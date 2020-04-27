4:53am, 27 April 2020

Exeter Chiefs have confirmed that Tongan international Elvis Taoine has become the latest member of Rob Baxter’s squad to commit their future to the current leaders of the Gallagher Premiership.

The hooker will extend his six-year stay at the club after putting pen to paper on a new contract.

Brought to Sandy Park in the summer of 2014 from Championship outfit, Jersey Reds, the 36-year-old has amassed 76 first-team appearances and seven tries at the club.

“I’ve been here six years and Exeter is definitely home from home for me,” said Taione.

“I enjoy life here, the club is great, the boys are like a family, so it’s all good for me. In a lot of ways, it’s such an easy decision to make because of what we have at the club.

“I’ve been at other clubs in the past, but none of them compare to what it’s like here. It’s a good feeling to know the club and Rob want me to stay, but I have to credit everyone around me because they have helped me improve so much.

“The group we have here is not only very good, but it’s capable of achieving great things and winning trophies.”

With Taione a more than viable option in the No.2 jersey alongside the likes of club captain Jack Yeandle and England international Luke Cowan-Dickie, Baxter said that having the Naku’alofa-born forward around for the foreseeable future is a major boost.

Taione has enjoyed his best season to date in Exeter colours this term, stepping up in the absence of Yeandle to injury and Cowan-Dickie earlier in the campaign when he was with England at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

“I’m enjoying it,” added Taione. “Like anyone, I’m out there to do a job, but mine is made a lot easier by the other 14 boys. This group we’ve got right now, it’s scary how good they are. Every year everyone is taking their game to the next level, including myself, and I definitely think this season has been my best.

“Obviously, we’ve still got games to play, so it’s important that all of us work hard, keep fit and steady ready for when that moment comes that we have to play again. I don’t want to look back and say I wasn’t ready.

“It’s a pity the season stopped when it did because we had some real momentum behind us, but we can still achieve what we want when we do start playing again.”