Sept choses qui font d’Emmanuel Meafou un mec sympa
Emmanuel Meafou (25 ans) n’en finit pas de faire les gros titres tant son parcours étonne et son potentiel est important. Arrivé en décembre 2018 au Stade Toulousain, il en est déjà à son troisième titre de Champion de France ! Et cette saison, il a pour l’instant été titulaire neuf fois en dix rencontres.
En novembre 2023, il a enfin été naturalisé français. Ce qui lui ouvre le champ des possibles, lui qui pourrait avoir quatre nationalités…
1 – Il est un pur produit d’Océanie
Emmanuel « Manny » Meafou né le 12 juillet 1998 à Otahuhu, en Nouvelle-Zélande, de parents Samoans. Il a deux ans lorsqu’il arrive en Australie, d’abord à Sydney, avec ses deux grandes sœurs et ses deux petits frères (tous proches en âge).
Il grandit à Brisbane avant de déménager à Melbourne en 2017 où il joue avec les U20, mais on ne lui propose pas de contrat. Après avoir joué avec le Warringah RC et les New South Wales Country Eagles à Sydney durant une saison, il décidera de partir en France dans les derniers jours de novembre 2018.
2 – Il était nul en rugby à XIII
Il a cinq ans lorsqu’il commence à jouer au rugby à XIII à Ipswich et Brisbane en Australie, le sport n°1. « Je n’étais pas très bien au rugby à XIII, à l’inverse de mon petit frère qui était très fort ; il était toujours choisi dans des équipes professionnelles et nationales », raconte Manny dans le podcast Crunch.
A 16 ans, il décide d’en parler à son père et de changer de sport. « J’étais vraiment nul au XIII, j’étais pas content. Là, c’est du physique. Tu fais des navettes à 10 mètres. Et avec mon physique, c’était un peu dur. »
C’est suite à ça qu’il a basculé sur le XV grâce à des amis qui l’on attiré dans ce sport. Nous sommes en 2014, il rêve de jouer en Super Sugby et pour les Wallabies.
3 – Il aurait pu être champion de football américain
Repéré pour son physique de grand costaud (2,03 m, 145 kg), Emmanuel Meafou se voit proposer d’aller passer trois mois en Floride pour faire des tests dans le cadre d’un programme international afin de switcher sur le football américain (NFL).
Dans le même temps, plusieurs clubs en France souhaitent le faire signer en Espoir. Au même moment que la Floride lui propose un contrat, Toulouse l’approche et lui propose de signer trois ans. Il choisit Toulouse.
Un choix mûrement réfléchi alors qu’il sentait son avenir bouché en Australie. A 16 ans et à 18 ans, il n’avait toujours pas été repéré pour figurer dans les équipes jeunes. Déçu, il a choisi de partir.
4 – Il peut prendre dix kilos en deux semaines
Si Emmanuel Meafou a très tôt fait du sport, c’était pour toujours rester fit. « Si je ne fais rien, je prends des kilos trop faciles », admet-il. « Nous qui venons des îles, on prend des kilos très vite. Si je reste à la maison trop longtemps… J’ai pris dix kilos en deux semaines. »
Lorsqu’il quitte l’école à 16 ans, il pèse 120 kg. Il est monté à 165 et s’est stabilisé à 145 kg aujourd’hui.
5 – Toulouse l’a recruté à Sydney
Au moment où il est repéré par Toulouse, Emmanuel Meafou joue depuis quelques mois dans un club amateur de Sydney. Son agent fait passer une vidéo de lui à Toulouse qui choisit de parier sur lui.
S’il fait toujours l’affaire au bout de trois ans, il pourra signer un contrat professionnel. Dans sa tête, si ça ne fonctionne pas, il arrêtera définitivement le rugby.
6 – Il a refusé une proposition d’Eddie Jones
Le coup de fil d’Eddie Jones a duré cinq minutes ; il avait réussi à récupérer son numéro de portable. Un jour, il l’appelle. « Bonjour, c’est Eddie Jones ».
Alors sélectionneur de l’Australie, il a entendu qu’Emmanuel Meafou souhaitait ardemment jouer pour le XV de France. Lui, ce qui l’intéresse, c’est que le puissant deuxième-ligne puisse jouer pour les Wallabies en Australie. « J’ai dit désolé, j’ai déjà fait mon choix. Même si je ne joue pas maintenant avec la France, je suis prêt à attendre », raconte-t-il.
« Je respecte ton choix. Tu as mon numéro, si des fois tu changes d’avis, on boira un café en France », lui répond-il. Il n’y a plus de contact depuis.
7 – Il n’arrive pas à dire « écureuil »
Depuis son arrivée en France fin 2018, Emmanuel Meafou a évidemment pris des cours de Français, cette langue qu’il juge difficile et qu’il travaille au quotidien. Aujourd’hui, il la parle parfaitement (il a obtenu son diplôme en 2022).
Mais un mot résiste particulièrement à son apprentissage, c’est « écureuil ». Demandez-lui de donner la traduction de « squirrel » en français et vous verrez…
A l’inverse, le concept qui le fait le plus marrer, c’est souffler. « Les Français soufflent tout le temps », rigole-t-il.
Et pour info, sachez que son plat préféré est une entrecôte frites sauce poivre et béarnaise, qu’il adore le vin et les croissants.
