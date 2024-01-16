25 - 3
England Women'sIreland Women'sNew Zealand Women'sScotland Women'sWales Women's

On en sait (un tout petit peu) plus sur la première tournée féminine des British & Irish Lions

Par Kim Ekin
Les supporters des British and Irish Lions pendant le deuxième test de rugby international entre les British and Irish Lions et les All Blacks de Nouvelle-Zélande à Wellington, le 1er juillet 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Marty MELVILLE (Le crédit photo doit se lire MARTY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Les British and Irish Lions ont annoncé aujourd’hui les modalités de la toute première tournée féminine des Lions qui se rendra en Nouvelle-Zélande en septembre 2027. L’équipe féminine des Lions disputera trois tests contre les Black Ferns.

Les détails définitifs de la tournée, comme le calendrier exact, doivent encore être validés, avec l’assurance que la toute première série de tests aura lieu pendant la fenêtre des tournois féminins, et ne chevauchera pas la Coupe du Monde de Rugby de 2027.

Fruit d’une étude de faisabilité

Cette annonce résulte d’une étude de faisabilité financée par le partenaire fondateur des Lions, Royal London, qui sera également le sponsor avant du maillot officiel de l’équipe féminine des Lions, et qui a démontré que la date optimale pour la tournée était 2027.

L’étude de faisabilité a également exploré tous les aspects fondamentaux de la création d’une tournée féminine des Lions, à la suite d’une consultation qui a abordé les thèmes suivants : la marque, l’aspect commercial, l’aspect financier, les spectateurs, la logistique et le calendrier.

Une priorité stratégique

« Le soutien au développement du rugby féminin est une priorité stratégique essentielle pour les British and Irish Lions, comme pour chacune de nos fédérations », a déclaré Ben Calveley, Directeur général des British and Irish Lions.

« Des efforts considérables ont été déployés pour réfléchir au concept d’une tournée féminine des Lions et il convient de remercier les membres de notre comité de pilotage, de notre conseil d’administration et de notre staff.

« Il est également significatif que nous annoncions deux partenariats commerciaux majeurs pour la Tournée féminine des Lions, ce qui est une reconnaissance de l’énorme potentiel de la Tournée, du désir des grandes marques et organisations d’y être associées, ainsi que de la croissance du rugby féminin.

« Royal London a été un partenaire exceptionnel des British and Irish Lions et un fervent promoteur à la fois de cette tournée et du rugby féminin. Leur objectif est d’avoir un impact positif sur le rugby féminin et de poursuivre sa croissance et sa success story. Nous sommes honorés de les avoir à nos côtés. »

Un héritage de la RWC 2021 en Nouvelle-Zélande

Mark Robinson, directeur général de NZ Rugby, a ajouté : « Lorsque l’occasion s’est présentée avec les British and Irish Lions d’accueillir la première tournée féminine des Lions, nous avons tout de suite sauté sur l’occasion.

« Nous sommes extrêmement attachés au développement et à l’amélioration du rugby féminin en Nouvelle-Zélande, c’est donc un grand honneur pour tous les fans de rugby néo-zélandais d’avoir été choisis. De plus, cette tournée offre au rugby néo-zélandais la possibilité de s’appuyer sur l’héritage créé par l’organisation de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby Féminin. »

Pour l’ambassadrice du Royal London et ancienne internationale anglaise Shaunagh Brown, « cette nouvelle est très excitante pour le rugby féminin. Les joueuses actuelles ainsi que les jeunes femmes et les jeunes filles qui débutent dans ce sport peuvent désormais rêver de porter le célèbre maillot rouge.

« Cette nouvelle témoigne de la forte progression du rugby féminin et cette tournée représente une excellente occasion pour les meilleures joueuses de Grande-Bretagne et d’Irlande de participer au prochain chapitre passionnant de l’histoire des Lions. »

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nigel 1 hours ago
Grave questions loom for southern hemisphere nations in 2024

Very naive artical from GP with regards to SA. With WR still enforcing (and increasingly so) their mandate that all their officials protect and molly coddle SA rugby teams in all forms of the game against international opponents) SA must be left to sleep in the bed they made. They fled from Super Rugby with their tails between their legs after 9 winless years and now the clown Erasmus is crying wolf about too much rugby for the mediocre journeymen that SA churn out en masse. Stupid is as stupid does but when you have the sport's governing body ensuring (through increasingly more desperate and embarrassing protective measures) it's easy to see why he bkeats so. Hell, another pathetic, laughable social media cry baby dump can’t be far away.

14 Go to comments
M
Mam Para 2 hours ago
‘Eddie had a plan’: Wallaby on ‘shock’ World Cup omission of Quade Cooper

Eddie’s plan was to pick a young team who would do what he said/not challenge him and pick up on the fact that he was doing a half-arsed job while he bided his time before starting his new job lined up after the WC in Japan. Maybe if Aus got lucky and surprised at the WC (bonus) he’d have stuck around… Where’d I put my tinfoil hat? Oh, there it is… Eddie’s integrity is sadly questionable.

4 Go to comments
s
swivel 2 hours ago
Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

Having 5 out 6 international 10s like in 2010/11 is a luxury. Having 3 is a need.

10 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 2 hours ago
Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

The author is over the top in his critique as usual but we can't afford to blow up our domestic game for a few players, let's alone on who is good rather than great and has made a conscious decision not to be an All Black.

