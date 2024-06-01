HSBC SVNS 2024 Féminin : Canada, Australie, France et Nouvelle-Zélande en demi-finale
Le Canada, l’Australie, la France et la Nouvelle-Zélande se sont qualifiés pour les demi-finales du HSBC SVNS Madrid après une journée pleine de surprises lors de la Grande Finale à Madrid. Le Canada a créé la surprise en battant la Nouvelle-Zélande, puis a remporté une victoire serrée contre la Grande-Bretagne en prolongation.
Le Canada a mis fin à sa série de 27 défaites contre la Nouvelle-Zélande en s’imposant 26-17, puis a dû recourir à la prolongation pour battre la Grande-Bretagne 22-17, s’assurant ainsi la première place de la poule A.
Malgré sa défaite contre le Canada, la Nouvelle-Zélande s’est qualifiée pour la demi-finale grâce à une victoire éclatante de 38-0 sur les États-Unis. Les Néo-Zélandaises affronteront une équipe australienne en pleine forme, tandis que le Canada, tombeur des championnes, se mesurera à la France.
Dans le tournoi HSBC SVNS, la Chine a battu la Pologne 40-0, terminant invaincue en phase de poule et se qualifiant pour affronter la Belgique, une autre équipe prometteuse du Challenger. L’Espagne affrontera l’Afrique du Sud, le Japon jouera contre l’Argentine, et le Brésil se mesurera à la Pologne. Les places pour le HSBC SVNS 2025 sont en jeu.
HSBC SVNS féminin
Poule A
Des essais de Charity Williams, Olivia Apps et Piper Logan ont permis au Canada de prendre une avance improbable de 21-0 sur la Nouvelle-Zélande à la pause. Un quatrième essai de Keyara Wardley a encore renforcé leur avance. Malgré une riposte de Stacey Waaka, Jorja Miller et Jazmin Felix-Hotham, une faute de main des Black Ferns Sevens a anéanti leurs espoirs d’égalisation, permettant au Canada de remporter sa première victoire contre la Nouvelle-Zélande depuis 2016 (26-17).
Le Canada menait également à la mi-temps de son deuxième match contre la Grande-Bretagne, mais des essais de Lauren Torley et Heather Cowell ont envoyé le match en prolongation. La Grande-Bretagne a vaillamment résisté, mais le Canada a continué à avancer phase après phase, jusqu’à ce que Wardley marque l’essai en or (22-17).
La campagne à Madrid a été difficile pour la Grande-Bretagne, qui avait été battue 14-12 par les États-Unis plus tôt dans la journée. Après avoir mené 12-7 grâce à un doublé de Jasmine Joyce, la Grande-Bretagne s’est retrouvée derrière après une erreur de récupération de Meg Jones, permettant à Steph Rovetti de donner l’avantage à son équipe. Les États-Unis, en possession du ballon avec quelques secondes restantes, ont mal communiqué et ont botté en touche, offrant à la Grande-Bretagne une dernière chance offensive. Un offload mal ajusté a cependant mis fin à leurs espoirs de victoire.
Dans le dernier match de la journée, Jorja Miller a inscrit un doublé et la Nouvelle-Zélande s’est remise sur les rails en s’imposant 38-0 face aux États-Unis.
Poule B
Maddison Levi a inscrit sept essais lors de la deuxième journée et l’Australie est restée invaincue dans la poule B.
En première période, l’Australie a dominé les Fidji 24-7 à la pause grâce à un doublé de Levi, qui a ajouté un troisième essai peu après la pause. Kaitlin Shave a donné le cinquième essai à l’Australie, qui s’est imposée 31-12.
Levi a de nouveau été essentielle contre la France, passant quatre essais lors d’une victoire 28-14. Anne-Cécile Ciofani et Lou Noel ont toutes deux marqué dans les sept premières minutes pour revenir à un essai d’écart de l’Australie à la mi-temps, mais elles n’ont pas réussi à prendre de la distance en seconde période.
La France avait remporté son premier match de la journée contre l’Irlande par 31-5, qui s’est elle-même ressaisie pour gagner 26-19 contre les Fidji, bien que cela n’ait pas été suffisant pour une place en demi-finale.
Barrage HSBC SVNS Féminin
Poule A
Grâce aux doublés de Yan Meiling et Chen Keyi, la Chine a écrasé la Pologne 40-0 lors de son dernier match de poule. Avec trois victoires en trois matchs, la Chine termine en tête de la poule A et affrontera la Belgique dimanche en match à élimination directe.
