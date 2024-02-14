Une nouvelle compétition pour les U20 dans le Pacifique
On connaîtra dans les prochaines semaines qui sera la sixième équipe qui participera au World Rugby U20 Trophy 2024 suite à l’annonce du lancement de l’Oceania Rugby U20s Challenge.
Disputé sur trois journées de matchs du 26 février au 6 mars, l’Oceania Rugby U20s Challenge réunira des équipes jeunes des Fidji, des Samoa et des Tonga, ainsi que les Moana Pasifika, la franchise du Super Rugby Pacific qui a accepté l’invitation de compléter l’affiche et d’accueillir l’événement.
Une place à prendre entre Samoa et Tonga
La nouvelle compétition servira de voie de qualification pour les Samoa et les Tonga en vue du World Rugby U20 Trophy 2024, qui se déroulera en Écosse du 2 au 17 juillet. Le vainqueur entre les deux adversaires du Pacifique lors de la deuxième manche, le 2 mars, se qualifiera en tant que représentant de l’Océanie pour cet événement majeur.
Les Fidji ne sont pas en lice pour une place dans le U20 Trophy car ils se trouvent déjà au niveau supérieur en 2024, dans la poule C du Championnat U20 World Rugby en Afrique du Sud.
« Ce sera un énorme coup de pouce pour l’avenir du rugby. Il s’agit de créer une véritable filière et d’offrir une scène à nos talents Pasifika prometteurs », a déclaré Leasiosiofaasisina Kevin Seni, responsable des filières pour Moana Pasifika.
« Oceania Rugby et Moana Pasifika invitent chaleureusement les fans de rugby du monde entier à assister à ce tournoi historique et à soutenir leurs équipes préférées. Avec une place convoitée pour le World Rugby U20 Trophy de 2024 à la clé, les enjeux sont élevés et l’action promet d’être tout simplement extraordinaire. »
Relancer la filière jeune dans le Pacifique
L’implication de Moana Pasifika est le fruit d’un partenariat stratégique visant à engager une nouvelle compétition jeune conçue pour relancer les programmes de formation des moins de 20 ans dans la région du Pacifique.
L’Oceania Rugby U20s Challenge offrira ainsi aux jeunes joueurs de toute la région du Pacifique la possibilité de progresser dans l’environnement professionnel d’élite de Moana Pasifika et de la Fijian Drua.
« Ce mélange unique d’athlétisme, de créativité et de fierté culturelle promet de mettre en valeur les meilleurs talents de rugby de notre région au sein d’un carrefour traditionnel pour les communautés Pasifika, la ville d’Auckland », a indiqué Frank Puletua, directeur général d’Oceania Rugby.
« Oceania Rugby est fier de soutenir le développement et la croissance de nos jeunes athlètes, et nous avons hâte de voir plus de jeunes hommes et femmes passer à l’échelon supérieur pour participer à des compétitions d’élite grâce au programme U20s. »
Restera encore deux places à prendre
Cinq équipes ont déjà réservé leur place pour le World Rugby U20 Trophy 2024, à savoir l’Écosse, pays hôte, le Japon – l’équipe reléguée du Championnat U20 World Rugby 2023 – et les qualifiés régionaux, l’Uruguay (Amérique du Sud), les Pays-Bas (Europe) et Hongkong China (Asie).
Les Samoa sont deux fois vainqueurs du World Rugby U20 Trophy (2011 et 2016), tandis que les Tonga, qui ont terminé deuxièmes en 2014, aimeraient franchir un nouveau palier en Écosse.
Une fois le tournoi de qualification pour l’Océanie terminé, il restera deux places à pourvoir. Les détails du tournoi de qualification pour l’Afrique, le Trophée Barthés U20, et du tournoi de qualification pour l’Amérique du Nord entre les États-Unis et le Canada seront bientôt communiqués.
