The 1st XV star set to become the next long-term Highlanders No 10

It’s likely that few outside of Auckland schoolboy rugby circles, and even fewer in Dunedin, will recognise the name Ajay Faleafaga.

That will probably change over the coming years, though, as the 18-year-old St Peter’s College first-five has inked a three-season deal with the Highlanders and Otago beginning in 2022.

The context of the deal is significant in itself – it’s rare for Super Rugby franchises, especially in New Zealand, commit themselves to multi-year contracts with teenagers who are still in high school.

But the Highlanders have good reason for investing in Faleafaga, a 1st XV prodigy who has taken the schoolboy rugby world by storm since he was handed his Auckland 1A debut as a 15-year-old.

It takes an incredibly gifted player to play 1st XV rugby that young, especially in Auckland’s 1A competition, which is commonly regarded as one of the toughest schoolboy competitions in existence, let alone in New Zealand.

However, as St Peter’s College head of rugby and 1st XV coach Dave Thomas remembers it, Faleafaga took to 1A rugby like a duck to water, even if his debut was more of an accident than it was planned.

“There was never any thought process around him actually getting a lot of minutes,” Thomas told RugbyPass of Faleafaga’s inclusion in the school’s 1st XV as a Year 10.

“It was more around him training, being in the environment and sort of, I suppose, learning for the following year.”

A pair of injuries to the team’s only two first-fives in the same game scuppered those plans, though, and Faleafaga was fast-tracked into the 1st XV’s starting lineup.

“The following week, we had Auckland Grammar and Ajay had to start because we didn’t have anyone else,” Thomas said.

“The guy carved up. He scored a 60, 70-metre individual try, slotted the penalty to win the game, and that was the end of that. He started every game since, all the way through to the national final and had significant influence in every single game.”

Even before his breakout showing for St Peter’s 1st XV, Thomas was aware that he had a “special” and “exceptional” player on his hands.

“He’s had a superior skill set from the beginning, so to speak. Because of that, he’s always been really influential in any team that he’s played for and things have obviously revolved around him a lot,” he said.

“He was playing weight-restricted rugby in Year 9 and then U15s in Year 10, and he’s always been calm and collected almost beyond his years in terms of his rugby IQ.

“He’s almost been a traditional, old-school first-five in terms of, yeah he has x-factor and speed and all that kind of stuff, but he’s happy just steering a team around the park and using his boot.

“From a coach’s perspective, there’s always been development sessions and learnings and stuff, but he’s just a genuine student of the game.

“Nowadays, a lot of kids don’t watch rugby on TV or they prefer to watch league or prefer to play PlayStation. He’s a genuine code-head.

“He watches rugby, studies the game, loves the game, and is just as happy making an 80-metre break as he is putting a team in the corner.

“Whatever team he’s been in at St Peter’s he’s had a significant influence on. He’s been MVP in every team I think he’s been involved in.”

According to Thomas, what sets Faleafaga apart from the rest of the field is his kicking ability and his work ethic.

“He can kick off both feet, he can goal-kick off both feet, he can punt off both feet. He actually kicks-off off both feet, which not a lot of people know. He’s very talented, but he works his arse off.

“We train four times a week. Every single training, we have to wait an extra 30 minutes to put the balls away because he’s out there practising. Of course he’s gifted, but it’s not something that’s just happened.

“He works hard at it, his kicking, in all aspects. His goal-kicking has won us games, his strategic kicking has won us games, his attacking kicks, like his cross-field kicks and chip-and-chases, have won us games ever since he burst onto the scene.”

Those attributes have garnered Faleafaga plenty of attention within the schoolboy rugby fraternity, which Thomas said has helped mould him into the player and person he is today.

“He was thrusted into the limelight pretty early. In 2019, he went from this young Year 10 who was just another student to someone who was spoken about on websites and all that kind of stuff.

“He became almost as close to a celebrity as you could be, and he was only Year 11, so he had to get used to that quite early. Now, this year, when anyone asks me about the 1st XV, in the same sentence, they ask me about Ajay.

“He’s come a long way in terms of his ability to deal with his publicity and deal with those expectations under pressure, because he’s had to live with it for three years now, and he’s got better at it every year.

“This year, he was our captain, so he had added responsibility, but he has different people wanting to talk to him before and post-match. Even during the match, he had opposition talking to him on the field.

“He’s grown into a young person who handles himself very well and can manage his emotions. Like I said, a student of the game and pretty clear-headed.”

Three years on from his sterling debut, and Faleafaga is one of the most decorated schoolboy players going around.

His list of achievements includes a National Top Four title, a Moascar Cup (the schoolboy version of the Ranfurly Shield), an Auckland 1A title, a runner-up at the Sanix World Championship, 49 caps and 294 points for the St Peter’s 1st XV, two Blues U18 selections and one New Zealand Schools selection.

