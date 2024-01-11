Une tournée féminine des Lions en 2027 en Nouvelle-Zélande
Les British & Irish Lions envisagent de constituer une équipe féminine avec une série de trois tests en et contre la Nouvelle-Zélande en 2027.
Cette tournée historique inclurait des matchs supplémentaires pour préparer les Lions à une série de tests contre les championnes du monde en titre, bien que le programme complet reste à définir. Une annonce officielle sur la tournée devrait intervenir à la mi-janvier.
Une idée née en 2021
En novembre 2023, le comité des Lions confirmait que le concept était déjà bien avancé.
« Les British and Irish Lions étudient actuellement le concept d’une première tournée féminine des Lions à la suite des résultats encourageants d’une étude de faisabilité qui a examiné tous les aspects clés de la création d’une première tournée féminine des Lions », était-il écrit dans un communiqué.
Cette étude de faisabilité a été menée par une agence de marketing, alors que l’idée avait émergé en octobre 2021. A ce moment-là, le Royal London acceptait de financer l’étude sur la viabilité financière et le calendrier approprié d’une telle tournée.
Dans le comité de pilotage de 13 personnes, on retrouvait entre autres la pilier Shaunagh Brown, internationale anglaise, Niamh Briggs, ancienne demi d’ouverture irlandaise, mais aussi Anthony Eddy, le directeur du rugby à sept et du rugby féminin de l’IRFU et Hannah John, responsable par intérim de la haute performance féminine de la fédération de rugby du Pays de Galles.
Un comité de pilotage mis en place
« Le rugby féminin connaît une croissance sans précédent dans le monde entier, avec des niveaux de participation qui continuent d’augmenter chaque année », avant déclaré Ieuan Evans, le président des Lions, à l’occasion de la mise en place du comité de pilotage.
« Une équipe féminine des Lions est une grande opportunité pour le rugby féminin, et j’ai hâte de travailler avec le groupe de pilotage pour évaluer sa viabilité. »
Si le directeur général des Lions, Ben Calveley, voyait dans ce projet une « énorme opportunité » pour le sport, il ne cachait pas les défis que cette idée représentait.
« Il y a un certain nombre de défis à prendre en compte lorsque l’on cherche à créer une équipe féminine efficace », disait-il alors. « La viabilité financière et une programmation adéquate dans le calendrier du rugby féminin nécessiteront une analyse rigoureuse, des recherches et une réflexion minutieuse. »
La tournée aurait pu avoir lieu en France
L’agence marketing mobilisée sur ce projet n’avait pas tardé à livrer des conclusions encourageantes, le rugby féminin étant plus que jamais porteur. C’est d’ailleurs, selon les dernières données communiquées à l’automne 2023, la version du rugby qui progresse le plus dans le monde.
Selon le Times, le conseil d’administration des Lions a passé les dix derniers mois à examiner la structure, le calendrier et la destination d’une tournée.
La France et le Canada, demi-finalistes de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2021, jouée en 2022, étaient des destinations potentielles. Il a également été envisagé que les Lions accueillent les séries de tests.
Finalement, un accord a été conclu pour une tournée en Nouvelle-Zélande, qui avait accueilli la dernière Coupe du monde, attirant une foule record de 43 217 personnes lors de la finale.
Qui pour composer les Lions féminines ?
La sélection a été un autre sujet de discussion majeur, avec une prédominance attendue des joueuses anglaises en raison de leur niveau actuel. Les Red Roses ont en effet remporté 30 tests consécutifs et cinq Tournois des Six Nations, dont quatre avec un grand chelem, le dernier étant en 2023.
La question des quotas ne devrait pas être d’actualité, l’enjeu étant plutôt de mettre sur pied une équipe composée des meilleures joueuses, sans dérogation spéciale pour les différentes nations d’origine.
Il est attendu que la création de cette équipe devrait générer des revenus conséquents qui seraient automatiquement consacrés aux programmes féminins des fédérations nationales participantes afin de contribuer à l’amélioration du niveau et de la compétitivité du rugby féminin.