10 Go to comments
j
john 2 hours ago
‘We let our country down’: Donaldson opens up on Wallabies' World Cup exit

Go away Donaldson. You were part of the problem. Too many second rate Tah players getting an undeserved leg up from fellow Tah Jones.

1 Go to comments
j
john 2 hours ago
Why Quade Santini Cooper will go down as a Wallabies great

Come on bitter and twisted kiwi haters. You know you want to ha ha.

1 Go to comments
D
Dbnrugga 2 hours ago
Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

Ben finding blame wherever he can. Poor man. Springboks pumped them all over the field and missed opportunities too. AB try was a blatant knock forward too, game wasn't even close. 4X🏆 . Thanks for participating.

10 Go to comments
D
David 4 hours ago
Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

Dan Carter was a luxury but Mo is tourist class. At a time when world No 10s are at a low ebb Mo hardly shines above the others. He was not even the best 10 at Super level in 2022 and has had two goes at World Cups, with little impact.

10 Go to comments
J
JJGhost 4 hours ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

So many sad Europeans still crying themselves to sleep because the Boks CONSISTENTLY better them 🤣🤣 how many world cups have france and ireland won again? Maybe make a semi final at least before coming here all tough 😂😂

66 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 10 hours ago
'Natural leader' Patrick Tuipulotu named Blues captain for 2024

I wonder if this is to reduce the mental loading on Papali'i to get him back to his best? Or if Cotter thinks he can get the best out of Tuipulotu (or just because of Tuipulotu’s mana within the team and supporters)? Tuipulotu has never really achieved his potential. Tuipulotu and A Ioane are arguably part of the reason why the Blues fail in the big; heaps of potential but not 80 minute players. Both had multiple chances in the All Blacks, but couldn’t perform well enough to become permanent fixtures.

1 Go to comments
J
Joe 14 hours ago
Six candidates to make an All Blacks comeback in 2024

Health-permitting, I’d throw Pari Pari Parkinson into this mix, as we need some new giants in our second row to compete with top nations, and he’s always had cruel luck when playing impressively! I also think if Zarn Sullivan gets his chance in the flyhalf role, he has all the tools (and a fine left boot) to consider as a long-term successor.

12 Go to comments
k
karin 15 hours ago
Siya Kolisi hopeful 'misunderstood' Owen Farrell will join Racing 92

Does this sussie kolisi think he owns French rugby now . You are just there to play . Not comment and hope .. that’s the coaches job . .

11 Go to comments
k
karin 15 hours ago
Six candidates to make an All Blacks comeback in 2024

ALL ALL BLACKS ARE JUST FIINE

12 Go to comments
k
karin 15 hours ago
Teenage sensation Posolo Tuilagi ineligible for France

Any All Black is good for me 😇

9 Go to comments
A
Anthony 16 hours ago
A favourite emerges to replace Owen Farrell as England captain

It has to be Itoje. Has gravitas and presence that George does not. Ford almost over the hill anyway and Smith will be no 10 if England want to compete with the best. Unless Borthwick intends kicking the life and fun out of the game again .

9 Go to comments
P
Pecos 16 hours ago
Grave questions loom for southern hemisphere nations in 2024

I don’t think anyone’s digging a “grave” quite yet to be fair. But the questions are legit & don’t only apply to the South, it’s the same issues generally in the North. Money & money. Everything else is just details. The structural changes underway in Australia around centralisation & looming in NZ around more agile governance are exciting for the future of both organisations imo. We'll all no doubt get a better gauge on things as this year pans out. The participation report for rugby in NZ was hugely positive. The only negative stat across 11 summary data points was indeed the 2% decline of club boys down to 49,999. Robinson said the decline was felt in some regions while in others there was an increase. Such data is helpful of course for future planning. South Africa has its own model. I don’t know how they do it but so far so good I would’ve thought. The only “grave” fear I have is if they leave TRC for the 6N. Some very complex issues facing the South. As the saying goes: “If anyone has experience with anything or knows anything about something, then please let me know”.

14 Go to comments
M
Michael 18 hours ago
Dane Coles' double powers Spears to win over All Black-laden Steelers

Ab laden steelers? Aren't there 3 in the entire squad? And huge squads they are

2 Go to comments
M
Michael 18 hours ago
Robertson plays a smart hand on All Blacks eligibility issue

Letting nzers into the aussie super teams is a no brainer. Gives more of our players exposure to a higher level while helping out Australia. Selecting from further abroad is obviously more complicated but it will lower the value of the overseas offers available while raising even more the profile of the ABs with stars playing in Europe and Japan.

38 Go to comments
C
Chris 18 hours ago
Why is French rugby flourishing while in England it flounders?

As a former player I was passionate about Gloucester Rugby but stopped supporting 10 years ago. At the time they disappointed & they still do. Clive Woodward wrote a while ago that Twickenham was just like a big pub with people just drinking and not watching the game. The old days of mixing with Bath supporters in the West car park after they had just thrashed us are long gone. There’s no longer a thrill of visiting Twickers. The odd club games on TV are mostly brilliant. Why were they smashed by the Froggies at the weekend. Is it all down to financial support?

5 Go to comments
A
Alexander 21 hours ago
Siya Kolisi hopeful 'misunderstood' Owen Farrell will join Racing 92

Well if the very people he plays against have nothing but positive things to say about him, suggests to me that hateful armchair fans really don't know what they're on about!!

11 Go to comments
