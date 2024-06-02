Antoine Dupont, Révélation de l'Année
Ça peut sembler une blague pour le joueur de 27 ans comptant 52 sélections internationales à XV (et deux Coupes du Monde de Rugby). Mais Antoine Dupont a bien été sacré Révélation de l’Année au terme d’une saison époustouflante du HSBC SVNS 2024.
Transfuge du XV, le Toulousain s’est parfaitement intégré dans ses nouveaux habits de septiste. Il n’a certes pas joué à tous les tournois, mais a été déterminant sur chacune des étapes auxquelles il a participé.
A Vancouver, déjà, pour son entrée en scène, il a contribué à décrocher une médaille de bronze avec la France. Le week-end suivant, c’était une médaille d’or. Et pas n’importe laquelle : la première en 19 ans.
Au terme de la tournée en Amérique du Nord, Antoine Dupont a aligné des stats affolantes : deux tournois joués, douze matchs, 104 minutes, six essais… et on ne compte pas le nombre de passes décisives ayant mené à l’essai.
Si la France était performante avant et après son passage, il est indéniable qu’il a apporté ce truc en plus pour leur faire franchir un palier.
« Nous pensons qu’Antoine Dupont est le meilleur joueur du monde. Quand il est sur le terrain, nous avons beaucoup de confiance. Aujourd’hui, nous sommes tous très heureux », a déclaré le capitaine de France 7 Paulin Riva depuis Madrid.
Ultime objectif : les JO
A Madrid, Dupont a disputé trois rencontres, marqué un essai, gratté de précieux ballon, été décisif en sortie de banc pour faire basculer des matchs, comme contre la Grande-Bretagne pour le dernier match de poule. Un essai en solo, une passe décisive pour son comparse Nelson Epée : sans lui, l’équipe de France aurait sans doute regardé les demi-finales depuis les tribunes.
En finale d’ailleurs, il refaisait la même. C’est lui qui a transmis la passe décisive à Paulin Riva qui a mené au troisième essai des Bleus contre l’Argentine.
Après un nouveau tournoi, ce qui en fait donc son troisième seulement, Antoine Dupont a donc logiquement reçu son trophée de Révélation de l’Année sur le circuit mondial de rugby à sept, une semaine après avoir été sacré meilleur joueur européen en Champions Cup.
« Honnêtement, j’étais un peu anxieux avant mon premier tournoi, donc j’ai mis beaucoup d’efforts pour être prêt pour Vancouver et Los Angeles. Cependant, l’excellent esprit d’équipe a rendu mon intégration facile et agréable », a-t-il confié à la réception de son prix avant de se tourner vers l’ultime objectif de la saison et ce pourquoi il s’est engagé cette saison : les Jeux olympiques.
« J’espère que ce sera un grand tournoi pour nous. Bien sûr, notre objectif est de gagner, mais nous ne sommes pas les seuls en compétition. Nous avons donc deux mois pour travailler aussi dur que possible afin d’être prêts et tenter de soulever le trophée en juillet. »