Après sa défaite contre la Chine lors de la première journée, le Japon a battu l’Espagne 26-14, se qualifiant ainsi pour une rencontre décisive contre l’Argentine le jour de la finale. L’Espagne, de son côté, devra jouer un match crucial contre l’Afrique du Sud.
Poule B
Le Brésil a dominé l’Afrique du Sud 24-0, s’assurant une demi-finale contre la Pologne pour maintenir son statut d’équipe titulaire du circuit la saison prochaine.
Malgré deux cartons jaunes en seconde période, l’Argentine a remporté une victoire serrée 19-14 contre la Belgique.
VOIR LE RESUME DU WEEK-END EN CLIQUANT ICI
Assistez au sacre des champions du HSBC SVNS à Madrid, du 31 mai au 2 juin. Billets à partir de 10 € en vente ici.
Comments on RugbyPass
Dupont sees opportunities where there wasn’t one until he makes it so. Utter class.1 Go to comments
These are the guys that do the cohesion predictions? That will be a very interesting review and they have likely already told the Crusaders of their expections for them given such a young and inexperienced squad without all their injured and departed players. I wonder if any of that will get leaked out, perhaps only if the cohesion metric predicted such a season? Actually even that would like badly upon the backoffice, I suspect it likely we will never know what Gain Line Analytics made of this season now! Unless the PUs put its publication to vote?10 Go to comments
Currently across the super franchises the forwards choices for Robertson is in the luxury of the competitions depth for selection . However same can’t be said regarding selection of the backs, especially the inside backs. I believe that’s where his dilemma will be. If he can’t get mouanga for the start then he should forget him and move on.27 Go to comments
If they had another round up their sleeve then no doubt the sadas wouldv been top8. I say leave things alone and get into the next season I rekon the turn around will carry on.10 Go to comments
Similar to Arran Smith in his style of application.5 Go to comments
Save your money. Just learn from the bad stuff and play better next year. Lost loads of key players and had half the team out broken for most of the season.10 Go to comments
Josh Ioane has been great for opposition teams all season. The sooner the Chiefs unload him to MP the better.6 Go to comments
Munster have very good back row stocks nowadays, lots of guys with very high potential. Okeke is unlucky not to get a contract. If he came along 10 years ago, he almost certainly would have. Could be very good for Coventry.1 Go to comments
Great article! Love that you point out so much that is positive, and back it up with quotes and clips.1 Go to comments
No scapegoats. No knee-jerk reactions. Just excuses in an expensive report under file 13. I’ll give the saders some free consulting - no planning after Razor. Just let things fall flat to rebuild. Easy.10 Go to comments
Josh Bayliss was the early sub for Barbeary1 Go to comments
His deficiencies in defence must be major and beyond rebuilding because on attack he has a unique set of skills matched only by a combination of Mark Telea, Shaun Stevenson and Etene Nanai Seturo. His aerial and kicking game is next level and he displays a contempt for one on one situations. We've become obsessed with our no. 11 being a power weapon ignoring the better multi faceted option. Mark Telea is helping to change that mind set, Salesi Rayasi would advance that too.6 Go to comments
Wayne barnes should join the Queen271 Go to comments
Hope both you dirty mutts get cancer and die41 Go to comments
Oqueef was on the saffa pay roll , needs his head stomped180 Go to comments
Chiefs miss a tight 5 of serious grunt. Missing Guzzlers.scrum power and the Blues have spent the last.few yrs nicking their props. Will have to start better than recent matches to stop the Reds.6 Go to comments
With the civil war going on over in NZR you have to wonder if these guys can afford to throw money around on consulting firms? Consultants just going to charge them thousands for the privilege of telling them that the brain drain is hurting them, they played like pork chops & maybe some insights gleaned from reading the various rugby blog posts with a couple of graphs thrown in to dicky the report up. My suggestion is they forego the consultants and get a subscription to watch the URC, English Premiership, Top14 and EPCR competitions so that they can learn a bit from all the players and coaches that have left already NZ.10 Go to comments
I am pleased about the progress of Canada and their recent success. What concerns me slightly is the the PWR league in England has become the breeding ground for other countries’ players with nearly half of Canada’s team playing there. Long term sustainability of good international teams depends on developing their own leagues and systems. They cannot rely upon England forever.1 Go to comments
She has a good sense of the perfect fly half but I agree with her mother about the disfiguring tattoos. I shall watch her progress with interest.1 Go to comments
Surprised Ireland haven’t already nabbed Rayasi. So much competition in the back three in all NZ Super teams that you need a coach who believes in you and will select you regularly.6 Go to comments