Après un cancer du sein, l'incroyable retour de Raquel Kochhann

Raquel Kochhann est une géante du rugby brésilien, un talent pur qui n’avait jamais touché un ballon de rugby avant son 19e anniversaire mais qui, trois mois plus tard, portait les couleurs de son pays lors d’un match international universitaire.

Elle a joué pour les équipes brésiliennes de rugby à sept et à XV, représentant As Yaras à deux éditions des Jeux olympiques. Elle se régale d’être aujourd’hui une source d’inspiration pour la prochaine génération de joueuses.

Tout cela, Raquel l’a accepté et l’assume. Aucun obstacle ne semblait trop grand, jusqu’à ce qu’en 2022, une tumeur maligne soit découverte dans son sein. Le rugby lui a été arraché et son monde a été baigné de doute et de crainte.

Sa carrière entre parenthèses pour se soigner

Raquel Kochhann a subi une grave blessure au ligament croisé antérieur lors du tournoi de Toulouse il y a deux ans et c’est pendant sa convalescence qu’une grosseur au sein, que les médecins avaient jugée bénigne jusque-là, a doublé de volume.

« Le cancer n’a pas été un choc, compte tenu des antécédents médicaux et génétiques de ma famille (la mère de Kochhann a également souffert d’un cancer du sein), et il aurait pu survenir à n’importe quel moment de ma vie », raconte-t-elle.

« J’ai subi une mastectomie bilatérale préventive et je suis passée au service d’oncologie. J’ai dû arrêter ma carrière et j’ai suivi une chimiothérapie pour éviter que le cancer ne se propage davantage.

« Le médecin m’a dit que je devais continuer à être physiquement active, même si je ne pouvais pas jouer, car ça pouvait aider à la récupération. Même si la thérapie m’affaiblissait physiquement, j’ai continué à croire que je pouvais vaincre cette maladie – et c’est ce que j’ai fait. »

Une lente rééducation

Raquel Kochhann a été écartée pendant presque deux saisons complètes, mais elle n’a jamais cessé de s’entraîner, même si tout ce qu’elle pouvait faire, c’était quelques pompes par jour ou quelques passes.

« Ce n’était pas facile de rester à l’écart de ce que j’aimais », reconnaît-elle. « J’ai donc fait en sorte que chaque chose soit une victoire. Si je parvenais à faire cinq répétitions de développé-couché, c’était très bien. Si le médecin me disait de ne faire que 10 passages, je faisais ces 10 passages du mieux que je pouvais.

« Parfois, ils me disaient de marcher pendant cinq minutes, et ça me faisait tourner la tête », ajoute-t-elle en riant.

« Si j’étais incapable de faire quoi que ce soit, j’aidais à préparer l’entraînement, que ce soit en pilotant le drone ou en parlant à mes coéquipières. À un moment donné, je suis allée voir un médecin, car j’avais l’impression qu’ils avaient peur de me laisser jouer, et je voulais juste qu’ils soient honnêtes avec moi, ce qu’ils ont fait. Ils m’ont assuré que je serais capable de rejouer. »

Une épreuve qui lui a permis de se construire

Cette convalescence éprouvante a permis à la joueuse brésilienne de tirer de nombreuses leçons, sur elle-même et sur son sport. Elle a refusé de considérer cette période comme une période de désespoir et a même insisté auprès de ses coéquipières de plaisanter à ce sujet.

« J’ai appris à être plus patiente. Ensuite, j’ai passé tous les diplômes possibles dans le domaine du sport et du rugby. De l’arbitrage au perfectionnement de mes techniques d’entraîneur, j’ai passé un diplôme d’éducateur sportif. Ça m’a aidé à mieux comprendre le rugby, à ouvrir mon esprit et à grandir en tant qu’être humain.

« C’était un processus. C’était un obstacle, comme une pré-saison ou une blessure.

« L’environnement de l’équipe m’a beaucoup aidé aussi. Lorsque j’ai vu mes coéquipières pour leur expliquer ce qui se passait, leur première réaction a été de se raidir, d’afficher un visage triste et puis un grand silence. Je leur ai dit : “S’il vous plaît, ne soyez pas comme ça. Riez, faites des blagues, je ne veux pas de tristesse !

« C’est alors que l’une des filles m’a dit : “J’étais un peu gênée de te le dire, mais Raquel, tu vas être encore plus rapide maintenant, car tes seins ne te gêneront plus ! Ça m’a fait rire, et c’est l’une des raisons pour lesquelles je me suis si bien remise. Elles ont toujours été à mes côtés, m’aidant de toutes les manières possibles. Nous plaisantons encore à ce sujet – je pense que c’est la bonne façon de vivre la vie ! »

Elle est revenue encore plus performante

Non seulement Raquel Kochhann s’est complètement rétablie, mais elle a été en mesure de revêtir à nouveau le maillot jaune du Brésil. Elle a fait son retour à Perth cette année, quelque 20 mois après son diagnostic, et s’est de nouveau illustrée à Los Angeles, où elle a aidé le Brésil à obtenir son deuxième meilleur classement dans un tournoi à sept.

