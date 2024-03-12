Psychologue, paternité : Teddy Thomas brise le silence
Ils sont peu nombreux les joueurs de rugby qui se confient avec autant de franchise. Et franchement, on voyait mal Teddy Thomas le faire. Fuir les lumières et les médias, les questions des journalistes et les interactions avec les fans fait partie de son quotidien depuis presque toujours. Il a habitué son monde comme ça ce qui n’a pas manqué d’alimenter une certaine animosité à son égard.
Mais cette fois, face à Mathieu Bastareaud, Teddy Thomas (30 ans, 28 sélections) tombe l’armure. Invité pour un septième épisode exceptionnel du BastaShow – à voir en exclusivité sur la chaîne YouTube de RugbyPassFR – le Rochelais s’est confié longuement.
Il ne répond plus aux sollicitations médiatiques
Pourquoi un tel silence dans les médias ? « C’est une protection que j’essaie de me faire tout seul », répond-il avant de développer.
Dès ses débuts, Teddy Thomas a été mis sous le feu des projecteurs. Premier test à 19 ans face aux Fidji au Vélodrome de Marseille (8 novembre 2014) et un triplé pour commencer une sacrée carrière devant 45 300 spectateurs. Qui est cet OVNI ?
« A 19 ans, on m’a envoyé devant tous les journalistes pour me mettre en haut de l’affiche. J’étais la nouvelle icône du rugby français. J’ai fait certes deux matchs bien, quatre essais, mais je n’y étais pas préparé », admet-il.
Lui qui célèbre ses essais de manière toute personnelle, lui que l’on surnommait l’Américain quand il jouait à Biarritz (pendant huit ans), lui ce converti à la mode n’est jamais passé inaperçu. On pourrait penser qu’il l’a toujours recherché. Mais quelque part, il l’a toujours regretté.
Avec lui, que ce soit en équipe de France, à Biarritz, au Racing 92 ou aujourd’hui à La Rochelle, les demandes d’interview restent souvent lettre morte.
« A l’époque où j’étais encore au Racing, on avait un peu la liberté de savoir si on voulait faire des médias ou pas. Et je refusais tout le temps », raconte-t-il. « Parfois, d’une interview ils ressortent une petite phrase et ils en font un gros titre et des fois ça ne veut strictement rien dire.
« Aujourd’hui c’est compliqué avec les réseaux sociaux, les journées portes ouvertes aux médias dans les clubs. J’avoue que j’en fait le moins possible. Pas par manque de respect au journaliste qui se déplace, mais je n’ai pas envie que les mots soient déformés, qu’on me prenne pour la personne que je ne suis pas ; j’en ai beaucoup souffert dans le passé, notamment sur mes premières sélections.
« Le monde du professionnalisme t’oblige à répondre aux attentes de tout le monde, à dire ce qu’il faut dire à la personne qui a envie de l’entendre et au final dépendre des gens et oublier la personne que tu es. C’est ça qui me dérange : me sentir obligé de faire, de dire les choses parce qu’on me dit c’est bien de le faire. »
Fuir
Il a grandi avec les réseaux sociaux mais en est vite revenu. Son compte Twitter ? C’est quelqu’un d’autre qui le gère. Son compte Instagram ? Il bloque les commentaires. Partout où il peut, il déploie sa carapace en téflon.
« Quand j’étais jeune, bien sûr que je lisais ce qui se disait sur moi. Et quand j’en ai vraiment pris plein la tronche, j’ai tout arrêté », confie-t-il dans le BastaShow. « Parfois c’est hard ce qui se passe sur les réseaux. C’est un vrai fléau dans le sport et la vie en général. Je n’ai pas d’interaction avec les supporters parce que je reçois plus d’insultes que de messages positifs.
« Mais j’ai appris de mes erreurs, j’ai appris à être moins désinvolte. J’ai appris qu’il n’y avait pas que des personnes qui te voulaient du mal. Avant, je me braquais tout de suite parce que j’avais l’impression que les gens t’insultent pendant 80 minutes et à la sortie du stade, ce sont les mêmes personnes qui te demandent des photos. Je mettais les personnes dans le même panier. Je me braquais très, très rapidement.
« Quand on te colle des étiquettes, c’est compliqué de les enlever. Tu as beau faire tout ce que tu veux, c’est mort. Je vis avec et aujourd’hui je suis très heureux, je suis très épanoui. Mais il me tarde de me retirer de toute cette médiatisation. »
« Je suis allé voir une psychologue »
De cette spirale, Teddy Thomas assure en être sorti. Mais il n’en est pas sorti seul. « Je me suis fait suivre. Je suis allé voir une psychologue », révèle-t-il.
« Je suis allé demander du réconfort et de l’aide à une professionnelle. C’est souvent tabou de dire qu’on voit un psychologue, mais s’ils sont là, c’est qu’ils servent à quelque chose. Elle m’a beaucoup aidé sur le fait de plus retirer le positif que le négatif et repartir de l’avant. Plus d’une fois j’aurais pu baisser les bras et dire j’arrête. Faire un métier normal où plus personne ne me connait et je serais tout aussi heureux. »
S’il en sorti, c’est aussi grâce à « la famille, aux amis, à l’amour que j’ai pour ce sport parce que je fais ça depuis tout petit. J’aime être sur le terrain, j’aime jouer au rugby. C’est ce qui fait me tenir ».
Il n’a jamais connu son père
Lui qui n’a jamais connu son père et qui a souhaité plus que tout le devenir, raconte que l’arrivée du petit Théodore a changé sa vie à jamais.
« C’est beaucoup de bonheur, de joie, d’aimer une personne que tu ne connais pas, qui arrive dans ta vie au bout de neuf mois ; tu es dévoué à 100% pour ce petit bout de chou », s’émerveille-t-il.
« J’ai toujours eu envie d’être père parce que je n’en ai jamais eu ; j’ai toujours eu ce manque de paternité. J’avais envie de donner ce que je n’ai pas eu. »
Ça fait un moment que, patiemment, Teddy Thomas a commencé à recoller les morceaux de sa vie, une existence mosaïque aux multiples origines – parisiennes, maliennes, basques.
« La culture africaine, je n’ai pas pu la connaitre car je n’ai jamais connu mon père. Je ne connais pas la partie africaine de la famille. Je connais uniquement la partie française de la famille, Clichy-sous-Bois.
« Aujourd’hui, ma priorité c’est mon métier, ma famille, mon fils, ma femme, tout ce qui se passe autour. Il y a tellement de choses graves dans la vie que quand tu regardes les yeux de ton enfant qui rigole et qui sourit, tu te dis qu’il faut relativiser. »
