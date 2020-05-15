2:11am, 15 May 2020

Star Warriors playmaker Blake Green believes former All Blacks wing Julian Savea would be a good recruitment for the NRL squad.

The 29-year-old announced on Thursday he is returning to New Zealand after a two-season stint in France with glamour Top 14 club Toulon.

While nothing has been set in stone in terms of where his future lies, the 54-cap star said in a video interview posted on Instagram with his younger brother Ardie that he is open to anything – including a possible code switch.

“Ideally, I’d like to be back with the Canes [Hurricanes],” Savea said.

“If that doesn’t happen, it could be another franchise, it could be Japan, it could be the NZ Warriors.”

“The [Top 14] season is done and I’m coming home soon, hopefully, once everything dies down.

“And I guess trying to get back into New Zealand rugby or find another contract but that’s a five-month, six-month timeline in terms of what could happen because the Covid-19 is still ongoing.

“We’re waiting for everything to calm down and when teams and organisations are ready to sign again.”

A move to the Warriors would be a transfer of quite some significance, but it’s one that the club’s halfback Green it’s one that would be warmly welcomed.

“I think anyone who wants to play for the Warriors with some passion and dive into the game, we are open to having those players on board,” Green said. “Especially a talented player like a former All Black.

“We’ll have to get him to put his hand up and come down to training, or even fly him over to Tamworth, so we can see if he can play.”

The Warriors are currently based in the New South Wales town of Tamworth as the NRL prepares to get back into action after spending more than two months out of action due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Auckland club are scheduled to play in the opening fixture of the competition reboot against the St George-Illawarra Dragons on May 28.

