Le Géorgien Tedo Abzhandadze arrive à Aurillac
C’est chose faite. Tedo Abzhandadze va s’engager avec le Stade Aurillacois Cantal Auvergne, rejoignant ainsi ses coéquipiers géorgiens Luka Nioradze, Lasha Mchelidze, Mikheil Alania, et quelques autres, en signant un contrat pour les deux prochaines saisons.
Cette annonce intervient quelques jours après le maintien du club en Pro D2 la saison prochaine, consécutive à sa première victoire de la saison à l’extérieur contre Valence-Romans 36-41 le 10 mai. Ce sera alors la 18e saison consécutive du Stade Aurillacois en Pro D2.
Le parcours d’Abzhandadze avant d’arriver à Aurillac
Le demi d’ouverture géorgien a connu sa première expérience hors de son pays en 2017 lorsqu’il a joué pour les U20 du Terenure College RFC en Irlande, revenant dans son club d’origine de l’Aia Kutaisi avant de signer avec le CA Brive à l’été 2019, où il a obtenu le statut de JIFF.
Lors de son passage à Brive, Abzhandadze a disputé son premier match contre le Stade français en Challenge Cup, mais n’a été appelé que pour 26 matchs en trois saisons, pour en sortir à l’été 2022, en prenant du recul et en signant avec l’US Montauban.
Son contrat devait expirer en 2025, mais le club a permis à Abzhandadze de partir un an plus tôt, après n’avoir joué qu’un petit 18 matchs sur 60.
52 sélections internationales
Tedo Abzhandadze a fait ses débuts internationaux pour la Géorgie en novembre 2018, inscrivant dix points pour aider les Lelos à battre les Tonga à Tbilissi.
Il a déjà participé à deux Coupes du Monde de Rugby et compte déjà 52 sélections, marquant 339 points pour les Lelos. Tedo a notamment contribué à remporter des victoires mémorables contre l’Italie et le Pays de Galles.
Aurillac était à la recherche d’un nouveau demi d’ouverture après le départ d’Antoine Aucagne à la fin de la saison, le prolifique botteur rejoignant Perpignan en Top 14, et c’est Abzhandadze qui a été choisi pour prendre la relève.
Le joueur de 24 ans prolongera son séjour en France, dans l’espoir de retrouver sa place de titulaire dans l’équipe des Lelos dirigée par Richard Cockerill avant la prochaine Coupe du Monde de Rugby, alors qu’il doit désormais faire face à une forte concurrence de la part du jeune prodige Luka Matkava, qui pourrait lui aussi rejoindre la Pro D2.
