Wasps secure return of five-cap Springbok after one year absence

Barrett-Mo'unga one has to go

5:20am, 28 June 2021

Wasps have announced the resigning of back-row Nizaam Carr from the Vodacom Bulls ahead of next season after a year away from the Ricoh Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old left Wasps last summer after over two years with the club to return to his native South Africa, but will now team up with Lee Blackett’s squad in August after his commitments with the Bulls end.

Carr’s departure in June last year meant he missed Wasps’ surge to the Gallagher Premiership final once rugby resumed. However, he started in the Bulls’ Pro14 Rainbow Cup final loss to Benetton just over a week ago.

After starting his career with the Stormers in Cape Town, the five-cap Springbok joined Wasps permanently at the start of the 2018/19 season after a highly successful three-month loan spell in Coventry in 2017/18, and went on to make 56 appearances for the two-time European champions, scoring 13 tries.

Despite a successful 2019/20 campaign, a spate of injuries in the Wasps camp meant they slumped to eighth place in 2020/21. However, they did secure Heineken Champions Cup qualification and have already added some more firepower to their squad ahead of next season such as Bath’s Elliott Stooke and Worcester Warriors’ Francois Hougaard.

Head coach Blackett said: “We have been looking to recruit a quality back-rower for a while and jumped at the opportunity to bring Nemo back to Wasps.

“He was a very popular member of the squad on and off the pitch during his time at the Club previously and we all know the positive impact he can have on games. We can’t wait to see him play in Black and Gold once again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Carr added: “I am delighted to be coming back to Wasps. I really enjoyed my time at the Club, and I can’t wait to play with my teammates in front of the brilliant Wasps fans again.”