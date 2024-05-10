L'Espagne et le Portugal réagissent aux rumeurs sur la Challenge Cup
Des rumeurs ont circulé sur une possible intégration d’une équipe espagnole et/ou portugaise dans une prochaine saison de la Challenge Cup de l’EPCR, après que le Black Lion de Géorgie ait fait ses débuts en 2023.
La fédération portugaise de rugby a officiellement démenti avoir reçu une quelconque invitation à participer à la Challenge Cup, tandis que les Espagnols ont confirmé des discussions en cours pour une future intégration.
Le Black Lion a sa place
Pour l’instant, seul le Black Lion jouera lors de la saison 2024/2025, mais l’Espagne s’intéresse de plus en plus à s’inscrire dans ce schéma, en particulier pour l’année où la Champions Cup et la Challenge Cup se dérouleront à Bilbao, en 2026.
Après une première expérience très positive pour la sélection géorgienne – ils ont battu les Scarlets au Parc y Scarlets, ont contrarié Gloucester et rivalisé avec Clermont et Castres – ils sont prêts à rejoindre la compétition pour une deuxième saison, et à l’avenir, ils pourraient ne pas être la seule équipe de Rugby Europe à rejoindre les compétitions de l’EPCR.
L’Espagne confirme des échanges avec l’EPCR
Gabriel Sáez, vice-président de la Real Federación Española de Rugby (RFER), a clarifié la position de l’Espagne pour l’avenir.
« Nous avons eu des échanges avec l’EPCR sur l’avenir, intéressant et prometteur », confirme-t-il à RugbyPass. « L’Espagne est un pays de 47 millions d’habitants, visité par 100 millions d’autres chaque année, doté de stades et d’infrastructures sportives parmi les meilleurs.
« Nous sommes toujours prêts à accueillir de nouveaux événements et tournois, et nous sommes profondément passionnés par le rugby. Nous sommes un géant endormi, donc faire partie d’une compétition de l’EPCR à l’avenir est un objectif, et quelque chose qu’ils souhaitent eux-mêmes.
« Les discussions que nous avons eues ont été très intenses et intéressantes, et elles sont allées au-delà de ce que certains pourraient imaginer. Nous voulons contribuer à l’expansion de la marque EPCR, incorporer à l’avenir une équipe masculine espagnole, et nous allons également faire une étude pour voir s’il est possible d’avoir aussi une équipe féminine lorsque l’EPCR lancera son nouveau tournoi. Il est également question d’organiser davantage d’événements, à l’image de la finale de Bilbao. »
Le Portugal dément
De son côté, Carlos Amado da Silva, président de la Federação Portuguesa de Rugby, a démenti auprès de RugbyPass la perspective d’une intégration potentielle dans la Challenge Cup à court terme.
« Nous n’avons pas été invités à jouer dans la Challenge Cup de l’EPCR », confirme-t-il. « Il est faux de dire que nous avons reçu une quelconque invitation. Nous sommes concentrés sur la création d’un projet solide avec la franchise Lusitanos, et la seule compétition que nous jouerons cette saison sera la Rugby Europe Super Cup. »
Les Lusitanos ont terminé à la deuxième place lors de la première saison de la Rugby Europe Super Cup en 2022, et connaîtront probablement quelques changements avec l’intégration de Simon Mannix en tant que nouvel entraîneur principal des Lobos.
L’EPCR disposé à accueillir de nouvelles équipes
Dans une interview accordée à Sud Radio fin avril, Jacques Raynaud, directeur général de l’EPCR, avait évoqué l’intérêt d’avoir une autre équipe de la Rugby Europe Super Cup pour rejoindre la Challenge Cup, mais avait minimisé l’imminence d’un tel projet en raison d’un manque de structures entièrement professionnelles à l’image du Black Lion.
« Nous avons comme projet l’expansion géographique du tournoi pour populariser, faire grandir le rugby », avait-il présenté. « La Géorgie a créé cette franchise professionnelle pour alimenter ses ambitions de l’équipe nationale, le Black Lion. Ils avaient besoin de plus de matchs, besoin de se frotter à plus élevés.
« [Leurs performances] nous poussent à regarder du côté du Sud, du Portugal et de l’Espagne. La petite difficulté qu’il y a aujourd’hui est que, lorsqu’on écoute nos collègues de Rugby Europe, là où le Black Lion a fait le pas professionnel, les franchises espagnoles et portugaises sont encore semi-professionnelles. Il y a encore deux ou trois choses à régler pour qu’elles soient au niveau. »