Comments on RugbyPass
Didn’t miss much, a record drubbing and a lost Final 😉1 Go to comments
Since when was Samasoni a leading figure of the ABs rejuvenated front row? Answer: never. And I don’t think a prop smashing Foley justifies a strongman rating does it? Especially when rated by Powder Puff Paddy no less.1 Go to comments
I have to ask as someone new to the sport (starter watching in 2017) why do wings get replaced so often and quickly in not just rugby union but on the international stage? Does it depend on the nation they play for and the wealth of talent at thier disposal if they are primarily a rugby playing nation like Ireland, SA, or NZ? Just thought I would ask it’s so rare you see a wing maintain thier place in a side for only more then a few years.1 Go to comments
#CrusadeOn ❤️🖤1 Go to comments
Terribly uninformed article, Tahs with all their talent will be trash again. Reds will be much better.11 Go to comments
Early days .the season hasn't started yet..the Blues have looked good in pre season games before and then been shite in the comp proper..the Crudaders can never be written of..they have a winning culture whoever plays will step up..the Chiefs are the team that will be up for it..they need to make up for last seasons disappointment Aussie sides will continue to struggle until they get rid of the Rebels.11 Go to comments
For goodness sake there are only a limited certainties in life! 1THE ONLY Ausralian team anywhere close to winning Super Rugby Final is The Brumbies.2 The Crusaders can lose games & still win Super Rugby,{Already proven)3 As long as we have the lure of quick easy money in Japan & Europe then Super Rugby is on slippery Slope. 4 The whole competition is long overdue for an overhaul.5 You can almost already predict your top 4 & bottom 4,even before season begins.5 Western Force,Moana Pacifica,Rebels already bottom 4.If I am wrong PLEASE tell me what will change11 Go to comments
What hog wash about the Crusaders , they simply have for years brought on the next army - The Blues will crash, the Chiefs will be there abouts but again haven’t the structured play, Hurricans will be worse and up & down ,& the Highlanders will still be in a development mode with some success. The AB’s will finally have a leader that is first pick in his position and is a Crusader, the half back will certainly be Roygard first pick, Blackadder will be in the team, first five is a nightmare11 Go to comments
Because it was England15 Go to comments
Leave the charge down. It adds spice to the game . And rewards another skillset . It was not by chance that Kolbe effected the charge down vs France. Springboks apparently practiced charge downs and hard work in that department paid off . Refs today have benefit of technology to assist them.15 Go to comments
Pepper is already under contract for next season, so are you saying Bath are buying him out of this?1 Go to comments
If, and it is a big “if” we are going to rely on the “TMO” so heavily (I am not in favour) - then the referees view on the pitch is irrelevant. Quite simply allow the TMO to make the call without additional pressure from the referee on the pitch - generally speaking, the “No Try” decision on the pitch is as a result of the referee NOT seeing something - how can you justifiably influence a decision on a blind guess?? Aside from this, the reliance on the TMO is becoming silly - the referee no longer has to referee the game, as the eyes in the car park are doing most of the heavy lifting where influential decisions are concerned. We appear to be obsessed with making a physical, imperfect game perfect. Not very appealing I am afraid.8 Go to comments
Drop the Charge Down completely and allow players to recover in the time window. Reduce the shot clock to 45 seconds from the second a shot is called by the referee - this will stop time wasting, and increase pressure on the kicker without affecting player recovery - hopefully leading to a more intense game of rugby.15 Go to comments
Great article. A wide range of experiences, I’m sure Jimmy would make a good job of coaching.1 Go to comments
Why on earth would Esterhuizen move back. He came with a young family from high violence, gated compounds, high security, lack of freedom because of that. His wife can walk round south west London safe as houses. Madness. He should think of his family and stay, and get UK citizenship.3 Go to comments
Ireland are going to win the world 🌍 cup 🗑️1 Go to comments
fin . I appreciate not everyone has the same liking of sports people whatever their sport, but I have watched rugby since the 1970,s from Barry John ,to Wilkinson, to the latterday pretenders. At Leicester, Northants, Worcs, Wasps, Harlequins, Stourbridge and Bridgnorth ..Back in the day i had 2 debentures at Twickenham . right on the halfwayline. Far from watching highlights I have been there in the flesh . Can you imagine Fin Russell, Johnny Sexton, or anyone , after 90 odd caps being suggested by ex players they should take more decisive control of the game . This is just pathetic . Just look at the Irish No 10 who has taken over from Sexton . He attacks the line , makes breaks , takes the hit and off loads. Nor does he have 90 odd caps to have learnt to try. This is precisely why England keep failing to do better. Its just not in Ford to attempt such things. You will see a flying England with a change at 10 . At present the back line is hamstrung to the pedestrian tactics and lack of adventure .9 Go to comments
Carlos Deus or Manuel Diana would be good acquisitions for Welsh or any clubs for that matter. Very good tier 2 players capable and affordable for URC level.1 Go to comments
Borthwick needs to pick the best players available this England team is not physical enough need more players running over defences Lawrence and Freeman in centre Roebuck and waboso on wings ,hope we see George Martin and Cunningham south start2 Go to comments
“It is inconsistent, surely, that players are allowed to charge a conversion but not a penalty kick.“ No, it’s not. A penalty is a punishment. A try is a reward. Regarding the start of the kicker’s run-up, apparently the law states that when the kicker starts moving IN ANY DIRECTION to take the kick, the opposition can charge (Fact check me on this). Therefore, if a kicker has the kick lined up and then takes a step backward before moving towards the ball, the charge can start with the step backwards.15 Go to comments