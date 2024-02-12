Le Super Rugby Pacific commence le 23 février
La saison 2024 du Super Rugby Pacific est prête à démarrer le vendredi 23 février. Les Crusaders, champions en titre, ouvriront le bal à Christchurch (Nouvelle-Zélande) contre les Chiefs dans un rappel de la grande finale de 2023 qui s’était terminé sur le score de 25 à 20.
Entrainés pendant sept saisons (2017-2023) par Scott Robertson, devenu depuis fin 2023 le nouveau sélectionneur des All Blacks, les Crusaders sont les favoris incontestés après avoir remporté 14 titres en 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002 et 2005 (Super 12), 2006 et 2008 (Super 14), 2017, 2018 et 2019 (Super Rugby), 2020 et 2021 (Aotearoa), 2022 et 2023 (Super Rugby Pacific).
La saison 2024 de Super Rugby est la 29e édition de cette compétition de rugby à XV dans l’Océanie, disputée par douze franchises : cinq d’Australie (Brumbies, Waratahs, Reds, Force et Rebels), cinq de Nouvelle-Zélande (Chiefs, Crusaders, Blues, Hurricanes et Highlanders), une des Fidji (Fijian Drua) et une des îles du Pacifique (Moana Pasifika).
La phase finale à partir du 7 juin
Cette année pendant la première partie de la saison, les douze équipes joueront dans un format « round robin » où chaque équipe rencontrera tous les adversaires, avec sept matchs à domicile et sept à l’extérieur. La deuxième manche, appelée « Super Round », se jouera du 1er au 3 mars à l’AAMI Park, à Melbourne, dans la capitale de l’état du Victoria en Australie, où toutes les équipes se retrouveront à raison de deux matchs par jour.
Chaque équipe bénéficiera d’une journée de tournoi off.
Le coup d’envoi de la phase finale à huit équipes sera donné le 7 juin. Les équipes seront classées de 1 à 12 en fonction des points obtenus pendant la saison régulière. Les huit premières équipes à l’issue de la saison régulière se qualifieront pour les play-offs.
En quarts de finale, l’équipe classée première joue contre l’équipe classée huitième, l’équipe classée deuxième contre l’équipe classée septième, l’équipe classée troisième contre l’équipe classée sixième et l’équipe classée quatrième contre l’équipe classée cinquième.
Les vainqueurs des quarts de finale se retrouveront en demi-finale et les vainqueurs des demi-finales se retrouveront en finale. L’équipe la mieux classée accueille chaque match de barrage.
Les rencontres de la saison régulière du Super Rugby Pacific 2024
Toutes les heures sont en AEDT et AEST
- 1re manche
- Vendredi 23 février : Chiefs – Crusaders, FMG Stadium, Hamilton (17h05)
- Vendredi 23 février : Melbourne Rebels – ACT Brumbies, AAMI Park, Melbourne (19h35)
- Vendredi 23 février : Western Force – Hurricanes, HBF Park, Perth (22h00)
- Samedi 24 février : Blues – Fijian Drua, Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei (14h35)
- Samedi 24 février : Highlanders – Moana Pasifika, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (17h05)
- Samedi 24 février : Queensland Reds – NSW Waratahs, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (20h05)
- 2e manche (Super Round à Melbourne)
- Vendredi 1er mars : Highlanders – Blues, AAMI Park (18h00)
- Vendredi 1er mars : Melbourne Rebels – Western Force, AAMI Park (20h10)
- Samedi 2 mars : Moana Pasifika – Fijian Drua, AAMI Park (17h05)
- Samedi 2 mars : Crusaders – NSW Waratahs, AAMI Park (19h35)
- Dimanche 3 mars : Chiefs – ACT Brumbies, AAMI Park (14h00)
- Dimanche 3 mars : Hurricanes – Queensland Reds, AAMI Park (16h30)
- 3e manche
- Vendredi 8 mars : Moana Pasifika – Melbourne Rebels, North Harbour Stadium, Auckland (17h05)
- Vendredi 8 mars : NSW Waratahs – Highlanders, Allianz Stadium, Sydney (19h35)
- Samedi 9 mars : Fijian Drua – Crusaders, Churchill Park, Lautoka (12h05)
- Samedi 9 mars : ACT Brumbies – Western Force, GIO Stadium, Canberra (14h35)
- Samedi 9 mars : Hurricanes – Blues, Sky Stadium, Wellington (17h05)
- Samedi 9 mars : Queensland Reds – Chiefs, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (19h35)
- 4e manche
- Vendredi 15 mars : Crusaders – Hurricanes, Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch (17h05)
- Vendredi 15 mars : Melbourne Rebels – Queensland Reds, AAMI Park, Melbourne (19h35)