Faleafaga has, in fact, been so good that RugbyPass named him at fullback in last year’s edition of their World Schoolboy XV.

That’s quite the array of accolades for someone who is still yet to graduate from secondary school, and that doesn’t even take into account his imminent selection in this year’s New Zealand Schools team and the Highlanders U18 camp.

It’s no surprise, then, that the Highlanders – who declined to comment ahead of an impending announcement on the acquisition of Faleafaga over the coming weeks – were so eager to lock the young star in for the foreseeable future.

The Highlanders weren’t the only team keen on Faleafaga, and they only got their man after he knocked back offers from the Blues and Crusaders to join their respective set-ups.

Given the status and success of those two franchises, it may come a surprise to some that Faleafaga instead opted for the Highlanders, but the man in question said it was an easy decision.

“I’ve got a lot of reasons. The Crusaders and the Blues, they’re both fantastic franchises to be a part of… But there was something different about the Highlanders,” Faleafaga told RugbyPass.

“They do things really differently in terms of how they prepare their upcoming stars, but also the culture that’s down there is what I really loved.

“No matter if you’re Tongan, Samoan, they make you feel welcome, and I guess that’s the whole point, just the environment and the culture that I really loved down there.”

Faleafaga added the lack of first-fives in Dunedin was enough to sway him to down south rather than Auckland or Christchurch, as did a meeting with Highlanders head coach Tony Brown.

“It was definitely scary being able to have a chat with him, but he kind of had a chat with me in terms of what I can bring into the Highlanders team in two years’ time,” Faleafaga said.

“He’s had a plan in place for myself, and since I’m committing to the Highlanders, we’re definitely going to work on a few things that can help me reach my goal.”

Given his age and lack of first-class experience, that plan isn’t likely to include game time in the newly-formed Super Rugby Pacific next year, but Faleafaga is hopeful of debuting for Otago in 2022, and then the Highlanders the year after.

“I think next year I might have an opportunity to play NPC, so that’ll be a really good experience,” he said.

“His [Brown’s] whole plan is to just get me into an environment that puts me under pressure and test my skills and see what I’m like under pressure, and depending on how I go in next year’s season, it really depends on how I go for the following year.”

Faleafaga’s decision to sign with the Highlanders coincided with confirmation that one-test All Blacks pivot Josh Ioane would depart the franchise for the Chiefs next year, a move the youngster said he had no knowledge of before putting pen to paper.

“I knew he had a three-year deal, two more left on his contract, so I was hoping to catch up with him and pick his brains and learn off him, and also learn off Mitch Hunt,” he said.

“But, when I found out the news that Josh Ioane was being released, it was gutting because I really wanted to catch up and meet him.”

Ioane was swiftly replaced in next year’s roster by returning Highlanders icon Marty Banks, who Faleafaga said he is eager to work with.

“Last Saturday, I got a text on Instagram from Marty Banks. He gave me a text and just wanted to congratulate me on signing with the Highlanders.

“I think he’s the replacement first-five for the Highlanders at this stage, but I’m looking forward to being able to learn off him as well because I definitely watched him in that 2015 season when he took out the Super Rugby title.”

Being able to play and train alongside players he grew up watching and idolising adds to the allure of playing for the Highlanders, but Faleafaga’s dream of professional rugby is fuelled by a far more personal backstory.

“There’s a family member, my aunty, she passed away six years ago,” he said.

“Before she died, she promised that whatever happens, just try and reach my goal, and the whole point of me working hard throughout those six years was to be able to reach this point right now.

“She’s kind of the reason why I’m motivated to reach my goal. My next goal is to start playing games for the Highlanders, and I’ve still got a lot to work on, but I just need to put my head down and just work hard and hope that the opportunity comes.

“She’s been an idol. She’s always been in my heart, she’s always motivated me, so everything I do is pretty much dedicated to her and my family.”

With that kind of motivation driving him to success, it would take a bold person to bet against Faleafaga from thriving in Dunedin, where he will balance his rugby commitments with his criminology studies at the University of Otago.

How exactly things will pan out at the Highlanders for Faleafaga remains to be seen, but Thomas predicts big things for his star man.

“I’d say expect someone who is going to go down there and not leave any stone unturned,” Thomas said.

“He will work his arse off, he will do everything required of and more, so he won’t die wondering. They’ll get a hard-working, very coachable person.

“He will take on everything given to him and work on it and try and make changes to his game and grow his game.

“I think they are going to get a special athlete – a special rugby player as well – who, like I said, can traditionally steer a team around a field really well, as well as pose an attacking threat to any defence.

“It’s a good signing.”

