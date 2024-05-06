41 - 12
Women's Rugby World Cup

L'Océanie joue sa place pour England 2025 à Brisbane

Par RugbyPass
Les Samoa à l’Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship 2023

Du 24 mai au 2 juin, Brisbane accueillera le Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship, un tournoi qui rassemblera les équipes nationales féminines des Fidji, Samoa, Tonga et Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée. Le tournoi se déroulera au Sunnybank Rugby Union Club de Brisbane.

Cette édition de 2024 revêt une importance particulière, car les équipes se battront non seulement pour le titre régional, mais aussi pour une place convoitée à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby Féminin de 2025 en Angleterre.

Deux places dans le WXV 3 en jeu aussi

L’équipe championne de ce tournoi décrochera également la première des deux places disponibles pour l’Océanie dans la Division 3 du WXV, le nouveau championnat mondial de World Rugby qui promet d’apporter une nouvelle dynamique au rugby féminin.

Quant au finaliste de l’Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship, il se verra attribuer non seulement la seconde place disponible pour l’Océanie dans le WXV 3, mais aura en plus la chance de concourir pour l’une des cinq places restantes dans le WXV2-3 2024, offrant ainsi une opportunité supplémentaire de qualification pour la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2025.

« Le succès du Manusina l’année dernière a mis en évidence le potentiel de croissance du rugby féminin dans les années à venir, alors que nous préparons la Coupe du Monde de Rugby féminin 2025 en Angleterre », a déclaré Frank Puletua, directeur général d’Oceania Rugby.

Jour 1 le 24 mai : Fidji vs. Tonga et Samoa vs. PNG

Le tournoi débutera le 24 mai par une double confrontation, qui donnera le ton. Les Fidji affronteront les Tonga dans le match d’ouverture, puis les Samoa se mesureront à la Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée dans une rencontre qui promet d’être passionnante. La soirée, riche en action, débutera à 17h30 par le match Fidji-Tonga, suivi à 19h30 par le match Samoa-Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée.

« Notre objectif et notre détermination sont que Manusina se qualifie pour la Coupe du Monde de Rugby Féminin 2025 et qu’elle se qualifie pour le WXV. Ce sont des opportunités fantastiques pour fournir à nos joueuses et entraîneurs une expérience de haute performance et du temps de jeu avant Londres », a assuré le directeur général de Lakapi Samoa, Vincent Fepuleai.

Jour 2 le 29 mai : Fidji vs. PNG et Samoa vs. Tonga

Au fur et à mesure que le Championnat progressera vers son deuxième tour, le 29 mai, l’intensité devrait encore monter d’un cran. Les Fidji affronteront la Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée, tandis que les Samoa se mesureront aux Tonga pour tenter d’obtenir des points indispensables au classement.

« Fiji Rugby a investi dans l’équipe féminine à XV avec ces Championnats d’Océanie comme une étape clé dans leur planification », a souligné Alana Thomas, responsable du rugby féminin au sein de l’Unité de Haute Performance de Fiji Rugby.

« Nos équipes d’entraîneurs et de dirigeants espèrent que nos efforts et ceux des joueuses porteront leurs fruits lors des Championnats d’Océanie avec une qualification pour la Coupe du Monde Rugby de l’année prochaine. »

Jour 3 le 2 juin : Tonga vs. PNG et Samoa vs. Fidji

La dernière journée du championnat, prévue le 2 juin, verra les Tonga affronter la Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée, ce qui laisse présager une rencontre passionnante. L’apogée du tournoi verra les Samoa jouer les Fidji dans ce qui promet d’être un affrontement épique, le titre étant en jeu.

« L’impact que cela aura sur les gens, sans parler des femmes dans tout le pays, sera énorme », a ajouté l’entraîneur adjoint des Tonga, Eddie Aholelei, en soulignant la signification plus large du tournoi. « Le rugby est toujours le sport numéro un chez nous. Le rugby a permis à tant de personnes et de familles d’accéder à une vie meilleure. Et c’est notre objectif pour le rugby féminin aussi. C’est d’aider à créer un parcours pour que nos femmes aient des opportunités pour une vie meilleure, tout comme leurs homologues masculins. »

Comments on RugbyPass

k
keith 1 hours ago
'Full petulant child' - Costly Joe Marler brainfade enrages fans

The game was already over leave the bloke alone ….from a Welsh fan 😀👍

2 Go to comments
C
Colin 1 hours ago
Toulouse player ratings vs Harlequins | 2023/24 Champions Cup

Shamefully the Toulouse players acted like footballers, falling down feigning injury at the slightest knock. About time refs penalised this play acting.

6 Go to comments
C
Colin 1 hours ago
Edinburgh confirm signing of Scotland prospect Mosese Tuipulotu

Another non Scot for the anti Scot Townsend. Soon there will be no Scottish born and bred players in the National team.

1 Go to comments
G
Graham 1 hours ago
All Black Richie Mo'unga makes statement on return from bereavement

Great comeback to the playing field by Richie Mo’unga after the loss of his father. A great performance by Richie . I know him well and he is a great guy. On and off the field one of the greatest for the Crusaders. Scott Robertson would have loved him in his All Black’s side. A very missed player and person.