- Vendredi 15 mars : Western Force – Moana Pasifika, HBF Park, Perth (22h00)
- Samedi 16 mars : Highlanders – ACT Brumbies, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (14h34)
- Samedi 16 mars : Chiefs – Fijian Drua, FMG Stadium, Hamilton (17h05)
- Samedi 16 mars : NSW Waratahs – Blues, Allianz Stadium, Sydney (19h35)
- 5e manche
- Vendredi 22 mars : Hurricanes – Melbourne Rebels, Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North (17h05)
- Vendredi 22 mars : ACT Brumbies – Moana Pasifika, GIO Stadium, Canberra (19h35)
- Samedi 23 mars : Fijian Drua – NSW Waratahs, Churchill Park, Lautoka (12h05)
- Samedi 23 mars : Chiefs – Highlanders, FMG Stadium, Hamilton (14h35)
- Samedi 23 mars : Blues – Crusaders, Eden Park, Auckland (17h05)
- Samedi 23 mars : Western Force – Queensland Reds, HBF Park, Perth (19h35)
- 6e manche
- Vendredi 29 mars : Crusaders – Chiefs, Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch (17h05)
- Vendredi 29 mars : NSW Waratahs – Melbourne Rebels, Allianz Stadium, Sydney (19h35)
- Samedi 30 mars : Fijian Drua – Western Force, Churchill Park, Lautoka (12h05)
- Samedi 30 mars : Moana Pasifika – Blues, Eden Park, Auckland (14h35)
- Samedi 30 mars : Highlanders – Hurricanes, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (17h05)
- Samedi 30 mars : Queensland Reds – ACT Brumbies, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (19h35)
- 7e manche
- Vendredi 5 avril : Blues – Western Force, Eden Park, Auckland (17h05)
- Vendredi 5 avril : Melbourne Rebels – Fijian Drua, AAMI Park, Melbourne (19 h 35)
- Samedi 6 avril : Chiefs – Moana Pasifika, FMG Stadium, Hamilton (17h05)
- Samedi 6 avril : ACT Brumbies – NSW Waratahs, GIO Stadium, Canberra (19h35)
Exemptés : Crusaders, Highlanders, Hurricanes, Reds
- 8e manche
- Vendredi 12 avril : Moana Pasifika – Queensland Reds, Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei (17h05)
- Vendredi 12 avril : NSW Waratahs – Crusaders, Allianz Stadium, Sydney (19h35)
- Samedi 13 avril : Hurricanes – Chiefs, Sky Stadium, Wellington (17h05)
- Samedi 13 avril : Melbourne Rebels – Highlanders, AAMI Park, Melbourne (19h35)
Exemptés : Blues, Brumbies, Force, Drua
- 9e manche
- Vendredi 19 avril : Fijian Drua – Hurricanes, HFC Bank Stadium, Suva (17h05)
- Vendredi 19 avril : Queensland Reds – Highlanders, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (19h35)
- Samedi 20 avril : Blues – ACT Brumbies, Eden Park, Auckland (17h05)
- Samedi 20 avril : Western Force – Crusaders, HBF Park, Perth (19h35)
Exemptés : Moana Pasifika, Chiefs, Rebels, Waratahs
- 10e manche
- Vendredi 26 avril : Crusaders – Melbourne Rebels, Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch (17h05)
- Vendredi 26 avril : NSW Waratahs – Chiefs, Allianz Stadium, Sydney (19h35)
- Samedi 27 avril : Fijian Drua – Moana Pasifika, Churchill Park, Lautoka (12h05)
- Samedi 27 avril : ACT Brumbies – Hurricanes, GIO Stadium, Canberra (14h35)
- Samedi 27 avril : Highlanders – Western Force, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (17h05)
- Samedi 27 avril : Queensland Reds – Blues, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (19h35)
- 11e manche
- Vendredi 3 mai : Hurricanes – NSW Waratahs, Sky Stadium, Wellington (17h05)
- Vendredi 3 mai : Melbourne Rebels – Blues, AAMI Park, Melbourne (19h35)
- Samedi 4 mai : Moana Pasifika Highlanders, Teufaiva Sport Stadium, Nuku’aolofa (12h05)
- Samedi 4 mai : Crusaders – Queensland Reds, Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch (14h35)
- Samedi 4 mai : Chiefs – Western Force, FMG Stadium, Hamilton (17h05)
- Samedi 4 mai : ACT Brumbies – Fijian Drua, GIO Stadium, Canberra (19h35)
- 12e manche
- Vendredi 10 mai : Moana Pasifika – Chiefs, Go Media Stadium, Auckland (17h05)
- Vendredi 10 mai : Queensland Reds – Melbourne Rebels, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (19h35)
- Samedi 11 mai : Blues – Hurricanes, Eden Park, Auckland (14h35)
- Samedi 11 mai : Highlanders – Crusaders, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (17h05)
- Samedi 11 mai : NSW Waratahs – ACT Brumbies, Allianz Stadium, Sydney (19h35)
- Samedi 11 mai : Western Force – Fijian Drua, HBF Park, Perth (21h55)
- 13e manche
- Vendredi 17 mai : Hurricanes – Moana Pasifika, Sky Stadium, Wellington (17h05)
