1:15pm, 17 August 2020

Wasps will lose the services of highly-rated lock Thibaud Flament, who will join Stade Toulousain at the end of October on a three-year deal. The move will only add to speculation that giant Montpellier forward Jacques du Plessis is on the way to the Ricoh Arena.

French giants Toulouse confirmed today that Flament has signed a three-season deal taking him to 2023. The 23-year-old Frenchman is described as having ‘great potential’ by this new club.

“Thibaud is one of those young players with great potential that we are following. It matches the playing philosophy advocated by our team and we can’t wait to see it evolve in our jersey. We are happy and proud that he has placed his trust in us for the next three seasons. By making his signature official, we are building the future with the 2023 World Cup in France in our sights,” said Toulouse President Didier Lacroix.

Thibaud is looking foward to his arrival at the famous Black and Reds. “I am obviously very happy to join Stade Toulousain. Beyond the child’s dream come true, joining this legendary club has a flavor that is all the more special as after having tasted Argentinian and English rugby, it will be the first time in my life that I will evolve in a club French.

“So I can’t wait to start training, to meet my teammates, the public, and to fully discover this city that I had the opportunity to visit a few times, but I can’t wait to wear the Red and Black jersey!”

Wasps Head Coach Lee Blackett said: “Unfortunately, despite our best efforts to keep him at the club Thibaud has decided to move onto pastures new for the 2020/21 season.

“We are disappointed to lose Thibaud. Having joined our Senior Academy from Loughborough University, he has really developed his game and performed well for us throughout the current campaign.

“Nevertheless, we want to wish him all the best for his future career and put on record our thanks for the contribution he has made to Wasps Rugby.”

Flament, who as featured 16 times for Wasps, said: “I would like to thank everyone at Wasps for their support during my time at the club, it has been an honour to wear the Black and Gold.

Flament’s departure from Wasps opens the door for the arrival of Jacques du Plessis. Du Plessis is signed to Montpellier for a further year, but the giant ex-Bulls forward may be offloaded as the Top 14 club look to balance their books.

The 6’7, 125kg forward can cover both second and back row and widely considered highly unfortunate not to have been capped by the Springboks.

