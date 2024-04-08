André Boniface, incarnation du French Flair, est mort à 89 ans

Ce lundi 8 avril au matin, André Boniface est décédé à l’âge de 89 ans (il allait avoir 90 ans le 14 août). Trois-quarts centre international à 48 reprises entre 1954 et 1966, « Boni » fait partie de l’histoire du rugby français et mondial. Son entrée en 2011 dans le World Rugby Hall of Fame rendait hommage à une carrière d’une richesse exceptionnelle qu’il mena avec son frère Guy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considérés comme les premières superstars du rugby français, les frères André et Guy Boniface ont disputé 83 tests à eux deux dans les années 1950 et 1960.

Tous deux trois-quarts centres pendant la majeure partie de leur carrière, les Boniface ont formé un duo très efficace avec le Stade Montois (Mont-de-Marsan) et la France (sur 17 matchs).

Il jouait au rugby dans la cour d’école

André Boniface a commencé sa carrière de rugbyman dès son plus jeune âge dans la cour de son école de Montfort-en-Chalosse, jouant dans l’équipe locale de l’Association Sportive Montfortoise dès son enfance. La légende raconte que dans la cour, André Boniface et ses camarades de classe utilisaient un ballon de rugby improvisé. Faute d’en avoir un authentique, ils remplissaient un béret de papier et le cousaient.

À seulement 16 ans, André a disputé un match de sélection pour l’équipe de France juniors, où il a impressionné en marquant 18 points, ce qui lui a valu sa première sélection internationale à l’âge de 19 ans et demi. Sa précocité et son talent ont été rapidement reconnus, lançant ainsi une carrière exceptionnelle.

André a fait ses débuts avec les Bleus en 1954 et a fait partie de la première équipe de France à avoir battu la Nouvelle-Zélande et à avoir remporté le Championnat des Cinq Nations ; il en gagnera trois autres (1954, 1955, 1959, 1962). Son jeune frère Guy est entré sur la scène internationale en 1960 et a remporté 35 sélections, contre 48 pour André.

Pour le XV de France, il aura marqué 11 essais, deux drops, une pénalité, soit 44 points en tout.

Il a révolutionné le jeu d’attaque

Insoumis, au caractère trempé, ronfleur, élégant (1,80m, 84 kg), athlétique et flamboyant, André Boniface était surtout reconnu pour sa vision du jeu et sa capacité à innover sur le terrain. Inspiré par les conseils de Jean Dauger, il comprit très tôt l’importance de la relance, du jeu de passe et du rôle de passeur. Contrairement à certains joueurs axés uniquement sur la marque, Boniface avait pour objectif de créer des opportunités pour ses coéquipiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Son approche stratégique du jeu portée sur l’attaque a révolutionné le rôle des trois-quarts centres et des ailiers, en mettant l’accent sur la création de jeu plutôt que sur la simple finalisation des actions. On l’a surnommé le roi du cadrage-débordement et des passes croisées. L’Equipe rend hommage à « l’archange du French Flair ».

C’était une époque où ces électrons libres pouvaient en quelque sorte danser des règles. Avant un match crucial contre le pays de Galles, Jean Gachassin, coéquipier d’André Boniface en équipe de France, déclare avec humour et détermination : « Ces sélectionneurs, ils nous emmerdent ! Maintenant, on est sur le terrain et on fait ce qu’on veut ! » Une réplique qui illustre l’esprit combatif et la détermination de ces joueurs de rugby. Une autre époque.

En 1963, André et Guy ont permis au Stade Montois de remporter son seul et unique titre de champion de France, André bottant une pénalité et un drop goal lors de la finale contre les adversaires de l’US Dax.

Il a arrêté de jouer à la mort de Guy

André a arrêté de jouer en 1968 après la mort tragique de son frère dans un accident de voiture survenu dans la nuit du 1er janvier 1968 sur une route des Landes. Après sa retraite sportive, il est devenu entraîneur, au Stade montois bien entendu, transmettant son savoir et son expérience à la génération suivante de joueurs. Son influence sur le rugby français va bien au-delà de ses exploits sur le terrain, laissant un impact durable sur le sport et inspirant de nombreux passionnés à travers le pays.

Aimé, respecté et écouté, il aimait à dire : « Personne ne vous oblige à jouer. Mais, si vous le faites, ce ne doit pas être à moitié. Car le rugby est un supplément à la vie. »

ADVERTISEMENT

En plus de ses exploits sportifs, André Boniface, qui tenait un magasin d’articles de sport à Mont-de-Marsan jusqu’en 1993, était également reconnu pour son leadership et son influence sur ses coéquipiers. Son attitude déterminée et son sens du devoir ont toujours inspiré ceux qui l’entouraient, faisant de lui un capitaine respecté et un modèle pour les jeunes joueurs. Son engagement envers son équipe et sa passion pour le rugby ont été des éléments clés de sa réussite tout au long de sa carrière.

Il y a quelques années, il avait conté cette anecdote à L’Equipe, résumant la qualité et la grandeur du personnage : « Avant chaque match à domicile avec le Stade Montois, une heure avant de partir au stade rejoindre mes coéquipiers, j’écoutais Nabucco, de Verdi. J’adore cet opéra. Et en particulier le passage intitulé « Le chœur des esclaves ». (« Va, pensée, sur tes ailes dorées »). C’était comme un rituel. Je fermais les yeux et j’imaginais la balle partir vers l’infini, de mains en mains, et que ça ne s’arrêtait pas. Je rêvais d’un jeu avec des passes à l’infini… »