- Vendredi 17 mai : Melbourne Rebels – Chiefs, AAMI Park, Melbourne (19h35)
- Samedi 18 mai : Fijian Drua – Queensland Reds, HFC Bank Stadium, Suva (12h05)
- Samedi 18 mai : ACT Brumbies – Crusaders, GIO Stadium, Canberra (14h35)
- Samedi 18 mai : Blues – Highlanders, Eden Park, Auckland (17h05)
- Samedi 18 mai : Western Force – NSW Waratahs, HBF Park, Sydney (19h35)
- 14e manche
- Vendredi 24 mai : Chiefs – Hurricanes, FMG Stadium, Hamilton (17h05)
- Vendredi 24 mai : ACT Brumbies – Melbourne Rebels, GIO Stadium, Canberra (19h35)
- Samedi 25 mai : Moana Pasifika – NSW Waratahs, Go Media Stadium, Auckland (14h35)
- Samedi 25 mai : Crusaders – Blues, Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch (17h05)
- Samedi 25 mai : Queensland Reds – Western Force, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (19h35)
- Dimanche 26 mai : Highlanders – Fijian Drua, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (14h05)
- 15e manche
- Vendredi 31 mai : Crusaders – Moana Pasifika, Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch (17h05)
- Vendredi 31 mai : NSW Waratahs – Queensland Reds, Allianz Stadium, Sydney (19h35)
- Samedi 1er juin : Fijian Drua – Melbourne Rebels, Churchill Park, Lautoka (12h05)
- Samedi 1er juin : Hurricanes – Highlanders, Sky Stadium, Wellington (14h35)
- Samedi 1er juin : Blues – Chiefs, Eden Park, Auckland (17h05)
- Samedi 1er juin : Western Force – ACT Brumbies, HBF Park, Perth (19h35)
Classement de la saison 2023
- Chiefs (NZL)
- Crusaders (NZL)
- Blues (NZL)
- ACT Brumbies (AUS)
- Hurricanes (NZL)
- NSW Waratahs (AUS)
- Fijian Drua (FIJ)
- Queensland Reds (AUS)
- Highlanders (NZL)
- Western Force (AUS)
- Melbourne Rebels (AUS)
- Moana Pasifika
Comments on RugbyPass
Hopefully Garry Ringrose will be back for Ireland. And Hugo Keenan won’t be out.2 Go to comments
Ireland are going to win the world cup 🗑️4 Go to comments
I’m struggling to understand the relevance of these NFL articles on Rugbypass. There’s nothing uniquely rugby about the goose step. Any more than running fast in a straight line is unique to athletics. Sometimes people do things with their legs to evade another player in a variety of sports. Are we short on content ideas?1 Go to comments
“was some effort from the big Austrian…..” Sorry to be pedantic but Erwin Schrodinger was 167.5cm tall (5ft 6ins in your quaint English system). It’s not recorded how big (dead or alive) his cat was…..1 Go to comments
Erm I think they would be blue cards in Football but we see what you mean1 Go to comments
“Like with Martin, Borthwick said that…..” Wow - I’m not English but even I know that’s dreadful grammar…..2 Go to comments
“She said she looked up to see Beale holding his p*nis and shaking it up and down while saying “suck my dick”” And they say the age of romance is dead….1 Go to comments
Oh dear Colin’s Anthony timmyboy eentwee Your comment are just dumb!! If you look again you will see ford steps to the side and stops, he is still stopped when dyer reaches the ball, dyer runs past the ball then another player Elliot dee arrives Ford having moved to the side is still stood still, he has not begun his approach. At no time does he move in any direction towards the ball. He is stood still. As for time wasting? Another dumb comment! You are entitled to take the full minute, with two men in the bin you would have to be super stupid to take it quickly. As dan bigger said “A master class from ford with the boot in the last 20 minutes won the game. If you want a quicker game speak to welsh front row, they were complicit in messing up virtually every scrum with their usual kidology I never thought despite the chaotic nature of the game that England would lose, wales were going backwards with the ball In the last 10 minutes. Reffell was immense8 Go to comments
Ah give him time. To become such a consummate petulant, tiresome whinger as Sexton developed into takes years to perfect.4 Go to comments
I'm not Scottish and believe Scotland were robber and actually won the match. Love seeing France struggle after having to listen to 2 years of them toting themselves as the best in the game. Never had an issue with French rugby until this world cup watching all the bitter fans booing teams and refs after their knock out. Bunch of whinging babies.1 Go to comments
