régale d’être aujourd’hui une source d’inspiration pour la prochaine génération de joueuses.
Tout cela, Raquel l’a accepté et l’assume. Aucun obstacle ne semblait trop grand, jusqu’à ce qu’en 2022, une tumeur maligne soit découverte dans son sein. Le rugby lui a été arraché et son monde a été baigné de doute et de crainte.
Sa carrière entre parenthèses pour se soigner
Raquel Kochhann a subi une grave blessure au ligament croisé antérieur lors du tournoi de Toulouse il y a deux ans et c’est pendant sa convalescence qu’une grosseur au sein, que les médecins avaient jugée bénigne jusque-là, a doublé de volume.
« Le cancer n’a pas été un choc, compte tenu des antécédents médicaux et génétiques de ma famille (la mère de Kochhann a également souffert d’un cancer du sein), et il aurait pu survenir à n’importe quel moment de ma vie », raconte-t-elle.
« J’ai subi une mastectomie bilatérale préventive et je suis passée au service d’oncologie. J’ai dû arrêter ma carrière et j’ai suivi une chimiothérapie pour éviter que le cancer ne se propage davantage.
« Le médecin m’a dit que je devais continuer à être physiquement active, même si je ne pouvais pas jouer, car ça pouvait aider à la récupération. Même si la thérapie m’affaiblissait physiquement, j’ai continué à croire que je pouvais vaincre cette maladie – et c’est ce que j’ai fait. »
Une lente rééducation
Raquel Kochhann a été écartée pendant presque deux saisons complètes, mais elle n’a jamais cessé de s’entraîner, même si tout ce qu’elle pouvait faire, c’était quelques pompes par jour ou quelques passes.
« Ce n’était pas facile de rester à l’écart de ce que j’aimais », reconnaît-elle. « J’ai donc fait en sorte que chaque chose soit une victoire. Si je parvenais à faire cinq répétitions de développé-couché, c’était très bien. Si le médecin me disait de ne faire que 10 passages, je faisais ces 10 passages du mieux que je pouvais.
« Parfois, ils me disaient de marcher pendant cinq minutes, et ça me faisait tourner la tête », ajoute-t-elle en riant.
« Si j’étais incapable de faire quoi que ce soit, j’aidais à préparer l’entraînement, que ce soit en pilotant le drone ou en parlant à mes coéquipières. À un moment donné, je suis allée voir un médecin, car j’avais l’impression qu’ils avaient peur de me laisser jouer, et je voulais juste qu’ils soient honnêtes avec moi, ce qu’ils ont fait. Ils m’ont assuré que je serais capable de rejouer. »
Une épreuve qui lui a permis de se construire
Cette convalescence éprouvante a permis à la joueuse brésilienne de tirer de nombreuses leçons, sur elle-même et sur son sport. Elle a refusé de considérer cette période comme une période de désespoir et a même insisté auprès de ses coéquipières de plaisanter à ce sujet.
« J’ai appris à être plus patiente. Ensuite, j’ai passé tous les diplômes possibles dans le domaine du sport et du rugby. De l’arbitrage au perfectionnement de mes techniques d’entraîneur, j’ai passé un diplôme d’éducateur sportif. Ça m’a aidé à mieux comprendre le rugby, à ouvrir mon esprit et à grandir en tant qu’être humain.
« C’était un processus. C’était un obstacle, comme une pré-saison ou une blessure.
« L’environnement de l’équipe m’a beaucoup aidé aussi. Lorsque j’ai vu mes coéquipières pour leur expliquer ce qui se passait, leur première réaction a été de se raidir, d’afficher un visage triste et puis un grand silence. Je leur ai dit : “S’il vous plaît, ne soyez pas comme ça. Riez, faites des blagues, je ne veux pas de tristesse !
« C’est alors que l’une des filles m’a dit : “J’étais un peu gênée de te le dire, mais Raquel, tu vas être encore plus rapide maintenant, car tes seins ne te gêneront plus ! Ça m’a fait rire, et c’est l’une des raisons pour lesquelles je me suis si bien remise. Elles ont toujours été à mes côtés, m’aidant de toutes les manières possibles. Nous plaisantons encore à ce sujet – je pense que c’est la bonne façon de vivre la vie ! »
Elle est revenue encore plus performante
Non seulement Raquel Kochhann s’est complètement rétablie, mais elle a été en mesure de revêtir à nouveau le maillot jaune du Brésil. Elle a fait son retour à Perth cette année, quelque 20 mois après son diagnostic, et s’est de nouveau illustrée à Los Angeles, où elle a aidé le Brésil à obtenir son deuxième meilleur classement dans un tournoi à sept.
