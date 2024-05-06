L'Océanie joue sa place pour England 2025 à Brisbane
Du 24 mai au 2 juin, Brisbane accueillera le Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship, un tournoi qui rassemblera les équipes nationales féminines des Fidji, Samoa, Tonga et Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée. Le tournoi se déroulera au Sunnybank Rugby Union Club de Brisbane.
Cette édition de 2024 revêt une importance particulière, car les équipes se battront non seulement pour le titre régional, mais aussi pour une place convoitée à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby Féminin de 2025 en Angleterre.
Deux places dans le WXV 3 en jeu aussi
L’équipe championne de ce tournoi décrochera également la première des deux places disponibles pour l’Océanie dans la Division 3 du WXV, le nouveau championnat mondial de World Rugby qui promet d’apporter une nouvelle dynamique au rugby féminin.
Quant au finaliste de l’Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship, il se verra attribuer non seulement la seconde place disponible pour l’Océanie dans le WXV 3, mais aura en plus la chance de concourir pour l’une des cinq places restantes dans le WXV2-3 2024, offrant ainsi une opportunité supplémentaire de qualification pour la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2025.
« Le succès du Manusina l’année dernière a mis en évidence le potentiel de croissance du rugby féminin dans les années à venir, alors que nous préparons la Coupe du Monde de Rugby féminin 2025 en Angleterre », a déclaré Frank Puletua, directeur général d’Oceania Rugby.
Jour 1 le 24 mai : Fidji vs. Tonga et Samoa vs. PNG
Le tournoi débutera le 24 mai par une double confrontation, qui donnera le ton. Les Fidji affronteront les Tonga dans le match d’ouverture, puis les Samoa se mesureront à la Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée dans une rencontre qui promet d’être passionnante. La soirée, riche en action, débutera à 17h30 par le match Fidji-Tonga, suivi à 19h30 par le match Samoa-Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée.
« Notre objectif et notre détermination sont que Manusina se qualifie pour la Coupe du Monde de Rugby Féminin 2025 et qu’elle se qualifie pour le WXV. Ce sont des opportunités fantastiques pour fournir à nos joueuses et entraîneurs une expérience de haute performance et du temps de jeu avant Londres », a assuré le directeur général de Lakapi Samoa, Vincent Fepuleai.
Jour 2 le 29 mai : Fidji vs. PNG et Samoa vs. Tonga
Au fur et à mesure que le Championnat progressera vers son deuxième tour, le 29 mai, l’intensité devrait encore monter d’un cran. Les Fidji affronteront la Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée, tandis que les Samoa se mesureront aux Tonga pour tenter d’obtenir des points indispensables au classement.
« Fiji Rugby a investi dans l’équipe féminine à XV avec ces Championnats d’Océanie comme une étape clé dans leur planification », a souligné Alana Thomas, responsable du rugby féminin au sein de l’Unité de Haute Performance de Fiji Rugby.
« Nos équipes d’entraîneurs et de dirigeants espèrent que nos efforts et ceux des joueuses porteront leurs fruits lors des Championnats d’Océanie avec une qualification pour la Coupe du Monde Rugby de l’année prochaine. »
Jour 3 le 2 juin : Tonga vs. PNG et Samoa vs. Fidji
La dernière journée du championnat, prévue le 2 juin, verra les Tonga affronter la Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée, ce qui laisse présager une rencontre passionnante. L’apogée du tournoi verra les Samoa jouer les Fidji dans ce qui promet d’être un affrontement épique, le titre étant en jeu.
« L’impact que cela aura sur les gens, sans parler des femmes dans tout le pays, sera énorme », a ajouté l’entraîneur adjoint des Tonga, Eddie Aholelei, en soulignant la signification plus large du tournoi. « Le rugby est toujours le sport numéro un chez nous. Le rugby a permis à tant de personnes et de familles d’accéder à une vie meilleure. Et c’est notre objectif pour le rugby féminin aussi. C’est d’aider à créer un parcours pour que nos femmes aient des opportunités pour une vie meilleure, tout comme leurs homologues masculins. »
La Coupe du monde de rugby féminin 2025 arrive en Angleterre. Inscrivez-vous maintenant ici pour être le premier informé des billets.
