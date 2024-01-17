Chalureau condamné, mais pas pour racisme
La cour d’appel de Toulouse a rendu son verdict mardi 16 janvier dans l’affaire Chalureau, du nom du deuxième-ligne de l’équipe de France qui était accusé de « faits de violence avec la circonstance que ces derniers ont été commis en raison de la race ou de l’ethnie de la victime ».
Chalureau n’a jamais contesté les violences – commises reconnaîtra-t-il sous l’empire de l’alcool, sur deux anciens rugbymen, Yannick Larguet et Nassim Arif – mais a toujours nié leur côté raciste. Le tribunal a finalement suivi celui qui avait déclenché une polémique à ce sujet avant même le début de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 en le condamnant à six mois de prison avec sursis, uniquement pour les faits de violence.
« L’honneur de Bastien Chalureau est lavé. Bastien Chalureau n’est pas fier des violences qu’il a commises mais ce n’est pas un raciste », a confirmé son avocat Me David Mendel à la sortie de l’audience à laquelle le joueur n’assistait pas.
Rappel des faits
Les faits remontent à la nuit du 30 au 31 janvier 2020 à Toulouse. Le matin, il avait appris que le Stade Toulousain ne le retenait pas et sa journée avait terminé en boîte après avoir passé des heures à boire de la bière et de la vodka.
A la sortie, il avait pris à partie deux joueurs du Castres Olympique qui ont rapporté des propos racistes tenus par Chalureau, notamment un « ça va les bougnoules » qui avait lancé les hostilités. Déchaîné, Bastien Chalureau n’avait été stoppé que grâce à l’intervention de l’un de ses amis qui réussit à le mettre KO.
Il avait comparu en appel le 14 novembre et le jugement avait été mis en délibéré au 16 janvier où il a été blanchi des accusations de racisme.
Le joueur de 31 ans avait été condamné en première instance à huit mois de prison avec sursis pour « violences commises en raison de la race, l’ethnie ou de la religion et l’interdiction de posséder une arme pendant cinq ans ». L’appel lui a donc profité.
La fin de sa carrière en bleu ?
« C’est un calvaire qui dure depuis plusieurs années, encore aggravée par la récupération par certains lors de la décision de première instance, à un moment de sa carrière qui était important », a poursuivi son avocat.
« Aujourd’hui, je suis satisfait pour ce sportif qui au moment où je m’exprime est à l’entraînement, va continuer à s’entraîner et va continuer à progresser comme il l’a toujours fait depuis plusieurs années. »
La deuxième ligne du MHR (2,02m et 118kgs) compte sept sélections avec le XV de France. Cette condamnation pourrait stopper là son compteur.