« Les HSBC SVNS 2024 Series sont l’apogée du rugby à sept et l’une des plus grandes scènes du sport », remarque-t-elle. « On peut les décrire en un mot : élite. Y revenir était exceptionnel.
« J’étais nerveuse lorsque j’ai été sélectionnée pour aller à Perth, mais cette nervosité a disparu lorsque j’ai dû entrer en jeu contre les Fidji. C’était mouvementé, mais j’ai adoré chaque minute. Faire partie des 12 meilleures équipes nationales sur la scène du rugby à sept est énorme pour nous aider à être plus mises en avant dans la presse brésilienne et la communauté sportive. »
L’arrivée par hasard de Kochhann dans le rugby est presque aussi frappante que les épreuves qu’elle a endurées depuis. Elle s’est mise au rugby féminin à 19 ans, après que son club de football local a fermé sa section féminine.
Son arrivée par hasard dans le rugby
« Je rêvais de devenir footballeuse pour mon pays, de porter l’amarelinha [le jaune, couleur principale du drapeau emblématique du Brésil] et je commençais à me demander comment je pourrais encore vivre ce rêve. Une coéquipière m’a dit qu’il y avait une équipe de rugby à Santa Catarina. Alors j’ai essayé et je n’ai plus arrêté.
« Mon initiation au rugby a eu lieu de nuit, sur un terrain entièrement métamorphosé en un amas de boue, avec comme objectif principal : le plaquage. J’ai été proprement baptisé rugbywoman ce soir-là, après un plaquage aux hanches, j’ai senti un peu de sang couler dans mon oreille. Mais j’étais tombé amoureuse du rugby. »
L’impact de Kochhann a été immédiat. En quelques mois, elle a été sélectionnée par l’une des meilleures équipes de club du pays et, un an plus tard, par l’équipe nationale de rugby à sept à Dubaï – sa première expérience « en portant ce magnifique maillot vert et jaune ».
« Je n’arrêtais pas de me demander si c’était réel ou si ce n’était qu’un rêve. Je suis restée sans voix. Je me souviens que j’avais regardé un avion survoler notre maison en me disant : ‘Un jour, je serai dans l’un de ces avions avec l’équipe nationale du Brésil’.
Des JO de Rio mémorables
Raquel Kochhann a représenté le Brésil aux Jeux olympiques de Rio en 2016, un chapitre spécial et émouvant de sa vie, et pas seulement parce que la compétition se déroulait chez elle.
« Nous avons commencé avec un groupe de 30 joueuses, et semaine après semaine, le groupe a été réduit, jusqu’à ce que nous soyons finalement 15. Un mois avant le coup d’envoi officiel, on nous a rassemblées dans un auditorium où les 12 dernières joueuses ont été dévoilées.
« Ils ont annoncé l’équipe joueuse par joueuse, en suivant l’ordre des numéros de maillots. Je portais le numéro 10 à l’époque, et je savais que si j’étais choisie, je serais l’une des dernières… numéro huit, numéro neuf, mon cœur battait comme un tambour… et 10 ! J’étais prise !
« Mes parents voulaient venir me voir aux Jeux olympiques, mais malheureusement, ma mère avait un cancer du sein et c’était impossible pour elle. Mais ma jeune sœur, qui était toujours à mes côtés pour me soutenir, ne pouvait pas rater ça. Elle est venue seule, en bus de Santa Catarina à São Paulo [un voyage de 12 heures], et a logé chez des étrangers juste pour être dans les tribunes.
« Je me souviens d’être sur le terrain et d’entendre quelqu’un crier “Vai mana, você consegue !”, ce qui signifie “Vas-y ma sœur, tu peux y arriver”. Même si j’étais épuisée, je ne pouvais pas la décevoir, alors j’ai continué. »
La fraternité du Sevens
Avant de terminer, Raquel Kochhann partage une dernière anecdote empreinte de communion, de respect et de gentillesse, démontrant ainsi la singularité et la solidarité du circuit SVNS.