1 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 4 hours ago
'Full petulant child' - Costly Joe Marler brainfade enrages fans

Yeah nah he comes across as a funny bloke, but that stopped abruptly after the Nutcracker Prince debacle✋

2 Go to comments
J
Jen 4 hours ago
Wallaby Darcy Swain exits Brumbies for Super Rugby rivals

At this point I can’t watch him without thinking he’s a dirty slimebag. He should have been banned for the same amount of time that Quinn was out. It took Tupaea near on a fricking year to get fit enough to play again and his leg will never be the same. The other crap thing is that he was at ABs level and now he has to claw his way back there when he could have had several games under his belt.

4 Go to comments
T
Tony 7 hours ago
‘Hard to watch’: Black Ferns Sevens coach provides update on injured duo

The Black Ferns 7’s have been without Captain Sarah Hirini now since Dec 23 in Dubai where she suffered a bad ACL injury - hopefully she is on the road to recovery for Madrid and Paris. Now also have Tyler King and Shiray kaka on the Injured List but the Team still found a way to win in Singapore and claim the overall Title.

1 Go to comments
L
Liam 9 hours ago
Wallaby Darcy Swain exits Brumbies for Super Rugby rivals

Utter grub, hope he gets his leg broken. Shocking he is still playing after intentionally breaking quinn tupaeas knee

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 9 hours ago
New Zealand claim another SVNS double with both teams winning Cup finals

Great to see NZ 7s teams finally coming into form and playing at the level that is expected of them.

2 Go to comments
E
Euan 10 hours ago
Wallaby Darcy Swain exits Brumbies for Super Rugby rivals

Chief Cheapshot on the market again.

4 Go to comments
D
David 11 hours ago
Crusaders vs Reds takeaways: Halfpenny disappoints, the verdict on Havili at 10

Crusaders went all in to buy Hotham and Kemara staight from Hamilton Boys. Then they picked up Reihana and Hohepa; all have been dropped for superstar Havili, who is a very good fullback, that’s it. Ennor and Goodhue were schoolboy stars too but went backwards at the Crusaders. Maybe they have finally decided to give another poach Levi Aumua the ball?

13 Go to comments
D
David 12 hours ago
Crusaders vs Reds takeaways: Halfpenny disappoints, the verdict on Havili at 10

Joe S has some talent to pick from. The Reds loosies look the best in Super? Aus might just give Razor a headache this year. Int. experience v Cantab greenhorn:) Should be fun.

13 Go to comments
m
monty 13 hours ago
Highlanders outlast Moana Pasifika in historic Tonga contest

End to end play, “THE FANS” this game was entertainment of the best. The conditions added to the spectacle.

1 Go to comments
m
monty 13 hours ago
Crusaders vs Reds takeaways: Halfpenny disappoints, the verdict on Havili at 10

Sorry to say, but sadly the sadas were just ordinary and havilli at 10 as an abs selection just won’t cut it. He’s better suited in the centre’s and is a victim of past charge down kicks, he’s too slow under pressure. There’s better talent further north and I don’t mean dmac however I believe razor will sort him out. A feature of his presents on the park is the fact that the guys will follow him.

13 Go to comments
D
Diarmid 13 hours ago
Harlequins player ratings vs Toulouse | 2023/24 Champions Cup

Marler was brilliant throughout both in the scrum and open play. His slap made virtually no contact with Ramos who milked it for a penalty when he could have been a decent sportsman and laughed it off, it was non-violent and shouldn't have been penalised. Smith failed repeatedly to kick when necessary and put up a couple of bombs into the TLS 22 that just handed back possession at key moments to the other side.

3 Go to comments
D
Diarmid 14 hours ago
Toulouse player ratings vs Harlequins | 2023/24 Champions Cup

Cros was outstanding and rightly awarded France TVs player of the match award. Mallia was brilliant as usual (the y is below the 6 on a UK keyboard and he deserves better than that). Level also seems to have been scored harshly as he walked the ball into touch under pressure from a Lynagh kick from well outside his own half which should never have led to a 50-22. Agree with BullShark that Dupont, while class at times, seemed to go missing for patches in the second half with props, hookers and wings frequently filling in at 9 as he couldn't get off the deck and up to the next ruck on time. A 7 by his standards at best, his kicking was also too long, too often. Kinghorn's overall contribution was worth well more than a five.

6 Go to comments
J
John 15 hours ago
Toulouse player ratings vs Harlequins | 2023/24 Champions Cup

The Harlequins team must be in minus figures. Did the reporter actually watch the game?

6 Go to comments
J
John 15 hours ago
Toulouse win thrilling Champions Cup try-fest with Harlequins

How on earth did Walker escape a red card? Not dangerous? Dupont has his face in a mask earlier this season. Shocking decision. What is the point of TMOs? We had the Fassi ‘non-penalty try’ yesterday and now this.

2 Go to comments
j
john 15 hours ago
Harlequins player ratings vs Toulouse | 2023/24 Champions Cup

Could have been a different result but yet again French tv able to affect the result by not showing the very clear high shot on harlequin centre if this would have been on a French player would have been on screen at least five times

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 19 hours ago
Toulouse player ratings vs Harlequins | 2023/24 Champions Cup

Amazing. The losing team’s ratings are higher than the winning team’s. Mallia definitely didn’t deserve a y. What game were you watching? Should have got a w or an x. ADP hardly featured in that second half. At one point I wondered when he’d been subbed. Seems to me as if he gets an automatic 9 just for getting onto the team sheet.

6 Go to comments