« Les HSBC SVNS 2024 Series sont l’apogée du rugby à sept et l’une des plus grandes scènes du sport », remarque-t-elle. « On peut les décrire en un mot : élite. Y revenir était exceptionnel.

« J’étais nerveuse lorsque j’ai été sélectionnée pour aller à Perth, mais cette nervosité a disparu lorsque j’ai dû entrer en jeu contre les Fidji. C’était mouvementé, mais j’ai adoré chaque minute. Faire partie des 12 meilleures équipes nationales sur la scène du rugby à sept est énorme pour nous aider à être plus mises en avant dans la presse brésilienne et la communauté sportive. »

L’arrivée par hasard de Kochhann dans le rugby est presque aussi frappante que les épreuves qu’elle a endurées depuis. Elle s’est mise au rugby féminin à 19 ans, après que son club de football local a fermé sa section féminine.

Son arrivée par hasard dans le rugby

« Je rêvais de devenir footballeuse pour mon pays, de porter l’amarelinha [le jaune, couleur principale du drapeau emblématique du Brésil] et je commençais à me demander comment je pourrais encore vivre ce rêve. Une coéquipière m’a dit qu’il y avait une équipe de rugby à Santa Catarina. Alors j’ai essayé et je n’ai plus arrêté.

« Mon initiation au rugby a eu lieu de nuit, sur un terrain entièrement métamorphosé en un amas de boue, avec comme objectif principal : le plaquage. J’ai été proprement baptisé rugbywoman ce soir-là, après un plaquage aux hanches, j’ai senti un peu de sang couler dans mon oreille. Mais j’étais tombé amoureuse du rugby. »

L’impact de Kochhann a été immédiat. En quelques mois, elle a été sélectionnée par l’une des meilleures équipes de club du pays et, un an plus tard, par l’équipe nationale de rugby à sept à Dubaï – sa première expérience « en portant ce magnifique maillot vert et jaune ».

« Je n’arrêtais pas de me demander si c’était réel ou si ce n’était qu’un rêve. Je suis restée sans voix. Je me souviens que j’avais regardé un avion survoler notre maison en me disant : ‘Un jour, je serai dans l’un de ces avions avec l’équipe nationale du Brésil’.

Des JO de Rio mémorables

Raquel Kochhann a représenté le Brésil aux Jeux olympiques de Rio en 2016, un chapitre spécial et émouvant de sa vie, et pas seulement parce que la compétition se déroulait chez elle.

« Nous avons commencé avec un groupe de 30 joueuses, et semaine après semaine, le groupe a été réduit, jusqu’à ce que nous soyons finalement 15. Un mois avant le coup d’envoi officiel, on nous a rassemblées dans un auditorium où les 12 dernières joueuses ont été dévoilées.

« Ils ont annoncé l’équipe joueuse par joueuse, en suivant l’ordre des numéros de maillots. Je portais le numéro 10 à l’époque, et je savais que si j’étais choisie, je serais l’une des dernières… numéro huit, numéro neuf, mon cœur battait comme un tambour… et 10 ! J’étais prise !

« Mes parents voulaient venir me voir aux Jeux olympiques, mais malheureusement, ma mère avait un cancer du sein et c’était impossible pour elle. Mais ma jeune sœur, qui était toujours à mes côtés pour me soutenir, ne pouvait pas rater ça. Elle est venue seule, en bus de Santa Catarina à São Paulo [un voyage de 12 heures], et a logé chez des étrangers juste pour être dans les tribunes.

« Je me souviens d’être sur le terrain et d’entendre quelqu’un crier “Vai mana, você consegue !”, ce qui signifie “Vas-y ma sœur, tu peux y arriver”. Même si j’étais épuisée, je ne pouvais pas la décevoir, alors j’ai continué. »

La fraternité du Sevens

Avant de terminer, Raquel Kochhann partage une dernière anecdote empreinte de communion, de respect et de gentillesse, démontrant ainsi la singularité et la solidarité du circuit SVNS.

« Lorsque j’ai partagé un post Instagram indiquant que j’avais un cancer du sein, Lucy Mulhall, la capitaine de l’Irlande, m’a envoyé un message, me faisant part de son inquiétude et de son amour. Elle a suivi mon rétablissement, m’envoyant souvent ses meilleurs vœux.

« À Perth, alors que je prenais un café, quelqu’un m’a tapoté l’épaule. J’ai levé les yeux et c’était Lucy. Elle m’a serrée dans ses bras. Ça montre à quel point la communauté du rugby à sept et du rugby en général est exceptionnelle. »