An interesting article with a lot of well made points. But whilst we all want to see the BIP as much as possible if all that happens whilst it’s in play is just more kick tennis then I'm not sure it would help……the overriding need is for players to become more adventurous the example of Quins was well made with all the players alert to the possibility/probability that they could run from anywhere. Watching England when a player makes a break it seems to be a surprise to the other 14 and consequently support is often missing which IMO can only be because they have a rigid game plan drummed in.38 Go to comments
As an England fan I am glad Ford and Farrell have both been humiliated with their tiresome place kicking. He will hurry up now or be replaced by much better 10s (here’s hoping)!!!8 Go to comments
Ford and Farrell and many other kickers take far, far too long over their kicks. As an England supporter Ford has just been given a kick up the ass, something he sorely needs. He also should learn how to attack and not just kick out of hand.8 Go to comments
The RWC final became boring with the TMO’s taking over. A kick fest just another example of rugby needing to reward tries with a lot more points. The team that scores the most tries should win 99 percent of matches.3 Go to comments
Jack Crowley improved with 50% kick rate? And Casey, who brought nothing to the game? Did the author watch the same game as me?6 Go to comments
Fantastic article Adam, interviews and all. Well done. really good read and I agree with your summation. South Otago and Otago Country must have a good system with super coaches. Yes Browny and Crazy latta from down there. I think Billy Bush also play for Toko and maybe Anton Oliver. I truly hope the AB’s pick local players from local systems instead of poaching from the Pacific island. You have the players do it. Otherwise ABS become the Pacific Lions. I know it is my hobby horse but NZ should pick NZ. I also believe PI would be better of if they could pick their best players. it is a win-win.1 Go to comments
Take the kick . How long does it normally take . Yes . About 40 seconds , so Ford was trying to save 20 seconds . Matt Dawson says Ford should take greater control of the game. Both these from a 90 odd cap player . If you have to point this out then its already useless as it should already be happening . THIS is why England just cannot do any better than average . Watching Ireland , their brand new 10 was just top class . Ford is utterly pedestrian in comparison . Or is it that other teams are plainly better coached. And better selected.8 Go to comments
Michael Cheika’s views ok, Pat Lam’s views maybe, sometimes - Matt Williams’s views - Hell NO. You lost me there. Gatland is also saying more bizarre things these days. Mute button comes out. > As Pat Lam implies, the whole rugby world is waiting: ‘No fear, keep going’. That is not going to happen. Not sure why people have obsessions on fast open style play all the time, everytime. We do have rugby 7s for that. I feel robbed when it takes 20 mins or longer to have the first scrum. I love scrums. that’s why Damian Willemse called for a scrum, because the french wanted kick tennis and were avoiding scrums v boks. I can remember when some teams had better lineout winning percentages so their opposition did not kick the ball out once. Teams adapt. Running from 22 is highly prone to penalty turn over in a kickable zone. I want to see, scrums, lineouts, free kicks, mauls, back line moves, first phase tries, 23 phase tries, no tries, penalties drop goals. I want it all. I don’t care how fast or slow the game is. I like the diversity. A 100 minute+ game with extra time is sweet. There is no silver bullet, there is not one formula. The game keeps evolving year by year, team by team coach by coach, ref by ref. You become good with one approach, like blitz defense, or box kicks and another team will copy, if all copy then you have to evolve again. Who knows flared trousers are back in? You just have to beat the team in front of you, however tactically and strategically possible.38 Go to comments
A much better game than the two boring games yesterday A lot more active6 Go to comments
Casey an 8? You having a laugh?6 Go to comments