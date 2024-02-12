Le Super Rugby Pacific commence le 23 février

La saison 2024 du Super Rugby Pacific est prête à démarrer le vendredi 23 février. Les Crusaders, champions en titre, ouvriront le bal à Christchurch (Nouvelle-Zélande) contre les Chiefs dans un rappel de la grande finale de 2023 qui s’était terminé sur le score de 25 à 20.

Entrainés pendant sept saisons (2017-2023) par Scott Robertson, devenu depuis fin 2023 le nouveau sélectionneur des All Blacks, les Crusaders sont les favoris incontestés après avoir remporté 14 titres en 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002 et 2005 (Super 12), 2006 et 2008 (Super 14), 2017, 2018 et 2019 (Super Rugby), 2020 et 2021 (Aotearoa), 2022 et 2023 (Super Rugby Pacific).

La saison 2024 de Super Rugby est la 29e édition de cette compétition de rugby à XV dans l’Océanie, disputée par douze franchises : cinq d’Australie (Brumbies, Waratahs, Reds, Force et Rebels), cinq de Nouvelle-Zélande (Chiefs, Crusaders, Blues, Hurricanes et Highlanders), une des Fidji (Fijian Drua) et une des îles du Pacifique (Moana Pasifika).

La phase finale à partir du 7 juin

Cette année pendant la première partie de la saison, les douze équipes joueront dans un format « round robin » où chaque équipe rencontrera tous les adversaires, avec sept matchs à domicile et sept à l’extérieur. La deuxième manche, appelée « Super Round », se jouera du 1er au 3 mars à l’AAMI Park, à Melbourne, dans la capitale de l’état du Victoria en Australie, où toutes les équipes se retrouveront à raison de deux matchs par jour.

Chaque équipe bénéficiera d’une journée de tournoi off.

Le coup d’envoi de la phase finale à huit équipes sera donné le 7 juin. Les équipes seront classées de 1 à 12 en fonction des points obtenus pendant la saison régulière. Les huit premières équipes à l’issue de la saison régulière se qualifieront pour les play-offs.

En quarts de finale, l’équipe classée première joue contre l’équipe classée huitième, l’équipe classée deuxième contre l’équipe classée septième, l’équipe classée troisième contre l’équipe classée sixième et l’équipe classée quatrième contre l’équipe classée cinquième.

Les vainqueurs des quarts de finale se retrouveront en demi-finale et les vainqueurs des demi-finales se retrouveront en finale. L’équipe la mieux classée accueille chaque match de barrage.

Les rencontres de la saison régulière du Super Rugby Pacific 2024

Toutes les heures sont en AEDT et AEST

1 re manche Vendredi 23 février : Chiefs – Crusaders, FMG Stadium, Hamilton (17h05) Vendredi 23 février : Melbourne Rebels – ACT Brumbies, AAMI Park, Melbourne (19h35) Vendredi 23 février : Western Force – Hurricanes, HBF Park, Perth (22h00) Samedi 24 février : Blues – Fijian Drua, Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei (14h35) Samedi 24 février : Highlanders – Moana Pasifika, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (17h05) Samedi 24 février : Queensland Reds – NSW Waratahs, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (20h05)

2 e manche (Super Round à Melbourne) Vendredi 1 er mars : Highlanders – Blues, AAMI Park (18h00) Vendredi 1 er mars : Melbourne Rebels – Western Force, AAMI Park (20h10) Samedi 2 mars : Moana Pasifika – Fijian Drua, AAMI Park (17h05) Samedi 2 mars : Crusaders – NSW Waratahs, AAMI Park (19h35) Dimanche 3 mars : Chiefs – ACT Brumbies, AAMI Park (14h00) Dimanche 3 mars : Hurricanes – Queensland Reds, AAMI Park (16h30)

3 e manche Vendredi 8 mars : Moana Pasifika – Melbourne Rebels, North Harbour Stadium, Auckland (17h05) Vendredi 8 mars : NSW Waratahs – Highlanders, Allianz Stadium, Sydney (19h35) Samedi 9 mars : Fijian Drua – Crusaders, Churchill Park, Lautoka (12h05) Samedi 9 mars : ACT Brumbies – Western Force, GIO Stadium, Canberra (14h35) Samedi 9 mars : Hurricanes – Blues, Sky Stadium, Wellington (17h05) Samedi 9 mars : Queensland Reds – Chiefs, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (19h35)

4 e manche Vendredi 15 mars : Crusaders – Hurricanes, Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch (17h05) Vendredi 15 mars : Melbourne Rebels – Queensland Reds, AAMI Park, Melbourne (19h35) Vendredi 15 mars : Western Force – Moana Pasifika, HBF Park, Perth (22h00) Samedi 16 mars : Highlanders – ACT Brumbies, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (14h34) Samedi 16 mars : Chiefs – Fijian Drua, FMG Stadium, Hamilton (17h05) Samedi 16 mars : NSW Waratahs – Blues, Allianz Stadium, Sydney (19h35)

5 e manche Vendredi 22 mars : Hurricanes – Melbourne Rebels, Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North (17h05) Vendredi 22 mars : ACT Brumbies – Moana Pasifika, GIO Stadium, Canberra (19h35) Samedi 23 mars : Fijian Drua – NSW Waratahs, Churchill Park, Lautoka (12h05) Samedi 23 mars : Chiefs – Highlanders, FMG Stadium, Hamilton (14h35) Samedi 23 mars : Blues – Crusaders, Eden Park, Auckland (17h05) Samedi 23 mars : Western Force – Queensland Reds, HBF Park, Perth (19h35)