« Lorsque j’ai partagé un post Instagram indiquant que j’avais un cancer du sein, Lucy Mulhall, la capitaine de l’Irlande, m’a envoyé un message, me faisant part de son inquiétude et de son amour. Elle a suivi mon rétablissement, m’envoyant souvent ses meilleurs vœux.
« À Perth, alors que je prenais un café, quelqu’un m’a tapoté l’épaule. J’ai levé les yeux et c’était Lucy. Elle m’a serrée dans ses bras. Ça montre à quel point la communauté du rugby à sept et du rugby en général est exceptionnelle. »
Comments on RugbyPass
Just make sure they pronounce Porecki’s name the correct Polish way. The “c is pronounced like “ts”, sounds like PoreTSki. NOT “Porekki”. 😡98 Go to comments
So I watched this game while riding the bike indoors. I took a rather different interpretation of Pearce from you. First, his view of the “off-side line” in rucks is rather nebulous. He takes an approach of it being a band which might encompass the last foot in the ruck. The first half, I don’t think he “saw” a single off-sides penalty. Even the try from the blocked kick was sketchy. Second, I have no explanation to why he did not even have another look at JM Gonzalez obvious hit on the head. The replay clearly showed he was hit high by a player basically standing. Nothing to see there? C’mon! JMG had to leave soon after from wobbly gait. Ridiculous. Third, he was very harsh on Lawes in the ruck. Twice he penalized him when he was not at fault. Once, he was holding the ball while on his feet. The “cleaner” brought him down and then he was penalized from playing off his feet. Another time, he was told not to compete for a ball in a ruck when there was no ruck formed. A ruck requires two players, one from each team on their feet over the ball. There was NO one from the defense. Only one from the attacking team and Lawes going for the ball. If his refereeing is counting down from 5 and a few scrum penalties, that doesn’t make him brilliant. During the first half, besides the ruck issue, both teams were rather disciplined, so we can’t give HIM credit for that. This is going to be once in a blue moon when I will (partially) disagree with you. Grant you, he is not pedantic Dixon….66 Go to comments
I would not be paying too much attention to what Stephen Ferris has to say. He has form with these sorts of comments. Ulster look to be in a real mess right now. Kitsie is the first South African not to have been a big hit in Ulster. I think he has just been unlucky, walking into the mess. Probably for the best that he goes…. back to SA ?15 Go to comments
This author knows nothing about the NFL, Antoine Dupont has all it takes to be a top quarterback as well as rugby half.5 Go to comments
Bulls1 Go to comments
different team when your playmaker is on song…last week vs Crusaders was pretty ordinary, and gifting 7 points didn't help either…the ‘canes at home a tough game to win, but doable with Roigard absent…or not…the tackle on DMac was fair…Inisi’s shoulder contacted chest high and arms were wrapping his hips, no head contact and DMac got up and played on… good to see no “holywood acting” by our professional players compared to some others…a future AB.. tactic maybe…or not…7 Go to comments
Agree with most of this. Razor has an ability to pull teams together, be happy and have them focused for crunch matches. The makeup of his first team will definitely be impacted by injuries but across the five SRP teams there is quality to handle England - providing selections in the second and back rows have the right mix. With Scooter, Tuipulotu, Lord, PPP, McWhannell, Vai’i, Selby-Rickit, Strange, Darry, Walker-Leawere the second row has some options and imo, a number of these players have made strides in recent years. The back row will be interesting as there are so many options and rising prospects. International players need height in the loose as well as all the other skills expected of an AB loosie. All 5 teams have at least one, if not several prospects. No fear.3 Go to comments
Is it any wonder why parents aren't encouraging there children to play rugby. Watching Chiefs play last night, why was there no repercussions for the tackle on Damian MacKenzie, token arm use, mainly shoulder to the head, Did the referee think that was acceptable, Is rugby learning anything regarding head injuries. And obviously the tackler thought it was a huge joke judging by the look on his face. Wake up Rugby before it's to late.7 Go to comments
*Go the Canes*11 Go to comments
Nice guy great player.1 Go to comments
Also Kitsie is used to scrummaging alongside Frans and others. He has performed well when he has played with them because they know each other well. I would say it's less Kitshoff and more the coaches needing to figure out where he is properly placed. And how he functions. Stormers know exactly who he plays well with and so when he returns it will be like speaking your home language. It will come naturally15 Go to comments
Can’t be a Bok flyhalf if he can’t kick the Big Points1 Go to comments