6 e manche Vendredi 29 mars : Crusaders – Chiefs, Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch (17h05) Vendredi 29 mars : NSW Waratahs – Melbourne Rebels, Allianz Stadium, Sydney (19h35) Samedi 30 mars : Fijian Drua – Western Force, Churchill Park, Lautoka (12h05) Samedi 30 mars : Moana Pasifika – Blues, Eden Park, Auckland (14h35) Samedi 30 mars : Highlanders – Hurricanes, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (17h05) Samedi 30 mars : Queensland Reds – ACT Brumbies, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (19h35)

7 e manche Vendredi 5 avril : Blues – Western Force, Eden Park, Auckland (17h05) Vendredi 5 avril : Melbourne Rebels – Fijian Drua, AAMI Park, Melbourne (19 h 35) Samedi 6 avril : Chiefs – Moana Pasifika, FMG Stadium, Hamilton (17h05) Samedi 6 avril : ACT Brumbies – NSW Waratahs, GIO Stadium, Canberra (19h35)



Exemptés : Crusaders, Highlanders, Hurricanes, Reds

8 e manche Vendredi 12 avril : Moana Pasifika – Queensland Reds, Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei (17h05) Vendredi 12 avril : NSW Waratahs – Crusaders, Allianz Stadium, Sydney (19h35) Samedi 13 avril : Hurricanes – Chiefs, Sky Stadium, Wellington (17h05) Samedi 13 avril : Melbourne Rebels – Highlanders, AAMI Park, Melbourne (19h35)



Exemptés : Blues, Brumbies, Force, Drua

9 e manche Vendredi 19 avril : Fijian Drua – Hurricanes, HFC Bank Stadium, Suva (17h05) Vendredi 19 avril : Queensland Reds – Highlanders, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (19h35) Samedi 20 avril : Blues – ACT Brumbies, Eden Park, Auckland (17h05) Samedi 20 avril : Western Force – Crusaders, HBF Park, Perth (19h35)



Exemptés : Moana Pasifika, Chiefs, Rebels, Waratahs

10 e manche Vendredi 26 avril : Crusaders – Melbourne Rebels, Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch (17h05) Vendredi 26 avril : NSW Waratahs – Chiefs, Allianz Stadium, Sydney (19h35) Samedi 27 avril : Fijian Drua – Moana Pasifika, Churchill Park, Lautoka (12h05) Samedi 27 avril : ACT Brumbies – Hurricanes, GIO Stadium, Canberra (14h35) Samedi 27 avril : Highlanders – Western Force, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (17h05) Samedi 27 avril : Queensland Reds – Blues, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (19h35)

11 e manche Vendredi 3 mai : Hurricanes – NSW Waratahs, Sky Stadium, Wellington (17h05) Vendredi 3 mai : Melbourne Rebels – Blues, AAMI Park, Melbourne (19h35) Samedi 4 mai : Moana Pasifika Highlanders, Teufaiva Sport Stadium, Nuku’aolofa (12h05) Samedi 4 mai : Crusaders – Queensland Reds, Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch (14h35) Samedi 4 mai : Chiefs – Western Force, FMG Stadium, Hamilton (17h05) Samedi 4 mai : ACT Brumbies – Fijian Drua, GIO Stadium, Canberra (19h35)

12 e manche Vendredi 10 mai : Moana Pasifika – Chiefs, Go Media Stadium, Auckland (17h05) Vendredi 10 mai : Queensland Reds – Melbourne Rebels, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (19h35) Samedi 11 mai : Blues – Hurricanes, Eden Park, Auckland (14h35) Samedi 11 mai : Highlanders – Crusaders, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (17h05) Samedi 11 mai : NSW Waratahs – ACT Brumbies, Allianz Stadium, Sydney (19h35) Samedi 11 mai : Western Force – Fijian Drua, HBF Park, Perth (21h55)

13 e manche Vendredi 17 mai : Hurricanes – Moana Pasifika, Sky Stadium, Wellington (17h05) Vendredi 17 mai : Melbourne Rebels – Chiefs, AAMI Park, Melbourne (19h35) Samedi 18 mai : Fijian Drua – Queensland Reds, HFC Bank Stadium, Suva (12h05) Samedi 18 mai : ACT Brumbies – Crusaders, GIO Stadium, Canberra (14h35) Samedi 18 mai : Blues – Highlanders, Eden Park, Auckland (17h05) Samedi 18 mai : Western Force – NSW Waratahs, HBF Park, Sydney (19h35)

14 e manche Vendredi 24 mai : Chiefs – Hurricanes, FMG Stadium, Hamilton (17h05) Vendredi 24 mai : ACT Brumbies – Melbourne Rebels, GIO Stadium, Canberra (19h35) Samedi 25 mai : Moana Pasifika – NSW Waratahs, Go Media Stadium, Auckland (14h35) Samedi 25 mai : Crusaders – Blues, Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch (17h05) Samedi 25 mai : Queensland Reds – Western Force, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (19h35) Dimanche 26 mai : Highlanders – Fijian Drua, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (14h05)

15 e manche Vendredi 31 mai : Crusaders – Moana Pasifika, Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch (17h05) Vendredi 31 mai : NSW Waratahs – Queensland Reds, Allianz Stadium, Sydney (19h35) Samedi 1 er juin : Fijian Drua – Melbourne Rebels, Churchill Park, Lautoka (12h05) Samedi 1 er juin : Hurricanes – Highlanders, Sky Stadium, Wellington (14h35) Samedi 1 er juin : Blues – Chiefs, Eden Park, Auckland (17h05) Samedi 1 er juin : Western Force – ACT Brumbies, HBF Park, Perth (19h35)



Classement de la saison 2023