Was there the same kind of hand wringing (or excitement depending on which side of the discussion you were on) about a exodus from America to rugby when Dan Lyle came over and not only excelled at Bath but actually became team captain?16 Go to comments
To be fair, it must be really tough spending 5 months with an international side peaking for a short run of games, playing the best rugby of your career, and then being expected to perform at the same level immediately upon moving across and world to play for a mediocre club side. The fear for south africa must be whether Kitshoff will be able to get back into form over the summer, or whether, at 32 years old, he’s now a fading force. Presumably Nché and Steenekamp will be 1&17 for the bulk of the next four years, but things could get a bit dicey if Erasmus isn't able to keep relying on Kitshoff as a big-game player for the rest of 2024 at the least.15 Go to comments
Didn’t realise Aussie had to pick equal amounts from each province? Surely I have misunderstood? Thats pc gone mad right there.98 Go to comments
Been stealing his paycheque in Belfast. Best he goes back to subpar SH rugby and settle in. Another Saffa who can't hack NH rugby.4 Go to comments
Top rugby players and top NFL players have skills that differ more than they overlap. Running backs and wingers both need to be fast, strong and elusive runners. But running backs also need to be expert blockers (illegal in rugby), trusted receivers of forward passes (illegal in rugby), and experienced readers of carefully disguised defensive plays (radically different from rugby). Wingers need to excel at tackling (offensive players seldom tackle in the NFL), kick chasing (a special teams thing thing in American Football, and very different), defensive clearance kicks (not a thing in NFL), passes/offloads (“laterals” are mostly used in trick plays in NFL), jackling at rucks (no rucks in NFL, it’s all the equivalent of first phase in rugby), covering for the fullback on defense (defense is mostly not a thing for an NFL offense), and playing every minute of an 80 minute game (vs the offense being on the field for less than 30m, and a running back not playing for all offensive snaps anyway). Thats far from a comprehensive list of differences, and a similar list applies to wide receiver, or any other position in NFL. It’s not that LRZ and other rugby players can’t learn the NFL stuff (and unlearn the rugby stuff), but you don’t learn it by reading a book or watching videos. As with riding a bicycle (but 1,000 times more complex), understanding helps, but you have to do it to learn it. “Football IQ” comes with experience. On the face of it the numbers suggest that the NFL could attract rugby players (8m-9m rugby players worldwide, vs 1m-2m American Football players). But the US players are essentially in a single system from high school to the NFL, and the college players have faced stiff competition for the well financially-rewarded 80,000 places. By the end of their college careers the players have spent 4 years competing against top athletes to be picked for huge games (with crowds that are frequently twice the size of a typical rugby international btw). So by the time players enter the NFL draft (typically aged 23), they have tons of experience of the nuances of the game. So a player like LRZ that appears at age 23 with tons of useless skills, and a big deficit in most of the requisite skills, has a mountain to climb. Worse than that, the one thing he needs is game time, but all he will get is practice time and book/video learning. It’s not impossible for him to develop into a specialist role by the Sept start of the season, but being a well rounded running back or wide receiver by then would be unheard of. So, maybe he is good enough for the Chiefs practice squad this year. Maybe he can even be used in simple plays, or special teams plays, that don’t involve too much Football IQ. But the chances of him being an all-downs running back or wide receiver are approximately zero. Could he build up to being a starter for the 2025-2026 season? Maybe, but the average career of an NFL running back or wide receiver is between 2.5 and 3 years. And it’s 30%-40% shorter for non-drafted players (like LRZ). Its not Impossible for LRZ to beat these odds, but there will be no stream of successful mid-career switches from top class rugby to the NFL.5 Go to comments
There isn’t a hope this fella gets capped by England. He is super rugby level but nowhere near international level for a top 5 side. England have Fin Smith, Marcus Smith and George Ford ahead and better than him. If he throws his hat in with the Scots he might be successful and get afew caps further down the line. Russell, Kinghorn and Healy are superior players in their all round games but he’d get ahead of Hastings and Redpath who are very average.13 Go to comments
NFL is as threatening to Rugby as putt putt is to golf.5 Go to comments
Lots of trys by the looks of things1 Go to comments